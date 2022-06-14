Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: APAC to Occupy 66% Market Share|Captive APIs to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size is expected to grow by USD 64.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China accounts for the largest share in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in APAC. The Chinese pharmaceutical industry mainly produces basic chemicals and APIs. The major reason for China's ability to capture the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is the cheap and cost-effective production of APIs, resulting from its large-scale manufacturing which will facilitate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturing Type and Geography - Forecast Analysis 2021-2025

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries to drive growth

The key factor driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth is the evolving API manufacturing scenario in developing countries. Considering the presence of developed infrastructure and growing economic development, India and China have started producing high-quality APIs and drug intermediates for regulated markets.

Generic drug manufacturers are keen to work directly with Indian and Chinese API manufacturers as the strategic outsourcing of APIs is necessary for obtaining high-profit margins, while the transfer of intellectual property for preparing APIs is less of a concern than the main monograph for preparing the finished drug products.

On average, the manufacturing cost of APIs for generic oral solids, such as tablets and capsules, accounts for approximately 40%-50% of the production cost. In a highly competitive market, where the ability to offer a low price is vital, generic drug manufacturers seek competitive advantages by outsourcing bulk drug manufacturing activities to reliable API manufacturers in developing countries, who can deliver the APIs at a low cost. This is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market by Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW) and Manufacturing type (captive APIs and contract APIs)

Revenue Generating Segment: The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market share growth by the captive APIs will be significant for revenue generation. The increased adoption of healthcare services has benefited the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market significantly. There is a huge focus on increasing the accessibility to affordable healthcare services, and this has led to increased demand for access to low-cost medicines, in turn inducing the demand for low-cost APIs for manufacturing the finished drugs.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 64.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.80 Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Manufacturing Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by manufacturing type

5.3 Captive APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Contract APIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by manufacturing type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

10.5 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.8 Mylan NV

10.9 Novartis AG

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

