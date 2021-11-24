U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.41
    -4.29 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,706.47
    -107.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,760.32
    -14.82 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,328.50
    +0.64 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1196
    -0.0058 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0100 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3325
    -0.0052 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4810
    +0.3810 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,620.18
    -775.15 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.57
    -9.94 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.32
    +19.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick needs to resign right now

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The gaming giant can't reinvent itself if he's still in charge

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick needs to step down. The CEO of one of the country’s largest video game companies, Kotick has reportedly told executives at Activision Blizzard that he’ll resign if he can’t resolve the company’s myriad harassment scandals in short order.

But the problems at Activision Blizzard will require systemic changes, including Kotick’s removal right now — especially after The Wall Street Journal’s revelations last week that he knew about the company’s issues for years. Those problems include allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and sexual and racial discrimination.

If the company wants to move past these controversies, it needs to make a dramatic move. If not, Activision Blizzard risks losing the very people who make its games so successful: its software developers, testers, and engineers.

“People are leaving. I'm getting goodbye emails, like almost at least three a week,” explained Jessica Gonzalez, senior test analyst at Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net.

Bobby Kotick returns to the afternoon session of the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Bobby Kotick returns to the afternoon session of the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Losness

“I'm seeing people leaving the company, and high-level women, women that are in senior positions are just leaving the company because they have no faith in Kotick,” added Gonzalez, who helped organize an employee walkout after last week’s Journal report.

The exodus could get even worse, explained Colleen Ammerman, director of the Gender Initiative at Harvard Business School.

“This is something that is very bad for the health of your organization and ultimately for effectiveness,” she said. “You have people who are disengaged in the work. They don't trust leaders. They're more likely to look elsewhere. So you're going to lose talent, and the talent that you retain is probably not going to be performing at its true potential.”

Employees are calling for change

The Journal’s investigation into Activision Blizzard and Kotick kicked off a firestorm among employees who staged their second walkout of the year.

On Monday, Activision Blizzard announced that it’s launching a workplace responsibility committee that has the ultimate goal of eliminating harassment and discrimination. But that might not be enough to satisfy workers, who have been calling for change for months.

Activision Blizzard employees first walked out in July when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a suit claiming the “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” maker allowed a culture of sexual harassment to fester unchecked for years.

The suit portrays a company as one that fostered a “fratboy culture” with men groping female colleagues and women being denied promotions and raises. One woman died by suicide due to a relationship with a male supervisor, the complaint alleged. The same woman was also allegedly harassed by other coworkers who shared a nude image of her at a holiday party.

According to the suit, one employee noted that “women on the Battle.net team were subjected to disparaging comments, the environment was akin to working in a frat house, and that women who were not ‘huge gamers’ or ‘core gamers’ and not into the party scene were excluded and treated as outsiders.”

New allegations have also surfaced, including one claim that Kotick left an assistant a voicemail in which he threatened to have her killed. That matter, according to The Journal, was later settled out of court. (A spokeswoman for the company told the Journal: “Mr. Kotick quickly apologized 16 years ago for the obviously hyperbolic and inappropriate voice mail, and he deeply regrets the exaggeration and tone in his voice mail to this day.”)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party at Village Underground on November 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Vanguard)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Call of Duty: Vanguard launch party at Village Underground on November 04, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Vanguard)

The Journal also reported that Kotick failed to tell the board that an employee alleged she'd been raped by her male supervisor. The allegations have increased pressure on Kotick to resign, with employees creating a Change.org petition seeking to build public pressure to oust him. As of Wednesday, the petition has received more than 28,000 signatures.

That petition likely received support from at least some game developers, who arguably have the most crucial roles at Activision Blizzard. And according to Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz, the longer Kotick stays in his position, the more difficult it will be for Activision Blizzard to retain or recruit star developers.

“The longer he stays, the more likely we'll see very high turnover, if not higher turnover than what we've seen the past couple of years. And that's going to make game development very difficult,” he said.

