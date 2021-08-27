U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

ActiveState Names Gerald Choung Chief Revenue Officer

1 min read

Veteran enterprise software and security industry executive to accelerate ActiveState's growth and expand the market for its software supply chain vision and solution.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ActiveState Software Inc. ("ActiveState"), the secure software supply chain innovator, today announced the appointment of Gerald Choung as Chief Revenue Officer. Gerald brings over twenty years of leadership experience at Fortune 500 companies across the high-tech industry, and has a strong focus on enterprise security, software sales, marketing, and partner-channel development.

"We're thrilled to add Gerald to the ActiveState team. With accelerating growth across our Fortune 1000 customer base, it's critical that we build our team and our capabilities," said Bart Copeland, ActiveState CEO. "Gerald brings deep expertise that's grounded in a pragmatic and genuine mindset."

"ActiveState's secure software supply chain vision and offering is unique in the market," said Gerald Choung, ActiveState CRO. "Our turnkey solution for enterprises and government agencies helps protect them and their customers from software supply chain attacks. I'm excited to further accelerate ActiveState's upmarket growth and to help us secure critical software infrastructure around the globe."

Gerald previously served as Vice President of Sales at cyber security vendor ESET and has provided leadership at Fortune 500 companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. Gerald will join ActiveState's executive team and report directly to CEO Bart Copeland.

About ActiveState

ActiveState helps enterprises and governments around the world secure their open source supply chain, while giving developers the kinds of tools they love to use. More than 2 million developers and 97% of Fortune 1000 enterprises use ActiveState to support mission-critical systems and speed up software development while enhancing oversight and increasing quality. For more information, please visit www.activestate.com.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activestate-names-gerald-choung-chief-revenue-officer-301364015.html

SOURCE Activestate Software

