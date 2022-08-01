U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -18.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,683.00
    -142.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,922.50
    -49.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.29
    -1.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -2.6810 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -22.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4200
    -0.7700 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,408.47
    -411.05 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.22
    -11.18 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.02
    +166.38 (+0.60%)
     

Active Motif and EpiCypher Execute Cross-Licensing Agreement and End Ongoing Litigation Involving Targeted Transposition/CUT&Tag Technology for Epigenomics

·3 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- CUT&Tag is a targeted transposition technique that allows high-resolution genomic mapping of histone modifications and chromatin-associated proteins through the precise insertion of DNA sequences into the genome using the Tn5 transposase enzyme.

EpiCypher and Active Motif each own or control patents covering complementary aspects of targeted transposition. Active Motif and EpiCypher have leveraged their respective IP to independently create successful genomic mapping tools that allow researchers to employ targeted transposition / CUT&Tag for advanced epigenomics research. Since 2020, there has been a patent dispute between the companies that culminated in patent infringement litigation.

EpiCypher and Active Motif have recently agreed to put their differences aside and today announced the signing of a global settlement ending the ongoing litigation, and a mutual cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property. These developments will effectively resolve all outstanding legal issues between the two companies in the targeted transposition / CUT&Tag space.

The companies agreed that both Active Motif and EpiCypher's IP are equally valid, and that both sets of IP are required to commercialize products and services that use technology involving targeted transposition techniques such as CUT&Tag. As part of the cross-licensing agreement, EpiCypher and Active Motif each agreed to provide to the other company a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to enable commercialization of products, kits, and services that use targeted Tn5 / CUT&Tag-based workflows. The companies also agreed to pool their IP and work together to sublicense targeted tagmentation technology for emerging fields of use, including single cell and spatial genomics assays. This places Active Motif and EpiCypher in a very strong position in the targeted transposition market.

"Today's announcement is great for EpiCypher, Active Motif, and our collective customers", said Dr. Martis Cowles, Chief Business Officer of EpiCypher. "The Partnership between EpiCypher and Active Motif is a natural fit, and we look forward to working with Active Motif to maximize the impact of CUT&Tag technology on chromatin science and drug development".

"Targeted transposition technology has become increasingly important in simplifying the study of Protein-DNA interactions", said Ted DeFrank, President and CEO of Active Motif. Joe Fernandez, the Founder of Active Motif added, "We are pleased to be collaborating with EpiCypher to bring targeted transposition to the research and biotech communities."

About EpiCypher
EpiCypher® is dedicated to developing transformative epigenetic solutions that advance the science of epigenetic regulation and improve human health. Most recently, EpiCypher has been at the leading edge of chromatin profiling technology with highly sensitive CUTANA™ epigenomic mapping assays for ChIC, CUT&RUN, and CUT&Tag. The Company also manufactures and sells the largest collection of defined "designer" nucleosomes (dNucs) on the market and offers a range of high-throughput nucleosome-based assays and services for chromatin research and drug development. For more information about EpiCypher, visit www.epicypher.com

Media Contact: Leslie Lewis, EpiCypher, Inc. marketing@epicypher.com

About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyze nuclear function. Its customers include scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and Waterloo Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.

Media Contact: Fritz Eibel, Active Motif Incorporated, Feibel@activemotif.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-motif-and-epicypher-execute-cross-licensing-agreement-and-end-ongoing-litigation-involving-targeted-transpositioncuttag-technology-for-epigenomics-301596457.html

SOURCE Active Motif

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/01/c5065.html

Recommended Stories

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

    A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry’s technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China. "All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

  • It’s a date: Blue Origin gets set to launch space crew that will mark milestone for Portugal and Egypt

    Update: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s aiming to launch its next suborbital space mission on Aug. 4, sending up a six-person crew that includes the first Egyptian and Portuguese spacefliers. Liftoff is due to take place at Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas, during a launch window that opens at 8:30 a.m. CT (6:30 a.m. PT) next Thursday. The countdown, launch and landing will be webcast via Blue Origin’s website starting at T-minus-30 minutes. Technical issues or weather

  • This DIY box helps clear indoor air of the coronavirus. Why aren't more people using them?

    As the pandemic drags on, cleaning up indoor air has become a passion project not just for aerosol scientists and epidemiologists, but for citizens.

  • Starlink: Why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites?

    The billionaire's SpaceX company hopes to provide an internet service from space.

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still

  • Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

    Can Covid-related loss of smell lead to cognitive decline or increase your risk for Alzheimer's? Sense of smell is a warning sign for dementia but more research is needed.

  • NASA knocks Chinese officials for falling debris

    NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is calling out China for failing to share information about debris from a rocket booster falling back to Earth. “All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk,” the former senator…

  • This Capsule Is Going to Bring Travelers to Space in 2024 — See Inside

    Welcome to Spaceship Neptune.

  • Modesto expert: This sounds like an eco-friendly solution, but it’s really a bad idea

    Pumping carbon dioxide underground can ruin freshwater aquifers, Modesto’s Vance Kennedy says. | Opinion

  • Space debris from Chinese rocket expected to fall towards earth

    Space debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to fall towards the earth Saturday. Scientists said it is possible that the debris would land on North California.

  • Nasa criticises China over uncontrolled rocket crash in Indian Ocean

    China’s uncontrolled rocket reentries haven’t hurt anyone so far, but Nasa expressed its concern for future operations

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • Yen Rally Rolls On as Hedge Funds Cut and Run From Short Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen’s summer revival entered a fourth day as one of the biggest macro trades of the year continues to unwind. Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesThe Japanese currency climbed as much

  • US Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed on Fed, China Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Monday, hampered by the challenges swirling around China and a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that their key objective is to fight high inflation.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesThe euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbl

  • Australia’s Aggressive Tightening Is Set to Weigh on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAustralia is on track for its steepest tightening of mo

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Bets On Just-Right Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.