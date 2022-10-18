U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,726.63
    +48.68 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,568.32
    +382.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,801.85
    +126.05 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.92
    +25.17 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.09
    -2.37 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.70
    -7.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0130
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0050 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2070
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,409.49
    -98.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.30
    -4.41 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Active Implantable Medical Device Usage Surging in Neurological Disease Treatment: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Implantable Medical Devices Market is Segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Multi-Specialty Centers Based On the End User

Rockville, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide sales of implantable medical devices are forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Increase in chronic disease prevalence, rising ageing population, and advancements in active implanted medical devices are contributing to the market growth for implantable medical devices. Moreover, higher investments and funding for the development of technologically advanced products, increased awareness of medical implant improvements, and an increase in the use of neurostimulators are also aiding market expansion.

Recently, more patients have undergone total knee and hip transplant surgeries as a result of an increase in bone fractures and injuries. The incidence of fractures, arthritis, and knee pain is also increasing the demand for orthopedic implants.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7728

Incidence of cardiovascular diseases is rising, and obesity rates are high, which are the main drivers that are likely to fuel market growth for implantable medical devices.

Medical professionals and patients can monitor their illnesses to receive an early update with the use of implantable medical devices. These wireless, automated devices assess a patient's sensitivity to a prescribed medicine dosage. The rising prevalence of neurological illnesses such as Parkinson's disease and spasticity is driving the demand for active implantable medical devices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global implantable medical devices market is predicted to reach US$ 155 billion by 2027.

  • Market in Canada is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

  • Market in Germany is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

  • Demand for cardiovascular implants is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Increasing investments in R&D by government organizations for product innovations, rising adoption of innovative implantation methods such as robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries, growing awareness of the accessibility of implantable medical devices, rising disposable income, and growing consumer spending on healthcare services are factors driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Why is the market for implantable medical devices growing in the United States?

The drivers driving market expansion in the U.S. include rising consumer healthcare spending, increased use of minimally invasive procedures, and increased public knowledge of the availability of different medical implants.

Constant improvements in medical technology, the availability of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities with qualified medical staff, expanding consumer demand for active implanted devices, and rising government spending in the healthcare system all contribute to the market's value growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7728

Implantable Medical Devices Industry Research Segmentation

  • By Product Type :

    • Orthopedic Implants

    • Cardiovascular Implants

    • Dental Implants

    • Intraocular Lens

    • Breast Implants

    • Others

  • By Material :

    • Ceramic

    • Metal

    • Polymer

  • By Nature of Device :

    • Active

    • Passive

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Multi-specialty Centers

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy
Top market participants are concentrating on creating customized implants. Additional factors driving market growth include established distribution channels and strategic alliances with significant service providers to broaden product reach. Key market players are offering technologically advanced implantable medical devices to gain an advantage in the extremely competitive industry.

For instance,

  • In 2021, a total knee system without cement was introduced by Smith & Nephew. Conceloc Advanced Porous Titanium, a proprietary material that is patented for 3D printing, is used to make the implant.

  • Medtronic obtained innovative device designation from the FDA for completely implantable left ventricular assist equipment for patients with severe heart failure. This recognition will enable the organization to treat or diagnose diseases that are life-threatening more effectively, increasing the size of its clientele.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Silimed

  • Straumann

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Allergan PLC

  • CEREPLAS

  • BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

  • Implantech

  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

  • Establishment Labs S.A.

  • GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Ideal Implant Inc.

  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG

  • Nobel Biocare Holding AG

  • Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

  • Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7728

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global implantable medical devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens, breast implants, others), material (ceramic, metal, polymer), nature of device (active, passive), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, multi-specialty centers), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global 3D printing medical devices market accounted for ~1% of the global medical devices market in 2021. The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.5 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market: The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The global 3D printing medical devices market accounted for ~1% of the global medical devices market in 2021. The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.5 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Medical Suction Devices Market: Besides surge in demand for medical suction devices due to rising hospitalization rates amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growing usage has also been observed for clinical research and diagnostic purposes. Fact.MR’s analysis reveals that, while revenue from sales of wall-mounted suction devices is higher, mainly due to their high cost, demand for AC-powered devices will rise at a faster rate.

ENT Medical Devices Market: The global ENT medical devices market is gaining traction and likely to ascend at around 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Rise in health awareness coupled with increase in demand from the geriatric population has been boosting the sales of ENT medical devices since the past decade, while adoption of cutting-edge technologies is further augmenting demand growth for ENT medical device suppliers.

Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market: Fact.MR’s wireless portable medical devices industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 15 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 33 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11%. Demand for monitoring devices is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% reaching a valuation of around US$ 16 Bn, with that for medical therapeutic devices also surging at 11%.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Tesla's Charts Say Ahead of Earnings

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla is scheduled to report its latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. In our last review of TSLA on September 26 we were bearish on the stock. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that our bearish call in late September was the right call.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • Tech earnings are about to dive, and there’s no life preserver in sight

    Tech companies are about to report a decline in earnings after two years of pandemic boomtimes, and forecasts for the holiday season aren't expected to be much better.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.