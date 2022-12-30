U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.05
    -46.23 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,873.90
    -346.90 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,347.14
    -130.94 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.98
    -15.27 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.48
    +1.08 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9300
    -2.1000 (-1.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.36
    -79.74 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.20
    -1.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Active Seat Belt System Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Grow by Over 6% Annually Reaching $15.31 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Seat Belt System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global active seat belt system market size reached US$ 10.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

An active seat belt system is a safety device used in automobiles to link active and passive safety systems. It relies on a motor that retracts seat belt webbing in critical situations or before any accident. It can be activated using data from active safety systems, such as the electronic stability control and brake assist systems, in vehicles. It also utilizes data from environmental sensors, such as radar, which measure the relative speed and distance between the vehicles. It assists in improving the safety of the driver and passengers by removing the seat belt slack to reduce the forward movement of the body from the seat.

Active Seat Belt System Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of personal vehicles to cover distances between home, work, educational institutions, and shopping malls across the globe. This, along with the burgeoning automobile industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, technological advancements in automobiles, such as seat belt reminders (SBRs), gear locks and interlocks, and cheat devices, are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulations implemented by governments of several countries to promote the usage of seat belts are positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of using seat belts is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are financing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce inflatable seat belts for enhancing the safety of people. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their customer base. Additionally, the increasing demand for 3-point seatbelts among the masses as they reduce the impact of accidental injuries is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global active seat belt system market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, application and sales channel.

Breakup by Component:

  • Retractors

  • Pretensioners

  • Buckle Lifters

Breakup by Application:

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global active seat belt system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global active seat belt system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global active seat belt system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Active Seat Belt System Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Autoliv Inc

  • Continental AG

  • Denso Corporation

  • Far Europe Inc.

  • GWR Safety System

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

  • ITW Automotive Products GmbH

  • Ningbo Joyson Electronics Corporation

  • Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10bxf4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-seat-belt-system-global-market-report-2022-industry-to-grow-by-over-6-annually-reaching-15-31-billion-by-2027--301711453.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • Eli Lilly announces billion-dollar life-sciences campus in Concord: CBJ's No. 2 story of 2022

    Eli Lilly's 415-acre Concord project is expected to house a five-building campus with manufacturing, logistics, a quality-control lab and central utilities plant.

  • Oil Set for Largest 2-Year Price Jump Since 2010

    U.S. oil prices are set to finish 2022 with their largest two-year increase since 2010, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Futures contracts for U.S. crude closed Thursday at $78.40 a barrel, up $29.88 over the past two years. They have since ticked higher in Friday morning trading. Nearly all of the gains came in 2021, as skyrocketing oil prices after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine have since come back to earth in recent months. Much of Wall Street expects prices to continue edging upwa

  • Putin says Russia now one of China's leading oil and gas suppliers

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had become one of China's leading suppliers of oil and gas, with 13.8 billion cubic metres of gas shipped to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in the first 11 months of 2022. In remarks at the start of a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said: "According to the results of this year, Russia has become one of the leaders in oil exports to China."

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Bad Weather Makes Southwest a Bargain

    The company's problems extend beyond stormy weather, but there are positives

  • MicroStrategy Can Expect More Price Pain

    MicroStrategy is a company that provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services. In my last review of the charts on November 10, I wrote that "MSTR's co-founder Michael Saylor was on CNBC Thursday exuding confidence.

  • Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill, Repairs

    The operator of the Keystone oil pipeline said it was moving to fully reactivate the system, ending a weekslong outage that pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some Gulf Coast refiners’ operations. TC Energy said Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspection and testing on the pipeline and that the system was now operational to all delivery points. It had said last week that it had received approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to restart a 300-mile branch linking Steele City, Neb., to the main U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Okla.

  • Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees

    A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations."

  • FTX’s International Customers Lawyer Up, Ask Judge to Rule That Customer Assets Aren't Property of FTX Estate

    Lawyers representing FTX.com’s non-US customers have joined the bankruptcy fray, filing a motion on Wednesday asking a Delaware judge to rule that customer assets locked in the collapsed exchange are customer property – not property of the FTX estate.

  • Economic weakness set to weigh on oil price in 2023

    Oil prices are set for small gains in 2023 as a darkening global economic backdrop and COVID-19 flare-ups in China threaten demand growth and offset the impact of supply shortfalls caused by sanctions on Russia, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. Brent has fallen more than 15% since early November and was trading around $84 a barrel on Friday as surging COVID-19 cases in China depressed the outlook for oil demand growth in the world's largest crude oil importer.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Customer Sues Hershey Alleging Certain Dark Chocolate Products Contain Heavy Metals

    Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is facing a lawsuit after being accused of selling dark chocolate containing possibly harmful levels of lead and cadmium. New York resident Christopher Lazazzaro filed the suit against Hershey following a recent Consumer Reports study. The study was conducted on 28 dark chocolate bars using California's maximum allowable dose level (MADL) for lead and cadmium: 0.5 micrograms and 4.1 micrograms, respectively. Also read: Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holid

  • Big Growth in Electric Heat Set Stage For Blackouts in US South

    (Bloomberg) -- The states hit hardest by blackouts in last week’s winter storm have significantly increased reliance on heating homes with electricity over the last decade, putting more strain on the power grid when temperatures plummet.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Str

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • These 20 stocks were the biggest winners of 2022

    Despite a bear market and the worst year since 2008 for stock indexes, many stocks in the S&P 500 showed double-digit gains, and one more than doubled

  • 16 Biggest Car Companies by Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 16 biggest car companies by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest car companies by sales. The automotive industry is one of the most integral industries in the world and is currently worth around $2.86 trillion. Not […]

  • 2 Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Investors in search of companies that pay steadily growing passive income need look no further than McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP): The two stocks boast nearly a century of consecutive dividend hikes between them. Here's why the consumer staple stocks appear to be great buys for dividend growth investors. With nearly 40,000 restaurants serving 63 million customers every day in over 80 countries, McDonald's is a truly global brand.