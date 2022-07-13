Activision Blizzard’s Johanna Faries will discuss Call of Duty at TechCrunch Disrupt

Activision Blizzard, the games giant behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush (to name just a few), has come off a year filled with internal labor and HR challenges. Currently, the company is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, a deal that’s expected to close in 2023 pending FTC approval.

In June, the game developer announced that Call of Duty, a household name and arguably one of gaming’s most successful franchises — hit a lifetime milestone of more than $30 billion in total revenue to date. This fall will see a next-generation sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone in addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Clearly there’s a lot going on at Activision Blizzard, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Johanna Faries, the company’s senior VP and general manager for Call of Duty will join us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20 in San Francisco.

In a wide-ranging interview, we’ll talk with Faries about what we can expect from the next generation of Call of Duty and hear what it’s like to lead a gaming studio that produces a yearly franchise release. We’ll get her take on the evolution of the streaming/creator economy and how that plays into game development.

We’re also curious about what it’s like to take over during the company’s acquisition process, and at a time when Activision Blizzard’s most senior leadership is facing criticism. And we might even venture into her experience driving the Call of Duty esports league.

Johanna Faries, the senior VP and general manager of the Activision Blizzard Call of Duty franchise, is responsible for overseeing the direction of the mega-popular, multi-billion dollar blockbuster intellectual property. Prior to her current role, Fairies served as the company’s head of Call of Duty Esports Leagues and, before joining Activision, she spent 12 years working for the NFL. Faries holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.

