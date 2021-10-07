U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·1 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company” and NASDAQ: ATVI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors for alleged mismanagement concerning sexual harassment and gender discrimination, as well as related alleged federal securities fraud violations.

A complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against Activision alleges the Company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men. The lawsuit also alleges that the Company’s executives and HR personnel knew of the harassment and failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the unlawful conduct and instead retaliated against women who complained. A related complaint for securities fraud was also filed against the Company and its officers.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Activision Blizzard and are interested in learning more about the investigation and ensuring those responsible for the mismanagement are held accountable, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
[click here to join this action]


