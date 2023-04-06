ActivePort Group (ASX:ATV) secures multimillion-dollar 10-year deal with Lightstorm

PERTH, Australia, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced this week, ActivePort Software has secured a notable 10-year deal with existing customer Lightstorm as they ramp up the next phase of growth and expansion globally. This multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver software-defined networking and cloud orchestration, solidifies the strategic alignment and future evolution of both companies.

Lightstorm is the digital network infrastructure arm of US private equity company I Squared Capital and specialises in building infrastructure for hyperscale networking in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

With ActivePort's multi-vendor orchestration solution as a core component, Lightstorm built a network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform called Polarin. This platform allows enterprises to easily manage their network infrastructure and securely deploy a high-availability network in minutes with guaranteed 100% uptime.

ActivePort CEO and MD, Karim Nejaim: 'We are honoured that Lightstorm have put their trust in our software as a core part of their business and extended our contract both in scope and time. It is almost one year to the day that we began our strategic partnership. During this time, Lightstorm have built a cloud based NaaS platform with ActivePort's Orchestration solution and end-to-end workflow automation functionality. We look forward to this long-term partnership as we continue to work with Lightstorm to build products and services and be a key part of their success from the Middle East, through India and into Southeast Asia.'

Lightstorm CTIO, Lalit Chowdhary: 'We could not be happier with ActivePort's software and support for our business. Lightstorm's NaaS Polarin platform is ready for general availability and this agreement extends our ongoing relationship with ActivePort to a strategic one as we continue to enrich our platform. We are excited for this next phase of growth and working together with the team at ActivePort as we expand globally.'

About ActivePort

ActivePort software specialises in software-defined networking solutions, including a vendor-agnostic Orchestration platform and the latest in network virtualisation technology. Their software offering includes Orchestration, SD-WAN, SD-Internet, NFV, Bandwidth on Demand, API Integration and Compute.

Having experienced un-precedented global demand, ActivePort is rapidly transforming from start-up to scale-up. To meet this increased customer demand, the company has added more resources, delivery capability and support capacity to ensure they remain leaders in Cloud orchestration.

For more information: www.activeport.com.au

ActivePort Software-Defined Networking Product Suite

