ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. (NASDAQ: ATVI) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Activision securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Activision Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the Class Period. The Complaint alleges that Activision discriminated against both women and minorities employed by its organization. Numerous employee complaints of sexual harassment, retaliation, and other inappropriate activities were reported to human resources and executives, but unaddressed. The Company also failed to inform investors that it was under investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing ("DFEH") over allegations of sexual harassment and other discrimination. Finally, in July 2021, Bloomberg Law revealed that DFEH had filed a lawsuit against Activision following a lengthy two-year investigation into the Company's practices. Based on these facts, Activision's public statements were false and materially misleading during the Class Period.

On this news, the price of Activision shares fell $5.89 per share to close at $84.95 per share on July 27, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Activision securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/activisionblizzardinc-atvi-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-424/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664555/ACTIVISION-BLIZZARD-INC-NASDAQ-ATVI-CLASS-ACTION-DEADLINE-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Activision-Blizzard-Inc

