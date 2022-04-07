U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Active Network Management Market to Garner $3.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.2% CAGR: AMR

·4 min read

Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Active Network Management Market by By Application (Automation, Grid Asset Monitoring, Real time Monitoring, Others), by By Industries (Energy and Utility, Transportation, Government, Others), by By Component (Software, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global active network management industry was pegged at $782.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in need for efficient power management solutions and increase in demand for smart energy planning in smart cities projects have boosted the growth of the global active network management market. However, lack of infrastructure for efficient power distribution network in under developed regions hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in renewable energy generation would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic presented several challenges and disruption in manufacturing and supply chain operations. This negatively affected the market.

  • The consumer demand for active network management decreased during the pandemic as people are now focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets.

The integrated segment dominated the market

By application, the automation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global active network management market, due to benefits including improved power distribution, easy availability of the services, and low upstream and downstream time. However, the grid asset monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for smart metering, operational utility applications, and substation automation.

The transportation segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By industries, the transportation segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030, due to adoption of active network management solutions to optimize the metro and rail transportation systems. However, the energy and utility segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global active network management industry, due to surge in applications for security infrastructure management and group-based configuration systems.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, due to surge in demand for automation solution and rise in adoption of active network management solutions. However, the global active network management market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in investment on electricity generation for several industry verticals including energy & utility, transportation, construction, and government.

Major market players

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Chemtrols Industries Pt. Ltd.

  • IBM Corporation

  • General Electric

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Kelvatek Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Smarter Grid Solution.

Smart Grid Market Is Expected to Reach $169.18 Billion By 2025

Software Defined Networking Market Expected to Reach $72.63 Billion by 2027

Virtual Private Network Market is Expected to Reach $75.59 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

