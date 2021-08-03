Activision Blizzard to report Q2 earnings amid harassment scandal, C-Suite shakeup

Video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) will report its second quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday. And while analysts and investors will monitor whether the “Call of Duty” maker can keep up the momentum it’s held throughout the pandemic, they’ll also listen for comments related to its recent sexual harassment and discrimination scandal.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting from the report, as compiled by Bloomberg, compared to how the company performed last year.

Revenue: $1.89 billion expected versus $2.08 billion in Q2 2020.

Earnings per share: $0.75 expected versus $0.97 in Q2 2020.

Ahead of the earnings on Tuesday, Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre announced that Blizzard’s president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to explore other opportunities.

Blizzard executive vice president of development Jen Oneal and executive vice president & general manager of platform and technology Mike Ybarra will be co-presidents of Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard made negative headlines this month when a California state agency filed a lawsuit alleging the video game giant fostered a “frat house” culture and that executives and employees sexually harassed female colleagues.

The suit also alleges that women of color, in particular, were targeted for discrimination, with one employee forced to provide a written summary of what she planned to during a day she requested off, something none of her colleagues were asked to do.

Last week, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout and demanded, among other things, that the company end practices including forced arbitration. Employees also criticized Activision Blizzard’s initial response to the suit, which claimed that the accusations of harassment were “distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past.”

CEO Bobby Kotick, followed up with an apology to the company’s prior statements by saying that they were “tone deaf.” The company has since hired an independent investigator to look into workplace issues.

As for Activision Blizzard’s Q2 earnings, analysts are expecting a drop in revenue year-over-year as more people venture back out into the world thanks to wider availability of vaccines and the easing of lockdowns.

Activision Blizzard’s competitor, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), for example, ran into a brick wall Monday when it announced its earnings. Despite beating on the top and bottom lines, the company fell short on guidance expectations. Its stock price plummeted as of midday Tuesday.

