Active Wound Care Market Size Worth US$ 10.35 Billion (2022-2030) growing at a CAGR of 4.60% | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Active Wound Care Market is expected to clock US$ 10.35 Billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. Due to the advent and rapid adoption of advanced biomaterials for wound healing this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Active Wound Care Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

New product launches and strategic activities by market leaders are positively impacting factors for market growth. Integra LifeSciences, for instance, launched AmnioExcel Plus placental allograft membrane to support soft tissue repair in February 2020. Similarly, MiMedx launched EpiCord expandable placental allograft in September 2020. The product is intended to cover twice the surface area once expanded, and it can be used to treat chronic, large, and difficult-to-heal wounds. As a result of the product launches, the studied market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. As a result of the factors above, the global active wound care market is expected to grow during the projected period.

Download an Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/active-wound-care-market/7875

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global active wound care market are

  • Acell Inc

  • Organogenesis Inc

  • Integra Lifesciences

  • Solsys Medical LLC

  • Osiris Therapeutics Inc

  • Cytori Therapeutics Inc

  • Human Biosciences

  • Wright Medical Group N.V

  • Tissue Regenix Group plc

  • Mimedx Group, Inc

Excerpts from ‘by Products’

The global market for active wound care is divided into:

  • Skin Substitutes

  • Biomaterials

The biomaterial segment has covered the majority of the market. The rapid technological advances associated with biomaterials are attributed to the growth. Furthermore, research and development activities related to biomaterials are increasing the launch of new products. Skin-substitute products are expected to proliferate during the forecast period due to the increased benefits of temporarily or permanently replacing the form and function of the skin.

Excerpts from by Application’

The global active wound care market based on applications is divided into:

  • Acute

  • Chronic

Chronic wounds caused by diabetes, obesity, and traffic accidents have dominated the market. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in geriatric populations can increase the occurrence of chronic wounds. Additionally, the increased interest of manufacturers in developing devices for chronic injuries is driving segment growth. The acute wound segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to an increase in traumatic and burn wounds.

Excerpts from ‘By End Use’

The hospital segment dominated the market for active wound care because a more significant number of patients prefer visiting hospitals for cases such as:

  • Surgical Wounds

  • Burns

  • Ulcers

Furthermore, the growing number of surgical procedures and hospitals are two significant factors driving the segment.

The homecare segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The geriatric population prefers home care over hospitalization. Preference for home care is mainly in conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and surgical wounds typically necessitate lengthy hospital stays, which can be difficult for elderly patients.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global active wound care market has been divided into four regions:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the world

North America dominates the active wound care market because of the increase in the patient pool in several countries and an aging population, which will drive the region's active wound care market growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific active wound care market is expected to grow significantly due to a shift in lifestyle and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries is expected to drive the active wound care market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/active-wound-care-market/7875

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Skin Substitutes

    2. Biomaterials

  6. GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION 

    1. Acute Wounds

    2. Chronic Wounds

  7. GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER

    1. Hospitals

    2. Speciality Clinics

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Active Wound Care Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4xCWqOVomdTRGQTHHJ6OgDdgQFD5fwKyJWTmN65E&report_id=7875&license=Single&submit=

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


