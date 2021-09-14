U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.19
    -32.54 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,516.89
    -352.74 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,014.94
    -90.64 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.00
    -35.78 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    +11.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6340
    -0.3610 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,551.09
    +1,760.49 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.60
    +23.86 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Activision Blizzard workers accuse company of violating federal labor law

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Activision Blizzard is facing still more legal action over its labor practices. As Game Developer reports, Activision Blizzard workers and the Communication Workers of America have filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the game developer of using coercion (such as threats) and interrogation. While the filing doesn't detail the behavior, the employee group ABetterABK claimed Activision Blizzard tried to intimidate staff talking about forced arbitration for disputes.

Companies sometimes include employment clauses requiring arbitration in place of lawsuits. The approach typically favors businesses as arbitrations are often quicker than lawsuits, deny access to class actions and, most importantly, keep matters private. Work disputes are less likely to reach the public eye and prompt systemic change. Tech firms like Microsoft have ended arbitration for sexual harassment claims precisely to make sure those disputes are transparent and prevent harassers from going unchecked.

It's not clear how Activision Blizzard intends to respond. We've asked the company about the complaint. The NLRB has yet to say if it will take up the case.

The gaming giant has taken some action in response to California's sexual harassment lawsuit, dismissing three senior designers and a Blizzard president after they were referenced in the case. It has so far been reluctant to discuss structural changes, though. The NLRB complaint might intensify the pressure for reform, and certainly won't help Activision Blizzard's image.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

    FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (​​NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 - memo

    Wells Fargo's operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Nov. 1, followed by business support and enterprise functions in December, according to the memo. The bank had earlier pushed its return to office start date to Oct. 18 from Sept. 6 because of an increased risk from the Delta variant. "We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our RTO (return to office) plans, and will share more information when it is available," Wells Fargo said in the memo.

  • Teck Resources Weighs Sale, Spinoff of $8 Billion Coal Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Canadian miner is working with an adviser as it studies strategic alternatives for the business, which is one of the world’s largest exporters of the steelmaking ingredient, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.Shares of Teck were up 4.7%

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Facing Pressure, Kakao Billionaire to Jettison Decade-Old Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. founder Brian Kim promised to abandon the high-growth model that created Korea’s internet leader, responding to a furore over how his social media platform is abusing its dominance as “a symbol of greed.”The billionaire entrepreneur who built Korea’s largest messaging, online finance and ride-hailing services on Tuesday pledged 300 billion won ($256 million) to help smaller merchants and to evaluate getting out of businesses that compete with mom-and-pop shops. K Cube

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Amazon boosts hourly pay to over $18, to hire 125,000 workers

    Amazon was among the first few retailers to set a $15 an hour minimum wage in 2018. Amazon had said in May it would pay around $17 in average wages. The additional staffing will also help roll out one-day delivery for Amazon's Prime loyalty club members.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Hurricane Ida, chip shortage hurting car dealers

    Jim Appleton, President of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, joined Yahoo Finance to talk about the severe shortage of cars on dealer lots.

  • Amazon Aims To Hire 125,000 More Workers, Offering Them Average Hourly Pay Starting At $18

    The world's largest online retailer, Amazon plans to hire another 125,000 workers and pay them a starting salary of $18 per hour. The move comes as U.S. companies are trying to hire workers in a tough labor market.

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.