In an analyst note following the publication of The Journal’s story, Uerkwitz acknowledged that the CEO of a gaming company is more valuable to that company than any one developer. “However, collective development talent is the most important asset by a wide margin to a game company. Erosion of this talent is the biggest key risk to any creative business,” he added. “This risk is currently playing out and accelerating.”

It’s not just employees who are unhappy

The Big Three video game console makers have also come out against Activision Blizzard, telling their workers that they are disturbed by the allegations at the company.

According to Bloomberg, Sony's (SONY) PlayStation chief Jim Ryan wrote in an email to employees that he and the company’s leadership were “disheartened and frankly stunned” to learn that Activision Blizzard hadn’t done enough to address its problems with harassment and discrimination.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox head Phil Spencer, meanwhile, told employees via email that he was “disturbed” by the reporting in The Journal’s piece. And FanByte has confirmed that Nintendo of America (NTDOY) head Doug Bowser wrote in an email to staff that he found the accounts in The Journal’s article “distressing and disturbing.”

Irvine, CA - July 28: Several hundred Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout which they say is in a response from company leadership to a lawsuit highlighting alleged harassment, inequality, and more within the company outside the gate at Activision Blizzard headquarters on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Irvine, CA - July 28: Several hundred Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout which they say is in a response from company leadership to a lawsuit highlighting alleged harassment, inequality, and more within the company outside the gate at Activision Blizzard headquarters on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With some of Activision Blizzard’s biggest industry partners coming out against it, the firm could face serious consequences. Spencer in particular said that Xbox is evaluating all aspects of its relationship with Activision Blizzard in the wake of The Journal story.

According to Uerkwitz, a lack of change at Activision Blizzard could hurt the company’s ability to market its games at major events like Sony’s PlayStation Showcase and at the annual E3 conference. So far, Sony seems to have pulled the latest installment of “Call of Duty” from its featured games spot on its sales site.

“It's going to be harder to market games. It's going to be harder to make games. And ultimately, Blizzard fans are very passionate. They may choose not to buy games. Reviewers may choose not to review games. So they're potentially in a very precarious spot,” Uerkwitz explained.

Of course, Kotick’s removal as CEO wouldn’t change Activision Blizzard overnight. But it would go a long way in proving the company is actually serious about reinventing its broken culture.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard CEO will consider leaving if problems aren't solved quickly

    Bobby Kotick has reportedly said he may consider resigning as CEO of Activision Blizzard if he can’t fix the company’s cultural problems fast enough.

  • Thanksgiving box office: Vaccines for kids ‘will play a major role’ in family movie attendance, analyst says

    Shawn Robbins, Box Office Pro Chief Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Allie Canal to break down the outlook for movie theater attendance ahead of the holidays, as ‘Encanto’ and ‘House of Gucci’ premiere Thanksgiving weekend.

  • Nintendo of America head responds to 'distressing' situation at Activision Blizzard

    In an internal company email obtained by Fanbyte, Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says he was distressed by the allegations detailed in The Journal's investigation.

  • Activision, ‘Battlefield 2042’ woes slam videogame stocks

    Videogame stocks were hammered Monday as the sector is finding it difficult to catch a break heading into the holiday season.

  • Robinhood's stock heads for 7th straight loss, yet another record low

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. slumped 3.5% toward a seventh-straight loss, and sixth-straight record low in afternoon trading Tuesday, amid a selloff in some key meme stocks. The commission-free trading platform's stock has tumbled 23.5% during its current losing streak, which puts the stock TK% below its $38 IPO price. The stock is set to close below its IPO price for the 20th straight trading session, and the 23rd time in the 83 sessions since Robinhood went public on July 29. Amid stock's

  • Lakewood man charged with threatening to bomb agency that denied him COVID relief loan

    A Lakewood man is charged with threatening to bomb the offices of a federal agency that denied his request for an emergency pandemic loan.

