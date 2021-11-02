U.S. markets open in 1 minute

ActiveCampaign Introduces Sales Engagement Automation

·5 min read

Only sales engagement solution that improves customer experience by closing the gap between legacy account-based marketing (ABM) and sales engagement solutions, and is accessible to businesses of all sizes

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today introduces Sales Engagement Automation, the only sales engagement solution that makes it part of the overall customer lifecycle, helping companies in all geographies and of all sizes incite growth.

ActiveCampaign Introduces Sales Engagement Automation

A critical piece of ActiveCampaign's Sales Engagement Automation is integrated engagement across channels allowing for alignment across marketing messaging, one-to-one emails, video, chat, voice and more.

Starting today, customers will be able to send one-to-one sales emails from their preferred email provider, including Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and iCloud, alongside those emails in broader marketing campaigns. No longer will companies need to use separate systems for marketing and sales. This level of sophistication has not been accessible to businesses outside the enterprise until now and gives companies around the globe a new path to growth.

While it's common to think of the customer journey as linear with a one-time pass of a lead from marketing to sales, the reality is that the customer journey is more complex. With ActiveCampaign's integrated engagement approach, businesses of all sizes can reap the benefits of a robust sales engagement and ABM solution without the complexity of legacy enterprise tools, ensuring the best possible customer experience and maximizing growth potential.

This adds to the rich features already available for Sales Engagement, including functionalities like:

  • Complete customer view — Always communicate the right message. Unify data from every touchpoint in the apps used most, for automation that intelligently reacts to a complete view of every customer using custom objects.

  • Lead scoring— Deliver dynamic messages that understand where customers are in their buyer's journey, and alert sales when leads are ready to engage — and convert.

  • Pipeline automation — Automate sales pipeline with unique experiences that move deals through stages more quickly. Stay on top of every task, shorten the sales cycle, and close more deals.

  • Win probability — See how likely each deal is to close and use that knowledge to segment leads so time can be focused where it makes a difference.

  • Site tracking — Track and automate off of site visits so every lead can be offered exactly what they're looking for.

  • Sales integrations — Integrate with 870+ apps, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, which bring data visibility, actionable insights, and sales engagement automation across a business' entire sales tech stack.

ActiveCampaign is already recognized as an industry leader for sales automation, including:

  • A leader in Sales Analytics, Sales Platforms and CRM as well as across 15 other categories in G2.

  • #1 in customer satisfaction for CRM on G2.

  • Over 110 positive reviews, No. 1 Marketing Automation, and a top Sales Automation solution on Salesforce AppExchange.

  • Received the 2021 Martech Breakthrough Awards for "Best CRM Solution for SMBs."

  • The only company who is the leader across e-commerce, marketing automation, CRM and Sales platforms, further highlighting it as the only company that can truly deliver ideal customer experiences regardless of industry or size of company.

Supporting quotes

"Since we've started using ActiveCampaign, our sales, marketing, and customer support teams are much more aligned and productive," said Miguel Horta Camacho, Digital Marketing Specialist at Dalton. "Thanks to having a complete view of the customer and pipeline automation, our sales team is spending less time cold calling, and more time with the leads most likely to close. The conversations they're having with customers are much more informed, which makes for a better experience for our customers. Our team's productivity has doubled with ActiveCampaign."

"The legacy sales engagement and ABM tools on the market today don't properly address the needs of 95% of businesses today," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "The majority of businesses don't have separate marketing and sales teams, and having separate tools for these functions just makes it more difficult to grow their business. That's why we're pioneering a new way, unifying that sales and marketing data, and making it more actionable."

"Sales and marketing alignment is critical to success for growing businesses, so having a tool that unifies the best parts of sales engagement and ABM is really exciting to bring to market. We know this helps businesses grow because we've used it ourselves," said Adam Johnson, SVP of Sales at ActiveCampaign. "ActiveCampaign has seen incredible growth from using our own solution. The sales team gets the best of both worlds: the high impact of personal emails with the scale benefits of one-to-many emails. I know our customers will see huge results when they implement Sales Engagement Automation."

Learn more

About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

Media Contact
activecampaign@nextpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/ActiveCampaign)
(PRNewsfoto/ActiveCampaign)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-introduces-sales-engagement-automation-301414100.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

