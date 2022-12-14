Active Protection Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker

Segmented By System Type (Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive armor), By Platform (Air, Land, Naval) , By Technology (Defense, Homeland Security), and By Region. The global active protection systems market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as the modernization of the armed forces and high-end investments by the leading authorities to develop the defense sector.



Also, the growing cross-border disputes and terrorism activities are accelerating the demand for advanced weapon systems, and the development of warfare platforms that can respond effectively against incoming threats is further expected to drive the demand for the global active protection systems market.

Modernization of Armed Forces Drives the Market Growth

The rapid advancements in the defense sector and the modernization of weapons and technologies are happening around the globe.Deployment of the new generation anti-tank missiles is making the leading authorities take steps and upgrade their defense mechanism strategies.



The active protection systems are able to identify and neutralize the threats before they are able to hit the vehicles adversely.The land-based weapons are widely used during close combat situations, accelerating the demand for land-based and ballistic missile defense systems.



Also, the rise in defense expenditure by the leading authorities of several countries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global active protection systems market in the forecast period. According to the study by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the defense expenditure reached $2,113 billion in 2021, which increased by 0.7 percent in real terms in 2021. And the biggest defense spenders across the globe were countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Russia, India, and China. The funding for military research and development increased by 24 percent between 2012 and 2021 in the United States. The high spending and increased focus on the development of next-generation technologies are expected to fuel the demand for the global active protection systems market in the forecast period.

Advancements in Technology Supports the High Market Demand

The advent of missile countermeasure devices and advanced modular countermeasure kits is expected to significantly influence the demand for the global active protection systems market.The missile countermeasure device emits infrared radiation to disrupt the tracking loop of the incoming missile, and the device is integrated with a device that releases smoke and flare to divert the enemy’s attention.



The advanced modular countermeasure kit restricts the attack of missiles and is integrated with a missile launch detection system, electro-optical IR jammer, and a laser warning system.TROPHY active defense system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited, which is a protective shield system.



It is integrated with tracking & launching activity, threat detection system, and interception activity.It is witnessing high demand from the United States armed forces owing to their adoption of advanced technologies.



Also, the procurement of a new generation main battle tank by developing countries like China and India is expected to fuel the market demand in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global active protection systems market is segmented into the system, platform, technology, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the system, the market is divided into soft kill system, hard kill system, and reactive armor.



Based on the platform, the market is divided into air, land, and naval.Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into defense and homeland security.



To analyze the market based on the region, the global active protection systems market is studied in major regions, namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East and Africa. In terms of country, the United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, as it continues to invest in adopting active protection systems for its armored vehicles.

Market Players

Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Aselsan A.S., Artis, LLC, KBM, Saab AB, Safran Electronics & Defense, Airbus Group, Israel Military Industries, are the major market players operating in the global active protection systems market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global active protection systems market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Active Protection Systems Market, By System:

o Soft Kill System

o Hard Kill System

o Reactive Armor

• Active Protection Systems Market, By Platform:

o Air

o Land

o Naval

• Active Protection Systems Market, By Technology:

o Defense

o Homeland Security

• Active Protection Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey



