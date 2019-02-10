Activision-Blizzard Employees Doomed By Fortnite’s Dominance

Activision-Blizzard employees are preparing for major destruction as the company is planning to lay off hundreds this week.

The game maker’s deteriorating financials have been on full display over the past several months. Its flagship games are being dethroned by the competition. The most formidable player in the space is the free-to-play Fortnite.

The pink slips could start being doled out after the company reports its fourth quarter 2018 earnings on Feb. 12.

When You Can’t Compete With Free

Fortnite was created by the privately-held company Epic Games. Tencent Holdings took a 40% stake in Epic in 2012.

