Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market to Grow by USD 1.00 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights of the market, Request a Free Sample Report

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Scope

The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market report covers the following areas:

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which is designed to grow consumer engagement and loyalty where a single scan lets consumers view complete product information, benefit from updated promotions, or even have a live conversation with the brand, under the brand name of MaxQ.

Authena AG - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which tells the consumer a lot about how the product they are buying was manufactured, circulated, and handled, under the brand name of Authena.

Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging that makes it easy to identify near expiration medication and reduces processing time, under the brand name of RFID.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Industry innovation

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market vendors

Related Reports:

Hormonal Contraceptives Market by Method and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Active And Intelligent Packaging In Pharmaceutical Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Active packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Intelligent packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Authena AG

Avery Dennison Corp.

DFP Holding BV

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Korber Medipak Systems GmbH

LOG Pharma Packaging

Origin Pharma Packaging

ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-and-intelligent-packaging-in-pharmaceutical-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-bn--technavio-301483857.html

SOURCE Technavio