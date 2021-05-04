U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.66
    -28.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,133.03
    +19.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,633.50
    -261.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.29
    -29.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.09
    +1.60 (+2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    26.60
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0150 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2990
    +0.2380 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,569.22
    -2,532.98 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,390.67
    +10.74 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Activision Blizzard earnings crush expectations thanks to ‘Call of Duty’ and mobile growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Activision Blizzard&#39;s &#39;Call of Duty&#39; franchise continues to deliver. (Image: Activision Blizzard)
Activision Blizzard's 'Call of Duty' franchise continues to deliver. (Image: Activision Blizzard)

Video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) announced its Q1 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, easily surpassing analysts’ expectations for the quarter thanks to its popular “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush” franchises.

Here are the most important numbers from the report compared with what Wall Street was expecting in the quarter.

Revenue: $2.07 billion versus $1.79 billion expected

Earnings per share: $0.98 versus $0.71 expected

The company's stock was up more than 6% following the announcement.

The gaming industry has been on a tear throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with sales of consoles and PC parts and accessories increasing across the board. But Activision Blizzard has also benefited from its massive hit franchises “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush.”

The company launched “Call of Duty: Warzone” in March 2020 as a free-to-play battle royale shooter comparable to a grittier version of Epic’s “Fortnite,” without all of the building and dancing. The game has since exploded for Activision Blizzard with Activision segment revenue up 72% year-over-year. The company also reported a record 150 million monthly active users playing "Call of Duty" for the first quarter.

Activision Blizzard’s Blizzard arm, which is home to its “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” and “Overwatch” franchises, saw 7% year-over-year revenue growth on the back of its “World of Warcraft Shadowlands” expansion. The segment saw 27 million monthly active users for the quarter.

Then there’s the King business, home to mobile games like “Candy Crush” and the new “Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!” Despite the fact that consumers aren’t traveling or commuting as much as they were before the pandemic, King continues to perform well, with the segment’s revenue up 22% year-over-year and. More impressive is the fact that monthly active users for the segment were up to 258 million.

Gaming exploded during the pandemic with consumers around the world forced to stay at home on their couches. More recently that demand, coupled with the global chip shortage, has seen a significant drop in the availability of consoles from hardware makers like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo.

Developers and publishers like Activision Blizzard, however, haven’t been hurt by the chip shortage, as they aren’t responsible for hardware sales.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • Lyft beats Q1 earnings estimates, co-founder says 'recovery is clear'

    Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer chats with Yahoo Finance about the company's latest quarter and what lays ahead for the year.

  • Pfizer in talks with India for COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer's CEO says Indian policy is holding up the potential to inoculate the country.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 1.9% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings preview

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to preview Activision Blizzard’s upcoming earnings.

  • Wall Street can't keep up with the market

    Readers of the Morning Brief know investor expectations were high ahead of earnings season, that companies have topped expectations at a record rate, and that the economy is firing on all cylinders.

  • We're, 'working diligently to make sure that we’re well-protected against inflation': Research Affiliates CIO

    Research Affiliates CIO Chris Brightman joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down what U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen's comments on needing to raise rates to prevent the economy from overheating means for the broader market and investors.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Set to Rip Higher By 40% (Or More)

