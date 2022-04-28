U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.09
    +100.13 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,897.18
    +595.25 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,859.21
    +370.28 (+2.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,920.86
    +36.82 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +3.18 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.25 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0074 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8800
    +2.4360 (+1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,952.39
    +1,104.63 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.96
    +14.11 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Activision Blizzard stockholders vote in favor of $68.7B sale to Microsoft

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

At a special meeting today, Activision Blizzard stockholders approved Microsoft's proposal to acquire the gaming company for $68.7 billion.

This all-cash transaction values the creator of games like "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Candy Crush" at $95 per share. But investors have worried that FTC chair Lina Khan could pull the plug on the deal due to antitrust concerns, which could explain why shares have been trading consistently lower than Microsoft's offer. Though today's vote is a meaningful step towards a successful deal for Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, the deal is still subject to regulatory review. The proposed transaction is expected to close before July 2023.

“Today’s overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

He added that the deal would provide "even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful and inclusive workplace,” which is a wild statement coming from someone who runs a company facing numerous lawsuits for sexual harassment, retaliation and discriminatory workplace practices. Kotick himself has been accused of knowing for years about sexual misconduct and rape allegations at his company, but doing anything about it.

In light of these conflicts, Kotick announced a zero-tolerance policy against harassment and $250 million investment in recruiting gender diverse talent (at the time, only 23% of employees identified as women or non-binary people). But employee dissatisfaction has prevailed.

When the acquisition was announced in January, quality assurance testers at Raven Software, a division of Activision, had been on strike for five weeks. They protested the layoffs of 12 contractors, which came after over a month of consistent overtime work.

"We realized in that moment that our day-to-day work and our crucial role in the games industry as QA was not being taken into consideration," Onah Rongstad, a QA tester at Raven Software, told TechCrunch at the time.

Raven Software concluded their strike by forming the historic first union at a major US gaming company, but Activision Blizzard did not voluntarily recognize their union, which meant that they had to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. The gaming giant tried to block the election, arguing that they couldn't unionize just one department of Raven Software, but the NLRB ruled in favor of the QA testers, giving them permission to vote for union recognition. That vote is expected to take place via mail between April 29 and May 20.

Given the turbulence at Activision Blizzard, Microsoft's acquisition offer seems like a lifeline. Kotick is expected to step down after the deal closes.

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

NLRB rules Activision Blizzard’s first union at Raven Software can vote for recognition

Recommended Stories

  • Global warming risks most cataclysmic extinction of marine life in 250m years

    New research warns pressures of rising heat and loss of oxygen reminiscent of ‘great dying’ that occurred about 250m years ago Boats sailing among the Marmara sea covered with sea snot that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome, in the Darica district of Kocaeli, Turkey. Photograph: Yasin Akgül/AFP/Getty Images Global heating is causing such a drastic change to the world’s oceans that it risks a mass extinct

  • Does Rebalancing Your 401(k) Cost Money?

    When you first opened your account, you hopefully thought long and hard about how to allocate your money, putting a certain percentage towards riskier stocks and other money towards safer investments like bonds. But have you thought about rebalancing since … Continue reading → The post Does Rebalancing Your 401(k) Cost Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Electrify Your Portfolio With This Under-The-Radar Stock

    Focusing on stocks that are less known among retail traders often uncover companies with stable fundamentals and better long term value.

  • Root seeks reverse split to shore up stock; CEO eschews bonus

    Root Inc. is asking shareholders to approve a reverse stock split to shore up the share price. Meanwhile, despite qualifying for at least some of his bonus, CEO Alex Timm declined one after a rocky 2021.

  • Microsoft Stock Faces Key Test After Earnings Rally. Here's the Chart.

    Can Microsoft lead the Nasdaq out of the mess that it's in? There's little doubt that we're in a bear market, technically speaking, but Microsoft's 7% post-earnings rally is giving the bulls reason for hope. The stock posted a tepid after-hours rally, but on Wednesday investors are gobbling up Microsoft shares.

  • Family friend described as linchpin in San Jose baby kidnapping

    Two men and a woman have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San Jose. One suspect is described as a friend of the baby's family and the linchpin of the scheme.

  • Call Of Duty Will Now Punish Cheaters By Making Everyone Else Disappear

    Call of Duty: Vanguard has added a new tool to its arsenal of methods for trying to humiliate cheaters. The online shooter’s anti-cheat tech now includes a new “mitigation technique” called Cloaking that will make everyone but the cheater invisible, a punishment worthy of Black Mirror.

  • Peyton Manning launches scholarship to honor former Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas

    The Demaryius Thomas Scholarship Endowment will help students from Thomas' hometown in Georgia.

  • Operator of sunken Japanese tour boat had previous accidents

    The head of the company that operated a tourist boat that sank off northern Japan with 26 people aboard said Wednesday he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather, as officials investigated previous accidents involving the company. The sightseeing boat Kazu 1 with two crew was taking 24 passengers, including two children, on a scenic tour of Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, when it sent a distress call Saturday afternoon saying it was sinking. The area, near Kashuni Waterfall, is a difficult place to maneuver because of its rocky coastline and strong tide.

  • Sealed will eat the cost of decarbonizing your home if it can't cut your energy waste

    If you own a home, Sealed has a heat pump to sell you. The Manhattan-based startup, which helps homeowners replace their oil- and gas-gulping heating systems via an unusual financing model, has secured an additional $29.5 million in a new deal led by property-tech investor Fifth Wall. Heat pumps work by moving heat around, directing it inside or outside your home depending on whether you’re trying to cool down or stay warm.

  • A Bid for Kohl’s: What’s Simon Thinking?

    The $68-a-share bid for Kohl's by the Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management could be the strongest one yet for the retailer.

  • Gen Z Thinks These 10 Stocks Will Thrive After The Sell-Off

    Few investors enjoy an S&P 500 sell-off. But some younger investors are positioning themselves for the winners coming out of it.

  • The Morning After: Apple's repair-it-yourself iPhone service and toolkits launch in the US

    Sony is building a game preservation team, Amazon avoids fines and other penalties in Illinois warehouse collapse, and Twitch is reconsidering how it pays top streamers.

  • Former Jaguar named among big-talent draft picks that never panned out

    Former Jaguars outside edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. never quite lived up to expectations after being taken third overall in 2015.

  • A Strength Coach Demonstrates How to Never, Ever Do Squats

    Jeff Cavaliere breaks down the most common barbell squat mistakes—and how to fix them—in a new video on the Athlean-X YouTube channel.

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads. Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock beat the market Thursday morning, rising 3% by noon ET compared to a 0.2% increase in the S&P 500. The boost erased some of shareholders' recent losses, and the tech giant is beating the market so far in 2022.