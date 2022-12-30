Active Seat Belt System Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Grow by Over 6% Annually Reaching $15.31 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Seat Belt System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active seat belt system market size reached US$ 10.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.31 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.47% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An active seat belt system is a safety device used in automobiles to link active and passive safety systems. It relies on a motor that retracts seat belt webbing in critical situations or before any accident. It can be activated using data from active safety systems, such as the electronic stability control and brake assist systems, in vehicles. It also utilizes data from environmental sensors, such as radar, which measure the relative speed and distance between the vehicles. It assists in improving the safety of the driver and passengers by removing the seat belt slack to reduce the forward movement of the body from the seat.



Active Seat Belt System Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the utilization of personal vehicles to cover distances between home, work, educational institutions, and shopping malls across the globe. This, along with the burgeoning automobile industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, technological advancements in automobiles, such as seat belt reminders (SBRs), gear locks and interlocks, and cheat devices, are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulations implemented by governments of several countries to promote the usage of seat belts are positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of using seat belts is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, key market players are financing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce inflatable seat belts for enhancing the safety of people. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their customer base. Additionally, the increasing demand for 3-point seatbelts among the masses as they reduce the impact of accidental injuries is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global active seat belt system market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, application and sales channel.



Breakup by Component:

Retractors

Pretensioners

Buckle Lifters

Breakup by Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