    The markets lately are a mix of gains and volatility, and it’s tough, sometimes, for investors to make sense of it. In times like these, it makes sense to turn to the experts. Cathie Wood is one such expert, an investor whose stock choices have consistently outperformed the overall markets. A protégé of famed economist Arthur Laffer, market guru Wood has built her reputation on her clear view of the markets. Her firm is Ark Invest, whose Innovation ETF has over $52 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest institutional investors on the scene. And better yet, Wood’s stock choices paid back during the ‘corona year;’ the ETF’s overall return in 2020 was an astounding 170%. With returns like that, it’s clear Cathie Wood knows what she’s talking about when she picks a stock. So, we’re taking a look at three of her stock choices, all from the ‘top 10’ of her firm’s holdings, by percentage weight within the portfolio. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found that, according to some Street analysts, each has at least 40% upside potential for the coming year. Let’s get the lowdown. Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) The first stock on our list, Teladoc, was one of the ‘early adopter’ companies in the telehealth sector, making remote medical care available for non-emergency issues. Patients can use Teladoc to consult on ear-nose-throat matters, lab referrals, basic diagnoses and medical advice, and prescription refills for non-addictive substances. Teladoc bills its service as offering remote house calls by primary care doctors. Despite the obvious benefits of Teladoc’s service during the pandemic year, and steadily rising revenues, the company’s stock has underperformed the broader markets in the last 12 months. A look at the most recent quarterly report – for 1Q21 – will shed some light. The company reported $453.6 million at the top line, up an impressive 150% year-over-year. Earnings, however, told a different story. At $199.6 million, the net loss in Q1 was much deeper than the year-ago quarter’s $29.6 million loss. Per share, the loss came to $1.31, compared to just 40 cents one year earlier. The losses weighed on investors’ minds, but the company guidance was more worrisome. Management predicts that paid membership will be flat yoy in 2021. The stock fell 10% after the earnings release. Cathie Wood, however, started buying shares, taking advantage of the dip in price to increase her holdings of TDOC. Her firm bought up more than 716K shares, worth over $122 million at the time of purchase. Teladoc is Ark’s #2 holding, making up over 6% of the fund’s portfolio. While BTIG analyst David Larsen notes investors’ concerns, he believes the long-term outlook for the company remains positive. “The issue that may weigh on the stock, is 2021 membership guidance of 52 - 54M (+2% y/y) was left unchanged,” Larsen said. “Despite this headwind we still like the company and the stock. Management highlighted that the ‘pipeline for membership’ is now up more than 50% y/y, which is higher than what was reported in 4Q:20, and many of these deals are progressing. TDOC also won a large BCBS plan in the north-east due to the "whole person" model, and it's a competitive take-away. We believe that management's comments around membership pipeline are very calculated, and we would expect 2022 membership growth to be far better than 2021's growth rate.” In line with his comments, Larsen rates TDOC as a Buy, and his $300 price target implies an upside of 83% for the year ahead. (To watch Larsen’s track record, click here.) Overall, Teladoc gets a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, a rating derived from 23 reviews that include 14 to Buy and 9 to Hold. The shares are priced at $163.21 and have an average price target of $243.68, making the one-year upside a robust 49%. (See Teladoc’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Next up, Zoom, needs no introduction. This tech-based video communications company had a low profile in 2019, but in the corona crisis of 2020 Zoom came of age. The company saw a tremendous expansion, in use and user base, and its stock peaked in November 2020 with a price well above $500 per share. It has since declined – but even after that decline, ZM shares still show a one-year gain of 121%. The share price decline in Zoom may be best seen as temporary volatility in a stock that is otherwise sound. Zoom went public in April of 2019, and has reported sequential revenue and earnings gains in every quarter since – with the gains accelerating last year. For Q4 of fiscal 2021, the last reported, Zoom reported $882.5 million at the top line, up 13.5% sequentially and a whopping 368% year-over-year. EPS in the last quarter was 87 cents; this compares to just 5 cents per share income the year before. Zoom reported $377.9 million in free cash flow for 4Q21, compared to $26.6 million one year earlier. In customer metrics, Zoom reported equally strong growth. It had more than 467K customers with more than 10 employees, growth of some 470% yoy, and 1,644 customers who paid more than $100,000 in the trailing 12 months, up 156% yoy. As for Cathie Wood, she thinks that Zoom will continue growing, saying, “I think it’s going to usurp a lot of the old telco infrastructure.” Two of Wood’s Ark funds own shares of Zoom, over 2.4 million shares in total, Zoom makes up roughly 3.40% of Ark’s portfolio. 