U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,809.83
    -11.72 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,974.95
    +27.96 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,133.47
    -48.07 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.00
    -29.84 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.93
    -0.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0450
    -0.0075 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    -0.0930 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5380
    +0.4100 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,985.50
    -635.85 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.80
    -9.86 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. COMPLETES “DREAM TEAM” BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDING DRS. MILLER AND OLIVER

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Active Health Foods, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AHFD

Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Philip Lee Miller, of Monterey, California, and Dr. Aubrey Oliver in Jamaica, have joined AHFD’s subsidiary Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. (BIO) Board of Directors.

Dr. Philip Lee Miller, MD is the Founder, Medical Director and CEO of California Age Management Institute (formerly Los Gatos Longevity Institute) established in 1996. He has been in medical practice for over 45 years. Dr. Miller has become a recognized leader in Anti-Aging integrative medicine. This started with a past association with Dr. Julian Whitaker of the Whitaker Wellness Institute in Newport Beach, California. He is currently a charter member of the American Academy for Anti-Aging Medicine. He passed the first-ever Board Exams in Anti-Aging Medicine in December 1998. www.antiaging.com

Dr. Aubrey Oliver, Functional Medicine Doctor, Naturopathic Doctor, RBT & EMBA, based in Jamaica. Dr. Oliver is a Functional Medicine Physician who treats and lectures on Preventive, Regenerative, complementary and alternative health, while remaining a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development. He also practices Bioenergetics therapy, which helps many people have an alternative to surgery and pharmaceutical therapy that reverses a variety of disorders.

Joe Wallace, AHFD President, stated “The BIO Board of Directors and Scientific Board has the leading physicians and healthcare attorney in the Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy medical industry totaling more than 35 years’ experience. They have trained and advised thousands of Anti-Aging Doctors worldwide. These are the all-stars in the Anti-Aging Medical field.”

Contact:
Joseph Wallace, President
Active Health Foods, Inc.
Email: Joe@jwallace.biz

About Active Health Foods, Inc.
Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing to develop its Etrnal Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this Press Release.


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FDA classifies recall of GE's ventilator batteries as most serious

    The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator's backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, were recalled as they were running out earlier-than-expected, which could cause the device to shut down preventing the patient from receiving breathing support, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The CARESCAPE R860 ventilators use the main power via a wall plug to operate and the device's backup battery is meant to keep it running in situations such as patient transport. GE Healthcare, the medical device making arm of General Electric, had initiated the recall of 4,222 of its ventilator batteries distributed between April 2, 2019, and April 18, 2022.

  • Agenus Touts 'Unprecedented Activity' For Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combo In Colorectal Cancer

    Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The data demonstrate that the combination offers strong durability and superior efficacy to what has been reported in separate trials for the standard of care and other investigational therapies. The trial achieved a 24% overall response rate, a 73% disease control rate (partial response + stable disease), and 50% objective respon

  • From Axcella To Tonix, Here Are The Penny Stocks Of Companies Working On Long Covid

    A handful of small companies are working on long Covid treatments — sorely needed tools as the number of those afflicted grows.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for July 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • Group of nurses believe implications of overturning Roe v. Wade will be felt locally

    A group of nurses believe the implications of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will be felt locally in the very near future even though abortions are legal in Pennsylvania.

  • Kentucky’s ‘trigger law’ could put doctors in prison for five years. How does it work?

    The state’s abortion ban took effect immediately once the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade.

  • At 40, Jessica Biel's Washboard Abs In A Bra-Top Are *Everything*

    Jessica Biel is turning up the heat in a bra-top that puts her abs on display at Paris Fashion Week. The 40-year-old crushes workouts with her hubby Justin.

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Updating Covid-19 Boosters for Omicron Component

    The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisers voted in favor of updating Covid-19 booster shots to protect specifically against the Omicron variant.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Considers Its Omicron-Specific Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA considers its omicron shot narrowly after authorizing its Covid vaccine for babies? Is PFE stock a buy?

  • P&G, Target to Cover Employee Travel for Abortions

    Big employers in Midwest states joined tech giants and big banks in adding the benefit after the Supreme Court decision.

  • Will wearing a ‘MenoVest’ make men more empathetic to women's hot flushes?

    At first glance, it looks like a tight-fitting cycling vest, made from a thin black material resembling Lycra.

  • How UnitedHealth, Medtronic, Wells Fargo and others are responding to Roe ruling's impact on employees

    Many Minnesota employers have big decisions to make on how they'll handle health coverage for abortions, and whether they'll help workers travel to states that allow them.

  • FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

    At least some U.S. adults may get updated COVID-19 shots this fall, as government advisers voted Tuesday that it's time to tweak booster doses to better match the most recent virus variants. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration wrestled with how to modify doses now when there's no way to know how the rapidly mutating virus will evolve by fall — especially since people who get today's recommended boosters remain strongly protected against COVID-19's worst outcomes. Ultimately the FDA panel voted 19-2 that COVID-19 boosters should contain some version of the super-contagious omicron variant, to be ready for an anticipated fall booster campaign.

  • J&J does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine, though other vaccine makers like Moderna Inc. , BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , and Novavax Inc. are already working on new versions that aim to better protection against the currently circulating strains of the virus. "The company will focus on supplying its COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the world where the pandemic remains an emergency and there is acute need," a J&J spokesperson told MarketWatch in an email on Tuesday. "To date, two

  • FDA advisers say the U.S. needs updated COVID-19 boosters to fight omicron

    A new COVID-19 booster strategy should focus on developing new shots that better protect against omicron and its subvariants.

  • U.S. Supply of Effective Covid Antibody Drug Dwindling

    The last doses of the drug, one of a few found to reduce the risk of severe disease even after Omicron, will be used up in late August unless Congress approves more pandemic funding, administration officials say.

  • MeiraGTx Posts Encouraging Gene Therapy Data From Eye Disorder Trial

    MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) announced topline data from the Phase 1/2 study MGT009 of botaretigene sparoparvovec, gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Treatment with botaretigene sparoparvovec was found to be generally safe and well-tolerated. Significant improvements were demonstrated across retinal, visual functions, and functional vision in participants treated with botaretigene sparoparvovec compared to the randomized untreated control arm of the study at six month

  • U.S. Expands Plan for Monkeypox Vaccines in Effort to Curb Outbreak

    The CDC is now recommending vaccines for people with presumed exposure to the viral illness and not just confirmed exposure.

  • Florida COVID weekly update: New omicron strain on cusp of becoming dominant subvariant

    What is the COVID-19 situation like in Florida?

  • Amazon places purchase limit on emergency contraceptive pills

    The move comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion. Women with unwanted pregnancies in the country now may face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online, or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion. The court's ruling led to a temporary spike in demand for over-the counter emergency contraceptive pills, known as Plan B, which are taken within days of sexual intercourse.