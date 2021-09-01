U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.75
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,446.00
    +106.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +27.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    +15.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +0.22 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -0.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3190
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,720.28
    +421.92 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.55
    +38.96 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.44
    +48.74 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size | Is Projected to Reach USD 261.28 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Top Players Covered in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report Are Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., AbbVie Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott, Biocon, Cipla Inc., Amgen Inc. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, the report further mentions that the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market size stood at USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Synthetic API Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by their Cost-effective Nature

Based on synthesis, the market is bifurcated into biological API and synthetic API. Out of these, the synthetic API segment led in terms of API market share in 2018 backed by the cost-effective nature of raw materials used for producing these APIs. They are cheaper than the biological API. The biological API segment is anticipated to grow considerably throughout the forecast period on account of the rising technological advancements in biologics, as well as high demand for biopharmaceuticals to treat many diseases. Additionally, the surging number of FDA approvals for biological drugs, namely, recombined proteins, blood components, and vaccines would contribute to the growth of this segment.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656


Presence of Many Contract Manufacturing Organizations to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 79.80 billion API market revenue. This growth is attributable to the rising government initiatives to develop unique drugs, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to outpace Europe and North America in the near future because of the rising number of pharmaceutical industries and contract manufacturing organizations present in the developing countries, such as India and China. Owing to the availability of raw material in abundance and lower labour cost, these countries have started becoming major venues for outsourcing API manufacturing. Also, several manufacturers have implemented favourable regulatory policies in this region to broaden their production capacity. It would also boost growth.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656


High Demand for Novel Drugs to Boost Growth

The Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) mentioned that during 2015 to 2020, the pharmaceutical industry of India is set to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 22.4%. As per one of our lead analysts, “The incidence of chronic diseases is surging at a fast pace worldwide backed by the rising geriatric population. Rapid urbanization, as well as increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle would also contribute to the growth.”

Apart from that, there is an alarming rise in the number of new cases of chronic diseases. It is therefore, skyrocketing the demand for state-of-the-art drugs. High demand for biosimilars and biologics would hence, propel the active pharmaceutical ingredient Industry growth in the coming years. However, changes in price policies in the developing nations may hamper growth.


Quick Buy - Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102656


Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the industry. They are as follows:

  • Aurobindo Pharma

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

  • Mylan N.V.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Abbott

  • Biocon

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Other key market players


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656


Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Chronic Diseases -2018

    • New Product Launches by Key Players

    • Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, And Acquisitions

    • Therapeutic Applications of the Different Types of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

  • Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Generic API

      • Branded API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

      • Biological API

      • Synthetic API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of World

  • North America Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Generic API

      • Branded API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

      • Biological API

      • Synthetic API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Generic API

      • Branded API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

      • Biological API

      • Synthetic API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

  • Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Generic API

      • Branded API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

      • Biological API

      • Synthetic API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

      • Japan

      • China

      • India

      • Australia

      • Southeast Asia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Rest of World Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Generic API

      • Branded API

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Synthesis

  • Competitive Analysis

      • Biological API

      • Synthetic API

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

    • Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

      • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

      • AbbVie Inc.

      • Abbott

      • Aurobindo Pharma

      • Cipla Inc.

      • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

      • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

      • Amgen Inc.

      • Biocon

      • Mylan N.V.

      • Others

Continued...


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-102656


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-9792


Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 1st, 2021

    After a bullish August, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $50,000 levels to support another breakout month.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Exclusive: Chinese state firms to take big stake in Ant's credit-scoring JV - sources

    State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in a key Ant Group asset for the first time, three people told Reuters, in a move that will loosen the Chinese fintech giant's grip on a data treasure trove of over 1 billion users but help revive its IPO. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm, said the people, adding that such a firm and ownership structure was one aspect of restructuring ordered by regulators who put a sudden stop to Ant's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) in November. The listing highlighted the outsized role of Ant and e-commerce affiliate Alibaba in China, triggering a regulatory clampdown on the business empire of billionaire founder Jack Ma.

  • Aluminum Halts Surge After Warning on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum steadied -- after surging to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday -- as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. The metal has jumped

  • OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite higher oil demand

    LONDON/DUBAI (Reuters) -OPEC and its allies will likely stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases despite revising up the 2022 demand outlook and facing U.S. pressure to raise production more quickly, four sources said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, OPEC+ experts revised the 2022 oil demand growth forecast to 4.2 million bpd, up from a previous 3.28 million bpd, potentially building the case for higher output in future. OPEC+ expects demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd this year after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand only grew by about 3 million bpd in the first half of 2021.

  • China's Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit

    Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp said on Wednesday it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, marking the latest milestone in its push into the automotive sector. The new unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc, opened with registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) and Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun as its legal representative, Xiaomi said in a statement.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The United States Will Become The Next Turf For Bitcoin Miners. Genesis Digital Acquires 20k BTC Miners

    Genesis Digital Assets has purchased 20,000 Bitcoin miners from Canaan in a bid to expand its operations in North America and the Nordics.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • Supply issues in UK manufacturing push up prices

    Companies nonetheless still achieved solid gains in output, new orders and employment.

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Corn Holds Drop as Hurricane Ida Hobbles U.S. Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn and soybean held losses in Chicago as U.S. exports face obstacles after a storm tore through the nation’s busiest agricultural port.Hurricane Ida, which ripped through Louisiana over the weekend, has left behind broken grain elevators, widespread power outages and shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. With shipping largely out of action in a region that accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. grain and soy exports, there’s concern supply could get backed up as harvest seas

  • Supply bottlenecks slow German factory growth to six-month low -PMI

    German manufacturers struggled to meet strong demand for industrial goods in August as supply shortages for raw materials and components such as semiconductors continued to hold back production and push up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's biggest economy, fell to 62.6 from 65.9 in July. The government expects the economy to grow 3.5% this year and 3.6% next, though supply bottlenecks and rising COVID-19 cases are leading companies to take a dimmer view.