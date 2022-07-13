U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,775.15
    -43.65 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,572.40
    -408.93 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,155.50
    -109.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.56
    -15.63 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.39
    -0.45 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0036
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0170
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5770
    +0.7550 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,257.67
    -563.58 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.04
    -6.22 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.58
    -68.28 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Activision Blizzard’s Johanna Faries will discuss Call of Duty at TechCrunch Disrupt

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

Activision Blizzard, the games giant behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush (to name just a few), has come off a year filled with internal labor and HR challenges. Currently, the company is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, a deal that’s expected to close in 2023 pending FTC approval.

In June, the game developer announced that Call of Duty, a household name and arguably one of gaming’s most successful franchises — hit a lifetime milestone of more than $30 billion in total revenue to date. This fall will see a next-generation sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone in addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Clearly there’s a lot going on at Activision Blizzard, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Johanna Faries, the company’s senior VP and general manager for Call of Duty will join us on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20 in San Francisco.

In a wide-ranging interview, we’ll talk with Faries about what we can expect from the next generation of Call of Duty and hear what it’s like to lead a gaming studio that produces a yearly franchise release. We’ll get her take on the evolution of the streaming/creator economy and how that plays into game development.

We’re also curious about what it’s like to take over during the company’s acquisition process, and at a time when Activision Blizzard’s most senior leadership is facing criticism. And we might even venture into her experience driving the Call of Duty esports league.

Johanna Faries, the senior VP and general manager of the Activision Blizzard Call of Duty franchise, is responsible for overseeing the direction of the mega-popular, multi-billion dollar blockbuster intellectual property. Prior to her current role, Fairies served as the company’s head of Call of Duty Esports Leagues and, before joining Activision, she spent 12 years working for the NFL. Faries holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard University.

TechCrunch Disrupt is back in person on October 18-20 in San Francisco. Early action equals bigger savings. Buy your pass now and save up to $1,300. Student, government and nonprofit passes are available for just $195. Prices increase July 29.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-088e45f6eab558a21a147cdc3ae12365' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Stock Rises as FDA Looks Poised to Clear Covid-19 Vaccine

    Regulatory clearance of the two-dose shot for adults could come as early as Wednesday, according to a Politico report.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Inflation: ‘Nothing is off the table’ for the Fed, strategist says

    Deutsche Bank Wealth Management CIO for the Americas Deepak Puri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss June consumer price index (CPI) data, rising inflation, Fed interest rate hikes, volatility, and the outlook for markets.

  • Inflation surges 9.1% in June, most since November 1981

    U.S. consumer prices accelerated again last month to the hottest print of the current inflation cycle.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Boeing Stock?

    The aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fascinates investors, because it's either a fantastic value opportunity wrapped up in a "self-help" story or a troubled company whose most significant challenges are yet to come. Meanwhile, Boeing has a backlog of 3,365 Boeing 737 aircraft, its narrow-body workhorse of the skies. There's no issue with end demand at Boeing; given its position as one of only two major players (Airbus also has issues ramping production), the company has every opportunity to grow.

  • US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve’s resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble at open after red hot inflation data

    U.S. stock futures ticked slightly higher Wednesday ahead of key inflation data expected to show another decades-high surge in consumer prices.

  • Unity to Buy IronSource for $4.4 Billion. IronSource Stock Surges and Unity Slumps.

    Unity Software will take over IronSource in an all-stock $4.4 billion merger deal—and investor sentiment on the two companies have diverged in a big way on the news. The two groups announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which IronSource (ticker: IS) will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Unity (U) in a deal that will see each share of IronSource exchanged for 0.1089 shares of its new parent. Shares in Unity, a software group chiefly focused on video games, slumped 7% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, while IronSource stock soared 52% higher.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclea

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Why Ford Stock Crashed 46% in the First Half of 2022 but Could Rebound

    The stock of Ford (NYSE: F) has had a brutal 2022 so far, with shares of the legacy automaker plunging 46.4% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ford kicked off 2022 on a high note. Barely days into the new year, it said the demand for its F-150 Lightning pickup was so strong that the company planned to double annual production capacity to 150,000 units at its Rouge electric vehicle (EV) center in Dearborn.

  • Antitrust Review of Illumina-Grail Deal Can Proceed, European Court Says

    Deals that wouldn’t normally be subject to review because of a company’s low revenue can now be scrutinized, a top EU court ruled, in a blow to U.S. life-sciences company Illumina’s acquisition of Grail.

  • ‘I am freaking out!’ I started investing money with a robo-adviser in September. I’ve lost money. How am I doing? Should I keep going?

    All I have to do is deposit money and let the account do the hard work, which works for me. A friend of mine suggested I can just keep putting money in a high-yield savings account and when the stock markets are getting better, I can just deposit a lump sum into my robo-adviser account. Should I keep investing given that few people have luck by timing the market?

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Says Worried Investors Should do This

    'King of Bonds' Gross advises investors to buy certain assets amid current market desperation.

  • U.S. stock futures slump after CPI data shows inflation at new 41-year high

    U.S. stock index futures trade sharply lower on Wednesday, after the June consumer price index data showed inflation climbed to new 41-year high of 9.1%, as gasoline prices surged.

  • Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility

    The war in Ukraine, ongoing Covid concerns, market volatility and the threat of a recession are enough to make even seasoned investors anxious – particularly about how much of their portfolio is in stocks. Amid all the stress, including about … Continue reading → The post Just Accept It, You Can't Time the Market: Do This Instead During Market Volatility appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.