  • Why Ford's Rivian Breakup Makes It a Better EV Stock

    After working together for a time to produce an electric vehicle (EV) in alliance, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) canceled their plans publicly on Friday, Nov. 19. Ford's CEO Jim Farley said Ford is now confident it can design and manufacture EVs on its own. The market reacted by bidding Ford's stock down slightly, while Rivian's shares jumped more than 4% before the close of Friday trading.

  • Activision Stock Is Falling. Another Wall Street Analyst Calls for CEO’s Departure.

    Eric Handler of MKM Partners thinks Activision's problems will require a clear resolution, starting with CEO Bobby Kotick's removal.

  • Saints great Drew Brees announces plans to open steakhouse at proposed Slidell casino

    The casino, if approved by voters, could draw customers away from casinos on the Coast in nearby Hancock County.

  • Inflation: 'At what point does the consumer begin to push back?'

    BofA Global Research Senior Food & Beverage Analyst Bryan Spillane joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss the rising cost in food prices as companies manage inflation.

  • Musk chides Binance CEO on dogecoin glitch

    Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin. The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. Binance responded saying it is rebuilding its dogecoin wallet entirely, resulting in a delay in withdrawals that may continue for another week.

  • Activision Blizzard’s latest anti-harassment effort is a ‘responsibility committee’

    Activision Blizzard has formed a committee to help it address the ongoing harassment scandal, but it's not likely to satisfy critics.

  • China angered by Biden administration democracy summit invitation to Taiwan

    China is reportedly furious over the Biden administration's decision to invite Taiwan to a first-ever "Summit for Democracy" next month, with Chinese officials blasting the U.S. as advancing its "geopolitical objectives."The summit, part of Biden's pledge to help restore democracy across the world, will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10 for the first of two meetings. The U.S. invited 110 countries to the virtual summit, where world leaders will discuss...

  • What Jamie Dimon’s remarks on China could cost JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made an offhand remark about China yesterday (Nov. 23) he soon came to regret. “We hope to be there for a long time,” he said of the country during a panel event at the Boston College Chief Executives Club. “I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company,” he said in a statement from JPMorgan today.

  • Google staff protests over compulsory jabs show cracks in Joe Biden’s vaccine policy

    Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai is used to handling protests. The $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion) search engine giant has over the years faced staff revolts over the company’s work for the US military, sexual misconduct allegations against executives, and the firing of AI researchers who had highlighted bias in its technology.

  • Telehealth startup Nurse Disrupted raises $700,000 led by Exact Sciences CEO

    Nurse Disrupted Inc. is based in Fitchburg and was founded in 2020 by Bre Loughlin, a nurse and former nursing innovation and project lead at Epic Systems Corp.

  • Coming Tax Hikes: Are You Rich Enough?

    Want to cope with proposed Biden tax increases? First you've got to understand the few still on the table. Many have been jettisoned.

  • Nordstrom stock plummets after supply chain struggles hit the high-end inventory at the off-price Rack chain

    Supply-chain challenges are adding to the company’s problems, with low inventory levels in women’s clothing and shoes at Nordstrom Rack, but there’s more to it than that. “While many retailers are dealing with macro-related supply chain disruptions, Rack faces a unique challenge as off-price procurement of the same top brands we carry at Nordstrom is particularly difficult in an environment with production constraints and lower levels of clearance product,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive of the company, according to a FactSet transcript of the earnings conference call. Overall, Nordstrom Rack reported sales that were up 35% compared with 2020, but down 8% versus 2019.

  • GE's Most Interesting Business After the Break-Up Will Be...

    There's no doubt that the GE Healthcare spinoff and the portion of the company that won't get spun off will be the stronger two, but I think the third business will be the most interesting. Here's why investors should not be quick to dismiss the combination of GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Digital. As a reminder, GE's plans involve spinning off GE Healthcare in early 2023 (with GE retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company), and then combining GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Digital into one business and spinning that off in 2024.

  • Spinning Off Macy's Online Business Would Be a Huge Mistake

    The retailer's e-commerce machine and in-store experience have been too well integrated to tinker with them now.