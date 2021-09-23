U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,453.62
    +57.98 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,793.51
    +535.19 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,067.01
    +170.16 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.95
    +41.39 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.16
    +0.93 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.10
    -29.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0112 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2840
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,767.68
    +1,272.97 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.92
    +14.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

ActiveCampaign's Secret to Hypergrowth Helps Technology Companies Around the World Scale

·4 min read

For businesses of all sizes, customer experience automation is the key to growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), revealed that the secret to its own growth, as well as how it helps over 150,000 businesses around the world grow, is by helping companies create 1:1 experiences at scale using automation. More than 80% of consumers admit that they'll stop doing business with a company after one negative experience, indicating that customer experience is more important than ever before.

To learn more about ActiveCampaign&#x002019;s unique growth story, join CMO Maria Pergolino on Wednesday, September 29 at SaaStr Annual 2021.
To learn more about ActiveCampaign’s unique growth story, join CMO Maria Pergolino on Wednesday, September 29 at SaaStr Annual 2021.

Most businesses fail in the first five years, and one of the reasons is because it's hard to scale while still providing the bespoke 1:1 experiences that customers expect. While it's easy to create personalized experiences with a few customers, it's impossible to scale that customer experience without automation or a massive change in headcount. That's where ActiveCampaign CXA steps in to automate those experiences across email, chat, SMS, and websites, whether they have 10 or 10 million customers.

ActiveCampaign's own growth is fueled by its dedication to customer success, as evidenced by the industry's only Customer Success Commitment. Further, the company uses its own platform to connect with customers, move deals through sales stages, manage customer relationships, drive unique customer experiences, and ultimately, grow its business. To learn more about ActiveCampaign's unique growth story, join CMO Maria Pergolino on Wednesday, September 29. At SaaStr Annual 2021, she will reveal ActiveCampaign's secret to its rapid growth in "The Not-talked-about Secret to Hypergrowth: Acceleration through Customer Experience."

Fast-growing technology businesses across geographies are using the CXA platform to fuel their growth, including:

  • Legal technology company Desmistificando o Direito has recovered over half of its lost revenue using ActiveCampaign's cart abandonment automation, and it experienced another 18% increase in sales using the platform's conditional content feature.

  • Happy Families, a platform for family mental wellness, uses ActiveCampaign Landing Pages to promote and sell tickets to webinars, saving it $40,000 annually and providing a better user experience to customers.

  • Blood testing and male medical services company Optimale uses a wide range of different software solutions in its tech stack, so ActiveCampaign's wide range of pre-built integrations out of the box are critical to its marketing automations and marketing campaigns.

Supporting quotes

"ActiveCampaign has seen amazing growth over the last several years thanks to our hundreds of employees who leverage our CXA platform across marketing, sales, and support to drive growth and engage with customers across the entire lifecycle," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "CXA fuels our ability to achieve our mission of helping companies of all sizes grow. All businesses focused on growth should be putting customer experience first."

"ActiveCampaign has become an absolutely essential part of our business and has increased our earning potential substantially. We couldn't do what we do without them," said Evelynne Hatchard, Strategy & Marketing Manager at Happy Families. "Having that ability to engage with our clients and members on a 1:1 level is wonderful. I also love that I can create everything and control the whole system myself without needing to contact the tech team."

"Having the right technology partner in place can make all the difference for a business' success," said Guilherme Laschuk, CEO of Hug.Business. "That's why it's imperative for growing companies to find the Formula One of technology solutions that have the best tools that support their unique needs."

Learn more

About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Marketing Automation Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

PR Contact:
activecampaign@nextpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/ActiveCampaign)
(PRNewsfoto/ActiveCampaign)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaigns-secret-to-hypergrowth-helps-technology-companies-around-the-world-scale-301384326.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Recommended Stories

  • Bold Chances, Brave Changes

    Gabriel Ferraz de Oliveira Ogama, Systems Analyst, Kohler, Wisconsin, U.S.A.

  • Public Notice - Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge

    Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for inspection work during the following periods:

  • Eli Manning takeaways ahead of Giant legend's number retirement, including his 'special bond' with Super Bowl XLII team

    The Giants will retire Eli Manning's No. 10 on Sunday during a halftime celebration during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Told to Stop Offering Accounts in Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- Kentucky’s securities regulator on Thursday ordered giant crypto lender Celsius Network to cease and desist from offering its interest paying accounts in the state, joining three other states that last week took similar actions.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and I

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • How Brilliant Earth uses blockchain to track gems & assure clients

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick speak with Brilliant Earth CEO, Beth Gerstein, about the company's IPO, growth, outlook, trends in the fine jewelry industry, and more.&nbsp;

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countri

  • Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

    Shares of banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), are trading higher amid a rise in the 10-year treasury yield. Stocks across sectors have gained for the session as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision. Stocks also continue to rebound following Monday's selloff, which was driven by volatility in Chinese markets. Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States. The company is split into four primary segm

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike

    On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) ahead of earnings, scheduled for Thursday. He said he saw 1.3 times the average daily call volume in Nike on Wednesday. The options market is implying a move of 5.6% in either direction by the end of the week and the stock usually moves around 7% on the event. The most active options were the October $160 calls. Khouw noticed some institutional sales of these calls as 2,400 contracts were s

  • Target to spend $75 million on hiring fewer holiday workers, offering current employees more hours

    Target makes a big change for how it hires people for the holidays amid a shortage in workers.

  • FedEx Is Struggling To Shake Off The Pandemic-Domino Effect

    On Tuesday, parcel delivery company FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported a decline in quarterly profit along with cutting its earnings outlook due to higher costs and labor shortages. Upon the news, its shares declined more than 4% in after-hours trading. Figures For the quarter that ended in August, revenue rose 14% to $22 billion which was in line with Refinitiv survey of Wall Street analysts. But net income slid to $1.1 billion, or $4.09 a share, below FactSet expectations of $4.88. During

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.