5-star analyst Daniel Bartus, from Merrill Lynch, also likes ZM shares, and writes of the company’s model, “In our view, Zoom’s superior video experience has solidified its position as the go-to meetings platform post-COVID. As the pandemic lingers and enterprises adopt more flexible workforces, we believe 2021 will be another good year for Zoom. Post-pandemic, we believe Zoom remains well-positioned as the new communications standard and the upsell of Zoom Phone, Rooms, and additional features across the 467k customer base offsets the churn risk across smaller customers.” Bartus puts a Buy rating on the stock, with a $480 price target suggesting a potential upside of 52% for the coming year. (To watch Bartus’s track record, click here.) Wall Street’s views on Zoom offer a bit of a conundrum. The analyst consensus here is a Hold, based on reviews that include 6 to Buy, 10 to Hold, and 2 to Sell. On the other hand, the stock’s $444.40 average price target implies an upside of 41% on the one-year horizon. (See Zoom’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Shopify, Inc. (SHOP) Last on our list of Wood’s picks, Shopify, is a Canada-based e-commerce giant that needs no introduction. Shopify has been around for 15 years, and was an early leader in providing e-commerce platforms to third parties. The company’s services include payment processing, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement. Shopify grossed $2.93 billion last year, and has seen sequential revenue gains in each of the last four quarters. While the stock has found 2021 more of a slog, it is still up by 77% over the past 12 months, handily beating the S&P 500’s 47% one-year gain. Starting out 2021, Shopify reported 110% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, with the top line reaching $988.7 million. The company’s EPS in Q1, $9.94 per share, was inflated by unrealized gains from an equity investment, making comparison difficult, but the company also reported $7.87 billion in cash holdings as of the end of March, compared to $6.39 billion at the end of December. The solid gains in revenues and cash holdings are supported by a growing user base. Shopify’s mobile app, Shop, now has over 107 million registered users, of whom 24 million are monthly active users. And, the company has good word-of-mouth advertising; 45,800 of its ‘partners’ referred a fellow merchant to the service in the previous 12 months, a yoy gain of 73%. Looking at all of this, Cathie Wood thinks we may be seeing the start of the ‘next Amazon.’ She says, referring to the company’s position in the marketplace and its prospects for growth, “Shopify doesn't care who wins. It's going to be involved with many, if not most, of all of the sites that are going to be powering up commerce.” Her Ark funds are gobbling up shares of SHOP – they own over 690K, worth more than $754 million at current valuation. Colin Sebastian, 5-star analyst with Baird, agrees that Shopify is a stock to buy. He writes, “we view higher spending levels as supporting the enormous e-commerce market opportunity, sustaining a high level of innovation in platform services, and maintaining a high level of scalability. As such, we would be buyers of shares on any pullbacks related to margin commentary… We believe that Shopify will continue to be a key beneficiary of the migration toward multi-channel e-commerce as companies leverage and integrate a broad range of consumer touch-points to drive sales — including traditional offline, online, in-store, mobile, kiosks and call centers.” Sebastian’s price target here, $1,550, suggests an upside of 42% for the next 12 months. His rating is Outperform (i.e., a Buy). (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here.) High-profile tech companies tend to attract a lot of attention, and Shopify has picked up no fewer than 30 analyst reviews in recent weeks. These break down to 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and just a single Sell, making the analyst consensus a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $1,092.01, and the average price target of $1,482.21 implies they have room to gain 36% this year. (See Shopify’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'What we’re just aiming at is just getting as many Americans vaccinated as possible,' to get to COVID-19 herd immunity: Doctor

