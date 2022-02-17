U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market to Grow by USD 1.00 bn | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market is expected to grow by USD 1.00 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights of the market, Request a Free Sample Report

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Scope

The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market report covers the following areas:

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which is designed to grow consumer engagement and loyalty where a single scan lets consumers view complete product information, benefit from updated promotions, or even have a live conversation with the brand, under the brand name of MaxQ.

  • Authena AG - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging, which tells the consumer a lot about how the product they are buying was manufactured, circulated, and handled, under the brand name of Authena.

  • Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers solutions for active and intelligent packaging that makes it easy to identify near expiration medication and reduces processing time, under the brand name of RFID.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Free Sample

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the metal and glass containers market, which is the parent market of the active and intelligent packaging in the pharmaceutical market, includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Industry innovation

Active and Intelligent Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of active and intelligent packaging in pharmaceutical market vendors

Active And Intelligent Packaging In Pharmaceutical Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Authena AG, Avery Dennison Corp., DFP Holding BV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Korber Medipak Systems GmbH, LOG Pharma Packaging, Origin Pharma Packaging, ProAmpac Intermediate Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Active packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Intelligent packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Authena AG

  • Avery Dennison Corp.

  • DFP Holding BV

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Korber Medipak Systems GmbH

  • LOG Pharma Packaging

  • Origin Pharma Packaging

  • ProAmpac Intermediate Inc.

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

