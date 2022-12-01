Active Energy Group (“AEG”) to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

LONDON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active Energy Group (OTCQB:ATGVF AIM:AEG), the international biomass based renewable energy business. based in London, UK, is pleased to announce that Michael Rowan, CEO, will present live at Virtual InvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.

DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ



In addition, the Company will be available for 1x1 meetings on December 2nd and 5th.

This will be a live, interactive, online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

AEG has continued to make significant progress towards commercialising CoalSwitch ® .

AEG is focused on securing long term offtake contracts for CoalSwitch ® in North America, Europe and Japan.

AEG continues to deliver test samples for customer analysis, with recent deliveries to potential customers based in Europe.

AEG is focused on converting commercial discussions into orders for CoalSwitch® for delivery in 2023 and beyond.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group plc is a London listed (AIM: AEG) renewable energy company focused on the production and development of next generation biomass products that have the potential to transform traditional coal fired power and heavy industries and the existing renewable biomass industry.

AEG has developed a proprietary technology platform which transforms waste biomass material into high-value renewable fuels. Its patented product CoalSwitch® is a leading drop-in biomass renewable fuel that can be co-fired with coal, completely replace coal as an alternative feedstock without requiring significant plant modifications or wholly replace existing biomass feedstock resources.

Active Energy Group's immediate strategic focus is the production and commercialisation of CoalSwitch®. CoalSwitch® is a registered trademark belonging to Active Energy Group plc.