    Co-Founder & Medical Director GoodStock Consulting LLC;&nbsp;Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Virginia, Dr. Ebony Jade Hilton, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down India's COVID-19 case surge and what it means for the global economy.

  • You Can Retire a Millionaire — 3 Steps, Promise.

    How many millionaires in the U.S.? The number of U.S. households with a net worth of $1 million or more reached a record 10.8 million in 2016, according to Spectrem Group’s Market Insights Report. Guess what? You can be one of them too. Three steps. Here's how: Be wary of the "next big thing" and don't fail to plan. Determine how much money you need in order to retire. Sorry, but if you're 30, $300,000 isn't enough. Get Facet Wealth on your side. Myths About Becoming a Millionaire Remember that show, MythBusters? Kinda quirky, kinda wild? It offered a great glimpse into pervasive myths and set out to prove them (or disprove them) once and for all. Well, you'll hear lots of myths about becoming a millionaire! Check out a few: The wealthy inherited their money. The wealthy take big risks to make their money. It takes money to make money. The wealthy have better education/career opportunities than “regular” people. These are so, so far from the truth. Instead, the wealthy: Typically make their money on their own. Make smart money decisions, especially over time. Often start with not a lot of money. May not have any better education/career opportunities than “regular” people. A great book, The Millionaire Next Door, proves these facts and might just blow you out of the water. Tips for Retiring a Millionaire Check out the mighty tips below to chart your own millionaire path. Tip 1: The next big thing might not be just that. You can risk losing a lot of money in the stock market. Some stocks sound really good but they're often too good to be true. Any investment with the potential to earn a lot of money in a short time offers risk and those who earn a ton of money with the snap of your fingers represents the exception, not the rule. The best investments grow consistently over time. Often, it's the best way to get closer to building long-term wealth. Tip 2: Don’t fail to plan. Nobody plans to fail but many fail to plan. If you want to become the newest member of the millionaire's club, you need to plan your finances around that. If you don't save, you'll never reach your goal. If you're going the slow and steady route, consider investing in S&P 500 index funds. The S&P 500 has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. Index funds closely track the S&P and you invest in 500 of the largest publicly-traded companies in the U.S across a wide variety of industries. Investing in equities involves more risk, but you're more likely to tap into greater returns. Check your asset allocation. Pick the right mix of securities to solidify your investing strategy. Above all else, remember that compounding takes time. The sooner you get started, the more you'll have later on. Tip 3: Boost your tax-advantaged accounts. Don't forget about your retirement portfolio with multiple tax-advantaged accounts, like a 401(k) or a Traditional IRA and tax-free accounts (like a Roth IRA). Your investing approach may change, depending on your age and income level. Younger investors may adopt a higher-risk strategy that gets more conservative as you age. However, if you're on the younger side when you plan to retire, you might want to pursue a more aggressive strategy for longer. Check out these Benzinga articles to learn more about mutual funds, target date retirement funds and other investments for retirement purposes. Get Facet Wealth on Your Side If you want to start planning for retirement but aren’t sure where to begin, reach out to Facet Wealth for financial advice. Facet Wealth's financial advisors can offer specialized advice on how to plan and prepare for retirement. Make sure you know your retirement goals before meeting with an advisor so that he or she can work with you to analyze your financial situation and help you come up with a manageable plan to achieve your goals. Retire a Millionaire and Join the Ranks of Millions Finally, don't forget to consider your lifestyle in retirement. The more lavish your retirement lifestyle, the more you need to save. Your goal depends on the type of lifestyle you imagine when you retire. Keep track of your expenses using a spreadsheet to help you identify and eliminate unnecessary expenditures. You can put that extra money toward your retirement savings. Finally, readjust and monitor your funds using retirement tracking apps for your investments and savings so you know whether you're meeting your specific retirement goals. Tracking apps can help you get back on schedule, and so can Facet Wealth. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAre You Facing Big Risks in Your Small Business? Check This Out.How to Become a Real Estate Investor with Roofstock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Use Siri to record your conversation if you are pulled over by police

    It automatically pauses music, turns down the brightness, and sends a contact your exact location

  • 'We’re entering the harder phase' of coronavirus vaccination

    The country is approaching an impasse, in which a large share of adults who are now eligible for the vaccine are simply choosing not to get it.

  • Nikola To Report As Chip Squeeze May Put 2021 Milestones At Risk

    Nikola will report first-quarter results Friday as the chip supply crunch threatens key milestones for this year.

  • Corsair Gaming Crushes Estimates, Raises Outlook, But Shares Fall

    Video game hardware and peripherals maker Corsair Gaming on Tuesday crushed Wall Street's targets for the first quarter. It also raised its guidance for the full year. CRSR stock fell.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 887 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds’ portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2020. […]

  • Saudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State-run oil producer Saudi Aramco beat analysts' forecasts on Tuesday with a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit and maintained its dividend payout, helped by strong oil prices. Earnings by global energy companies such as Exxon Mobil have climbed on the back of rising crude prices, which are up by about a third this year, as fuel demand recovers from the pandemic and as a global surplus of crude shrinks. Aramco was expected to post net profit of $19.48 billion, according to an average of estimates by five analysts.

