Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market to Grow by USD 1.00 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Scope
The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market report covers the following areas:
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market size
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market trends
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market industry analysis
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Amcor Plc - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which is designed to grow consumer engagement and loyalty where a single scan lets consumers view complete product information, benefit from updated promotions, or even have a live conversation with the brand, under the brand name of MaxQ.
Authena AG - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which tells the consumer a lot about how the product they are buying was manufactured, circulated, and handled, under the brand name of Authena.
Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging that makes it easy to identify near expiration medication and reduces processing time, under the brand name of RFID.
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market, includes the following core components:
Inputs
Inbound logistics
Operations
Outbound logistics
Marketing and sales
Service
Support activities
Industry innovation
Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market vendors
Active And Intelligent Packaging In Pharmaceutical Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.20
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
