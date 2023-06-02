ActivePort Group Ltd's (ASX:ATV) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

There wouldn't be many who think ActivePort Group Ltd's (ASX:ATV) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Software industry in Australia is similar at about 2.7x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does ActivePort Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for ActivePort Group as its revenue has been rising very briskly. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is ActivePort Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like ActivePort Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 197% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 23% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that ActivePort Group's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of ActivePort Group revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for ActivePort Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