  • Epic CEO Denies Attack on Apple App Store Is to Boost Fortnite

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney sought moral high ground on the first day of a trial against Apple Inc., saying he sued the world’s most valuable company not to boost sales of his Fortnite game but to stand up for developers cheated out of commissions by the App Store.Apple claims in court filings that Epic set up a public relations campaign last year to make Apple look like a “bad guy” to “revive flagging interest in Fortnite.”Sweeney, the first witness to take the stand in federal court in Oakland, California, said the lawsuit accusing the App Store of behaving like a monopoly while taking as much as a 30% cut from developers had nothing to do with Fortnite usage. “The lawsuit is entirely about Apple’s practices,” Sweeney said when questioned by Epic’s attorney.Later, the CEO held his ground when he was grilled on cross-examination about whether the lawsuit was intended to generate excitement around Fortnite.Sweeney said he waited to sue Apple until last year because it took him time to realize the “negative impact” of App Store policies. “It got to the point when Apple was making more profit from a developer’s app in the App Store than the developer was making himself.”Apple is facing a backlash from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unfair and designed to benefit the iPhone maker’s own services. The fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would begin offering a discounted direct purchase plan for items in Fortnite, and Apple then removed the game app, cutting off access for more than a billion iPhone and iPad customers.Epic’s 2020 revenue totaled $5.1 billion, Sweeney said. When asked by Epic’s attorney how important Apple’s iOS is to his company, he said it was “vital.”U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers asked Sweeney if he knew Epic was violating its App Store contract when it released a “hotfix” update to open up its discounted direct-payment option in Fortnite. Epic knew its move was in direct violation of its contractual obligations with Apple, Sweeney said. He said he did so to “show the world exactly what the ramifications of Apple’s policies were.”On cross examination, Apple’s attorney challenged Sweeney over why he isn’t complaining about other gaming platforms, including Sony Corp., that also charge 30% commissions.Sweeney testified that he’s at odds with Apple’s practice of only giving users the option to make app purchases through its App Store and blocking them from downloading other app marketplaces on iOS mobile devices.(Updates with Sweeney’s cross-examination testimony)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Climate activists urge BlackRock, Vanguard to vote against Exxon directors

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Climate activists are prodding Exxon Mobil Corp's top shareholders to vote against the reelection of two directors, a move that could boost a hedge fund's proxy fight to seat four candidates on the oil giant's board. Environmental group Sierra Club and other activists have bombarded BlackRock Inc and Vanguard Group with calls and emails urging them to vote against Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods and lead independent director Kenneth Frazier at this month's shareholder meeting.

