Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Size Growing at 8.3% CAGR Set to Reach USD 29.4 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Size collected USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 29.4 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Active, Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 12.2 Billion and is set to reach USD 29.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

Active packaging is expected to have the largest share of the market due to its ability to extend the shelf-life of products.

The food industry is the largest end-use industry for active, smart, and intelligent packaging, due to the need for food safety and shelf-life extension.

North America is expected to have the largest market share due to the presence of major packaging companies and increasing demand for food safety and quality.

Some of the key players in the active, smart and intelligent packaging market include Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Bemis Company Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.







Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Overview:

Active, smart and intelligent packaging is a rapidly growing market that is revolutionizing traditional packaging by incorporating advanced technologies that enhance product quality, safety, and convenience. These types of packaging are designed to provide added value and benefits to products beyond simply containing and protecting them during storage and transportation.

Active packaging, for instance, refers to a type of packaging that actively interacts with the product to extend shelf-life and enhance freshness. This type of packaging may include technologies such as modified atmosphere packaging, oxygen scavengers, and antimicrobial agents. It finds diverse applications in the food industry, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors where product safety and quality are of utmost importance.

Smart packaging, on the other hand, utilizes technologies like QR codes, RFID tags, and other sensors to provide real-time data on the product's status, location, and other vital information. This can be used for tracking and tracing, supply chain management, and other applications that require visibility and transparency.

Intelligent packaging is another type of packaging that uses sophisticated sensors and indicators to provide feedback on a product's quality, freshness, and safety. It is commonly used in the food and beverage industry, where it helps to monitor the temperature, moisture, and other environmental factors that affect product quality.

The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is expected to see continued growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for product safety, quality, and convenience. With diverse and unique applications across a range of industries

Trends in the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market:

Edible Packaging: Edible packaging is a unique trend in active, smart, and intelligent packaging that provides a sustainable and biodegradable alternative to traditional packaging materials. It is made from edible materials such as seaweed, starch, and proteins that can be consumed along with the product.

Smart Barcodes: Smart barcodes utilize technologies like QR codes and NFC tags to provide a unique digital identity for products. Consumers can use their smartphones to scan the codes and access real-time information about the product's origin, ingredients, and other relevant details.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging: Anti-counterfeit packaging uses advanced technologies like holographic labels, micro printing, and RFID tags to protect products from counterfeiting and unauthorized distribution. It ensures that only genuine products are delivered to the consumers.

Antimicrobial Packaging: Antimicrobial packaging is a type of active packaging that uses antimicrobial agents to prevent the growth of bacteria and other harmful microorganisms on the surface of the packaging and the product inside.

Interactive Packaging: Interactive packaging is a trend that incorporates augmented reality and other technologies to provide a more engaging and immersive user experience. It allows consumers to interact with the product in new and innovative ways, enhancing the overall brand experience.

Biodegradable Packaging: Biodegradable packaging is a sustainable trend that utilizes natural materials like paper, cardboard, and bioplastics to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. It is compostable and can be easily broken down into natural elements.

Smart Labels: Smart labels utilize technologies like sensors, QR codes, and RFID tags to provide real-time data on the product's status and location. It can be used for tracking and tracing, supply chain management, and other applications that require visibility and transparency.

Freshness Indicators: Freshness indicators use technologies like time-temperature indicators and gas sensors to provide real-time data on the freshness and quality of the product inside the packaging. It allows consumers to make informed decisions about the freshness and quality of the product.

Active Modified Atmosphere Packaging: Active modified atmosphere packaging is a type of active packaging that uses a controlled atmosphere to extend the shelf-life and improve the quality of the product inside. It can be used for a variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, meats, and seafood.



Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Dynamics:

Increasing Demand for Product Safety: The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for product safety and quality. Advanced technologies like modified atmosphere packaging and antimicrobial agents help to protect products from contamination and ensure they are safe for consumption.

