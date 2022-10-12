Active Wound Care Market Size Worth US$ 10.35 Billion (2022-2030) growing at a CAGR of 4.60% | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Active Wound Care Market is expected to clock US$ 10.35 Billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. Due to the advent and rapid adoption of advanced biomaterials for wound healing this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Active Wound Care Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

New product launches and strategic activities by market leaders are positively impacting factors for market growth. Integra LifeSciences, for instance, launched AmnioExcel Plus placental allograft membrane to support soft tissue repair in February 2020. Similarly, MiMedx launched EpiCord expandable placental allograft in September 2020. The product is intended to cover twice the surface area once expanded, and it can be used to treat chronic, large, and difficult-to-heal wounds. As a result of the product launches, the studied market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. As a result of the factors above, the global active wound care market is expected to grow during the projected period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the global active wound care market are

Acell Inc

Organogenesis Inc

Integra Lifesciences

Solsys Medical LLC

Osiris Therapeutics Inc

Cytori Therapeutics Inc

Human Biosciences

Wright Medical Group N.V

Tissue Regenix Group plc

Mimedx Group, Inc

Excerpts from ‘by Products’

The global market for active wound care is divided into:

Skin Substitutes

Biomaterials

The biomaterial segment has covered the majority of the market. The rapid technological advances associated with biomaterials are attributed to the growth. Furthermore, research and development activities related to biomaterials are increasing the launch of new products. Skin-substitute products are expected to proliferate during the forecast period due to the increased benefits of temporarily or permanently replacing the form and function of the skin.

Story continues

Excerpts from ‘by Application’

The global active wound care market based on applications is divided into:

Acute

Chronic

Chronic wounds caused by diabetes, obesity, and traffic accidents have dominated the market. Furthermore, the increased prevalence of pressure ulcers and venous leg ulcers in geriatric populations can increase the occurrence of chronic wounds. Additionally, the increased interest of manufacturers in developing devices for chronic injuries is driving segment growth. The acute wound segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to an increase in traumatic and burn wounds.

Excerpts from ‘By End Use’

The hospital segment dominated the market for active wound care because a more significant number of patients prefer visiting hospitals for cases such as:

Surgical Wounds

Burns

Ulcers

Furthermore, the growing number of surgical procedures and hospitals are two significant factors driving the segment.

The homecare segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The geriatric population prefers home care over hospitalization. Preference for home care is mainly in conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and surgical wounds typically necessitate lengthy hospital stays, which can be difficult for elderly patients.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global active wound care market has been divided into four regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America dominates the active wound care market because of the increase in the patient pool in several countries and an aging population, which will drive the region's active wound care market growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific active wound care market is expected to grow significantly due to a shift in lifestyle and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the rising number of surgeries is expected to drive the active wound care market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Skin Substitutes Biomaterials GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Acute Wounds Chronic Wounds GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Speciality Clinics