  • Lufthansa Wins Investor Approval for $6.6 Billion Capital Raise

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG shareholders approved a potential capital raise of 5.5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), a move management said is needed to repair the stricken carrier’s balance sheet.At the German airline’s annual meeting on Tuesday, a majority of investors gave permission for the issuance of 2.15 billion new shares at a time of the carrier’s choosing. The nominal price of the stock would be 2.56 euros each, about one-fourth Lufthansa’s current share price, though the airline is likely to issue them at a higher amount.The company said last week it wouldn’t use the full amount available, and instead aim for the “smallest possible” raise.“The resolution is intended to enable us to increase our capital flexibly so that we can strengthen our balance sheet ratios again and return to our former financial stability,” Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said in a speech to shareholders, urging them to back the proposal.The move would give Europe’s largest airline enough cash to replace Germany’s so-called silent participation, a major part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro government bailout. The interest rates on the instrument -- a debt-equity hybrid that doesn’t dilute shareholder voting rights -- are set to rise over coming years.A simple majority was required for the motion to pass. The airline said it hasn’t decided when to undertake the capital raise, but could do so this year if market conditions allow.Summer StruggleLast week, Lufthansa became the latest carrier to lower its expectations for summer travel, saying a significant market recovery won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress. It estimates full-year capacity at around 40% of pre-crisis levels.The company said Monday that it restructured aircraft delivery schedules with Airbus SE and Boeing Co., while agreeing to purchase 10 additional wide-body jets.Responding to investor questions, Spohr said the airline would wait for the global aviation market to recover before selling non-core operations such as its Airplus credit-card service and the remainder of its LSG catering arm.The shares pared earlier gains to trade 0.3% higher at 11.05 euros as of 4:10 p.m. in Frankfurt.Government SupportThe fund-raising proposal is expected to pass with support from the German government, Lufthansa’s largest shareholder. Advisory firms have also urged shareholders to vote in favor.Paying back the 5.5 billion-euro silent participation would leave Lufthansa owing a total of 2 billion euros to the governments of Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, where it also operates flag-carrier airlines. The company has already repaid 1 billion euros of the amount loaned by Germany’s state development bank, KfW.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Ghost of ‘Volmageddon’ Is Back to Haunt New Volatility Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget a Bitcoin ETF. For many Wall Street stock traders the most eagerly awaited exchange-traded funds are just as speculative -- and even more controversial.Known as short-volatility products, a fresh twist in a legal battle is bringing these strategies riding calm markets back into the limelight at a time when at least three issuers are trying to launch new funds.A New York appeals court ruled late last month that Credit Suisse Group AG must face allegations it engineered the implosion of its VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term notes (ticker XIV), the central event in an episode of 2018 turmoil that came to be known as “Volmaggedon.”Back then, a stock rout triggered a sudden spike in volatility that in turn caused Credit Suisse to recall the product, which was essentially a bet on falling swings in equity prices. With almost $1.9 billion of assets, its collapse was believed to have compounded the selloff.Now, the Credit Suisse ruling threatens to reignite the concerns that have dogged these dangerous but popular instruments for years.“The SEC’s biggest concern is probably avoiding a repeat of the February 5, 2018-style VIX futures spike and liquidity crash,” said Vance Harwood of consultancy Six Figure Investing. That incident was “probably due to the rebalancing needs of the leveraged ETPs,” he said.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March approved Volatility Shares LLC’s -1x Short VIX Futures ETF before promptly releasing a letter effectively putting the action on hold so that it could be reviewed.Dynamic Shares Trust also appears to have approval for its Dynamic Short Short-Term Volatility Futures ETF, but the product still has additional hurdles to clear with the SEC.Simplify Asset Management, another short-volatility product hopeful, has yet to progress beyond filing a registration statement.‘Engineered Collapse’At issue in the Credit Suisse legal dispute is whether the bank intended to cause a collapse in XIV’s value through trades in futures contracts for the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX.The note was designed to gain when futures fell, and lose value when they rose. Put simply, it generated profits as long as stocks remained calm but was liable to crash if volatility hit.Read more: Credit Suisse Must Face Suit Over Failed Play on Fear IndexIn the course of managing the note, Credit Suisse routinely bought VIX futures in the open market, according to court documents. As the note got bigger, the bank had to buy an ever-larger amount, which had the knock-on effect of pushing up their price.Ultimately the price of these futures soared, and so the value of XIV slumped. The plaintiffs in the case, a group of investors led by Set Capital LLC, allege the bank enacted “a scheme to sell millions of XIV Notes before engineering a near-total collapse in their price,” according to the court documents.Credit Suisse contends in its filings that its trades were done for legitimate hedging purposes.“We are pleased that the court has affirmed the dismissal of a significant portion of the case, and we remain confident that plaintiffs’ remaining claims are inconsistent with the facts, without merit, and will be dismissed in due course,” said a spokesperson for the bank.Safety MeasuresRegardless of how the case is resolved, the proposed new short-volatility products have taken measures to reduce the chances of the kind of meltdown endured by XIV. The Dynamic Shares fund is actively managed, which its issuer says will “provide better risk management than passively managed short VIX” products, according to a filing.The sponsors of the Volatility Shares ETF plan to limit the fund’s ability to trade VIX futures during a 15-minute period at the end of the day to 10% of the outstanding contracts. The product will also calculate its closing value by using a 15 minute time-weighted average price ending at 4 p.m. in New York, versus using the settlement prices of the futures, which are typically determined in the two minutes before 4 p.m.“Previous funds have just used the settlement price of the future, which has always been tricky because they have to hit as close as they can to that settlement,” said Volatility Shares co-founder Stuart Barton.The product from Simplify also attempts to improve on XIV by mitigating the eye-watering losses a noteholder can suffer when stock volatility spikes. It’ll do so by holding options on VIX futures and the S&P 500 Index that are designed to gain in a market crash.With the VIX still well below 20 and stocks setting records, demand for new vehicles could be high. Only a handful of short-volatility exchange-traded products exist in the U.S., notably the $544 million ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY). Traders have also opted to short long products.“Despite their dangers to investors and outlaw notoriety, they were pretty beloved trading products for a certain group of people,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.