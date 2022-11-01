U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.55
    -13.43 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,648.17
    -84.78 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,916.31
    -71.83 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.12
    +13.26 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.46
    +1.93 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +12.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9885
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0560
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2060
    -0.5080 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,440.81
    +47.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.21
    +0.16 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

ActivePro Rehab Partners Announces Expansion With Acquisition of Rehab Excellence Center

ActivePro Rehab Partners
·3 min read
Image
Image

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActivePro Rehab Partners ("ActivePro") is proud to announce its expansion and partnership with Rehab Excellence Center ("Rehab Excellence"), a leading provider of physical therapy services throughout southern New Jersey that currently operates six locations. Rehab Excellence will merge their operations with ActivePro's Breakthru Physical Therapy & Fitness (www.breakthruptfitness.com) to form a regional South Jersey physical therapy services platform with 12 locations covering five South Jersey counties.

Rehab Excellence (www.rehabexcellencecenter.com) was founded in 2001, with a belief in providing better outcomes for patients through better relationships and clinical rapport between physical therapy staff and referring orthopedic physicians. The Founder and CEO of Rehab Excellence, Rob Hicks, is an experienced industry leader and will lead in further growing the south jersey marketplace.

Hicks commented on the partnership, "We are excited to expand our footprint and combine our services with one of South Jersey's strongest physical therapy providers. Our combined platform will allow us to better serve our patients and provide better access and care to the region. I am excited for our team and community."

This partnership will allow ActivePro to expand its reach and provide its services to more patients in need, benefiting referring physicians and giving them a wider range of rehabilitation services for their patients. This partnership is a win-win for both patients and referring physicians.

The addition of Rehab Excellence expands ActivePro's coverage across the state with 48 locations in 16 counties within New Jersey.  "We are proud to add Rehab Excellence Center of South Jersey to our partnership platform. Rob and his team are passionate and dedicated to their patients and communities they serve. They are a highly skilled team of clinicians and leaders," said Andrew Z. Lotsis, CEO of ActivePro.

About ActivePro Rehab Partners

ActivePro Rehab Partners was formed to accelerate clinic growth within the state of New Jersey and beyond via acquisition and de novo expansion. The business has taken a balanced approach broadening the scale of its platform while preserving the distinct culture built by its partners. ActivePro allows its family of brands to benefit from industry-wide best practices and further develop a network of clinics through a blended partnership and acquisition model in its pursuit to build one of the best physical and occupational therapy groups in the region. For more information about how your physical therapy practice can join the ActivePro Rehab Partners network, visit https://www.activeprorehab.com/get-started/.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, focused on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. The firm partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Beekman manages over $1 billion in assets and has completed over 175 transactions since inception. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

Contact Information:
Crystal Smith
The Beekman Group
csmith@thebeekmangroup.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

    It's becoming more evident that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a tale of two businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is crushing it, while e-commerce is struggling to turn a profit. The sales-growth headline number for Amazon's third quarter was impressive: 15% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to $127.1 billion.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned -10.08% compared to a -4.46% return for the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class returned -26.46% year to date compared […]

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • SoFi stock rises on earnings beat, new member growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for SoFi.

  • Why Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) were soaring 15.7% higher as of 12:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. It also easily topped the average analysts' earnings estimate of $4.61 per share. Intercept's solid revenue growth was entirely due to higher Ocaliva sales.

  • Goodyear stock falls more than 14% on earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the challenging quarter for Goodyear amid ongoing inflation.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) third-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Catalent (CTLT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Catalent (CTLT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -38.18% and 4.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Simon Property (SPG) Q3 FFO Beats, View Up, Dividend Hiked

    Simon Property (SPG) reports decent third-quarter results, driven by a healthy operating performance. It also raises its 2022 FFO per share outlook and dividend.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    BioCryst (BCRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.13% and 3.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

    A beat across the board and raised guidance are not what most expect in the current market environment.

  • Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

    The emblematic brand of 4x4 has just filed for bankruptcy in one of the most important automobile markets.

  • J&J Agrees to Buy Heart-Device Maker Abiomed for $16.6 Billion

    The deal would add heart pumps, a fast-growing part of the medical-device industry, to the J&J lineup.

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article we present the list of 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) are a few of the most boring stocks in the world that should nonetheless entice […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Cheap tech stocks aren't always easy to find, but the market sell-off over the last year has made that task a little easier. Keep reading to see two bargain stocks that could surge in the next bull market. Revenue growth slowed to just 6%, and profits fell as costs of employee salaries and other expenses outpaced revenue growth.

  • Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ecolab (ECL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.26% and 0.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Marathon Petroleum (MPC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.85% and 32.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu Stocks Roared Higher Early Tuesday

    Stocks of some of China's most popular companies rallied out of the gate on Tuesday. The Chinese government has long instituted strict measures and government regulatory crackdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic, which has weighed on the country's already fragile economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of e-commerce platform Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) gained 7.7%, digital retailer JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) climbed 8.7%, and search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) surged 7.9% this morning.