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability: The focus on sustainability has led to the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions that reduce waste and carbon footprint. Active, smart, and intelligent packaging options like biodegradable and compostable packaging are becoming increasingly popular due to their environmental benefits.

Increase in E-commerce Sales: The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is growing due to the increase in e-commerce sales. These packaging solutions help to protect products during shipping and improve the overall consumer experience.

Growing Demand for Pharma Packaging: The demand for pharma packaging is growing due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the need to protect drugs from contamination and counterfeiting. Active, smart, and intelligent packaging solutions help to meet these requirements and ensure product safety and quality.

Technological Advancements in Printing: The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is growing due to technological advancements in printing, such as digital printing and 3D printing. These technologies provide greater flexibility in packaging design and help to improve the overall consumer experience.

Increasing Awareness about Food Waste: The active, smart and intelligent packaging market is growing due to increasing awareness about food waste and the need to reduce it. Active packaging solutions like modified atmosphere packaging and oxygen scavengers help to reduce food waste and improve the overall sustainability of the food industry.

Improved Supply Chain Management: The use of smart and intelligent packaging solutions helps to improve supply chain management by providing real-time data on the product's status, location, and other vital information. This, in turn, helps to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance product safety and quality.



Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging:

High Cost: One of the main challenges in the adoption of active, smart, and intelligent packaging is the cost. The technology and materials used in these types of packaging are often more expensive than traditional packaging methods, making it cost-prohibitive for many businesses.

Limited Consumer Awareness: The adoption of active, smart, and intelligent packaging may be hampered by limited consumer awareness about the benefits of these types of packaging. Education and marketing efforts may be needed to increase consumer awareness and understanding.

Security Risks: The use of advanced technology in active, smart, and intelligent packaging can pose security risks, such as hacking or data breaches. This can be a concern for companies and consumers alike.

Environmental Concerns: While the adoption of active, smart, and intelligent packaging can help reduce waste and improve sustainability, concerns over the environmental impact of these types of packaging may hinder their adoption.

Supply Chain Complexity: The use of active, smart, and intelligent packaging can add complexity to the supply chain, which can pose logistical challenges for businesses.

Limited Applications: While active, smart, and intelligent packaging have a wide range of applications, there may be some products or industries where the benefits are limited or not applicable, which can limit their adoption.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Smart and Intelligent Packaging

Active Packaging



By Applications

Food and Beverage Poultry, Meat and Seafood Vegetables and Fruits Processed Foods Bakery and Confectionary Dairy Products Others

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market share is the highest globally. The region is driven by the growing demand for packaged food products, which require advanced packaging solutions to ensure product safety, quality, and freshness. Additionally, the increasing adoption of e-commerce and home delivery services has driven the demand for active and intelligent packaging solutions that can provide real-time tracking and communication for the delivery of products.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by the growing demand for packaged food products and the increasing adoption of e-commerce and home delivery services. The region is home to several emerging economies, such as China and India, which are experiencing rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes. This has led to a shift in consumer preferences towards convenience and high-quality food products, which has driven the demand for active and intelligent packaging solutions.

Europe is another key Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market, driven by the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The region is home to several innovative companies that are developing advanced packaging solutions that use biodegradable and compostable materials. Additionally, the growing demand for fresh and healthy food products is driving the demand for active packaging solutions that can extend the shelf life of these products and maintain their quality and freshness.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging market share, however they are expected to grow at a steady pace.

Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Key Players:

The Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is competitive and comprises of several players operating globally. These companies are investing in R&D and launching new and innovative products to cater to the growing demand for advanced packaging solutions. Some of the prominent players in the market include Amcor plc, Bemis Company Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, 3M Company, TempTime Corporation, VIP Packaging, PakSense Inc., American Thermal Instruments Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, Coveris Holdings S.A., BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Smartrac N.V., Stora Enso Oyj, Sanner GmbH, and Jones Packaging Inc. These players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence, enhancing their product portfolios, and entering into partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

