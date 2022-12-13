Active protection system (APS) market: Growth Opportunities led by Artis LLC, ASELSAN AS, China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active protection system (APS) market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,517.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the development of advanced combat systems and the rising deployment of next-generation countermeasures and decoys.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Protection System (APS) Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global active protection system market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Artis LLC, ASELSAN AS, China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, General Dynamics Corp., HENSOLDT AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Israel Defence, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Technology Service Corp., Thales, Transvaro Electron Instruments, DornerWorks Ltd., and Rheinmetall AG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not essential), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (soft-kill and hard-kill), platform (land-based, marine, and airborne), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (soft-kill/hard-kill)

Soft-kill: The high demand for soft-kill self-protection systems due to increased investment in the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) method of electronic warfare countermeasures and the counter-unmanned aerial system is the factor responsible for the expansion of the soft-kill category (C-UAS). Soft-kill systems work by hiding the protected vehicle from guided weapons or by modifying their guidance with radiation. Hence it can be seen that the soft-kill segment of the worldwide active protection system market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the active protection system (APS) market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the active protection system (APS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the active protection system (APS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the active protection system (APS) market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of active protection system (APS) market vendors

Active Protection System (APS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,517.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artis LLC, ASELSAN AS, China North Industries Group Corp. Ltd., Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, General Dynamics Corp., HENSOLDT AG, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Israel Defence, Krauss Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Co. KG, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Safran SA, Technology Service Corp., Thales, Transvaro Electron Instruments, DornerWorks Ltd., and Rheinmetall AG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global active protection system (APS) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Soft-kill - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hard-kill - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Platform

7.3 Land-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Marine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Airborne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Platform

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Artis LLC

12.4 ASELSAN AS

12.5 Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

12.6 General Dynamics Corp.

12.7 HENSOLDT AG

12.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.9 Leonardo Spa

12.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.11 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

12.12 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

12.13 Rheinmetall AG

12.14 Saab AB

12.15 Safran SA

12.16 Technology Service Corp.

12.17 Transvaro Electron Instruments

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

