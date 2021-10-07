Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company” and NASDAQ: ATVI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for alleged mismanagement concerning sexual harassment and gender discrimination, as well as related alleged federal securities fraud violations.

A complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision alleges the Company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuit also alleges that the Company’s executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained. A related complaint for securities fraud was also filed against the Company and its officers.

