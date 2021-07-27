U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.46
    -20.84 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,058.52
    -85.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,660.58
    -180.14 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,191.83
    -25.09 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +0.24 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2340
    -0.0420 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7640
    -0.6110 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,236.73
    +1,071.70 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.78
    +22.55 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.08
    -29.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.22
    +136.93 (+0.49%)
     

Activision Blizzard workers will stage a walkout after 'abhorrent' response to harassment suit

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

One of the world’s biggest video game companies is reeling after a state discrimination and sexual harassment suit kicked off a firestorm of controversy within the company. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision Blizzard last week, alleging that the company fostered a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.”

Following a combative response to the lawsuit from corporate leadership, a group of employees at Blizzard will stage a walkout, which is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PDT. Most employees at Blizzard continue to work remotely, but walkout participants will gather tomorrow at the gates to the company’s Irvine campus.

"Given last week’s statements from Activision Blizzard, Inc. and their legal counsel regarding the DFEH lawsuit, as well as the subsequent internal statement from Frances Townsend, and the many stories shared by current and former employees of Activision Blizzard since, we believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership," the organizers wrote.

In the new statement, they called for supporters to donate to organizations including Black Girls Code, the anti-sexual-violence organization RAINN and Girls Who Code.

Activision Blizzard publishes some of the biggest titles in gaming, including the Call of Duty franchise, World of Warcraft, Starcraft and Overwatch. Blizzard came under Activision’s wing through a 2008 merger and the subsidiary operates out of its own Irvine, California headquarters.

In the suit, the state agency describes a “frat house” atmosphere in which women are not only not afforded the same opportunities as their male counterparts, but are routinely and openly harassed, sometimes by their superiors.

The company pushed back last week in a fiery statement, blaming “unaccountable state bureaucrats that are driving many of the state’s best businesses out of California” for pursuing the lawsuit. Activision Blizzard Executive Vice President Frances Townsend, former Homeland Security adviser to George W. Bush, echoed that aggressive messaging in an internal memo, slamming the lawsuit as a “distorted and untrue picture of our company.”

In an open letter published Monday, the walkout’s organizers condemned Blizzard's response to the lawsuit’s allegations. "We believe these statements have damaged our ongoing quest for equality inside and outside of our industry,” they wrote. “ … These statements make it clear that our leadership is not putting our values first.”

More than 2,600 employees signed the letter, which demands an end to mandatory arbitration clauses that “protect abusers and limit the ability of victims to seek restitution,” improved representation and opportunities for women and nonbinary employees, salary transparency and a full audit of diversity, equity and inclusion at the company.

On Twitter, streamers, gamers, game devs and former employees expressed support for Wednesday's walkout under the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout, with some calling for a blackout on Activision Blizzard games as a show of solidarity. Others called for streamers to use the walkout time slot to raise awareness about rampant sexual harassment and discrimination in gaming culture at large.

One Blizzard employee shared a photo of the company’s iconic statue depicting an axe-wielding orc, a central feature of its Irvine headquarters. Three plaques displaying corporate values that surround the statue had been covered with paper: “Lead responsibly,” "play nice, play fair,” and “every voice matters.”

Companies should utilize real-time compensation data to ensure equal pay

Twitch expands its rules against hate and abuse to include behavior off the platform

Recommended Stories

  • Blizzard Devs Say Some Men Were Sexually Harassed, Too

    Since allegations of widespread harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard first surfaced last week, former Blizzard developers and women across the field have spoken up once again about abuse in the games industry. While many of those affected are women, not all are, and some men are also sharing their stories.

  • Activision Blizzard Staff Sign Petition Supporting Labor Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 2,000 current and former Activision Blizzard Inc. employees have signed a letter calling the company’s responses to a recent discrimination lawsuit “abhorrent and insulting.”The new letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg, was circulated Monday following a turbulent week for the publisher behind games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.Last week, the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment filed an explosive lawsuit against Activision Blizzard that alle

  • Activision Blizzard employees decry 'abhorrent' company response to harassment lawsuit

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling on the company to issue a new statement in response to the lawsuit it’s facing from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

  • Tokyo hits record COVID-19 cases with Olympics underway

    Tokyo's Metropolitan Government reported at least 2,848 COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, the Japanese city's highest case count since the pandemic began, Reuters reports.The big picture: Rising coronavirus cases — largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — come as hundreds of athletes, staffers, officials and members of the media have descended on Olympic host city Tokyo for the year-delayed Games.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Justin Timberlake Had The Perfect Response To Lance Bass Shading Him On TikTok

    Boys will be boys.View Entire Post ›

  • Activision Blizzard employees will walk out on Wednesday after harassment lawsuit

    At least 50 Blizzard Activision employees plan to protest the company's recent actions and call on it to improve working conditions for women by walking out on work.

  • Some Gaming Websites, YouTube Channels Halt Coverage Of Activision Blizzard Games

    Following troubling allegations regarding the work environments at Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard, several gaming outlets have opted to halt coverage of any games released by the mega-publishers.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)?

    Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • RCI Hospitality Shares Surge After Acquiring 11 Adult Nightclubs For $88M

    RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) has acquired 11 adult nightclubs, six related real estate properties, and associated intellectual property, for $88 million. Troy Lowrie of Lakewood, Colorado, controls nine of the acquired 11 nightclubs. The deal's total value includes $57.0 million for the 11 clubs, $18.0 million for the six real estate properties, and $13.0 million for the intellectual property. The deal will expand RCI's geographic footprint with five locations in Denver, Colorado;

  • Tesla second-quarter profits top $1bn even as it struggles to handle demand

    A global shortfall of semiconductors has affected the Tesla supply chain as well as car manufacturers across the world Tesla has reported deliveries of 201,250 electric vehicles during the quarter ending 30 June. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters Tesla made a profit of more than $1bn in the last three months even as it struggled to keep up with demand for electric cars in the face of a global chip shortage. The company announced Monday that it has made a profit of $1.14bn in its second quarter, 10 ti

  • Brazilians seek to repopulate mangrove forests

    These Brazilians are seeking to repopulate mangrove forestsLocation: Rio de Janeiro, BrazilThey are a part of the Olho Verde Projectwhich aims to clear trashand reforest an area of over 289,000 square milesThat's equal to 75 soccer fieldsBIOLOGIST, MARIO MOSCATELLI, SAYING:"It has been worse, there is a lot to improve but we are halfway there. Now is the time to take a step forward because climate change is upon us and mangroves are a tool to help us combat global warming."Mangrove trees can grow in low-oxygen soiland create a transition area between marine and terrestrial zonesThey are also known for sequestering high levels of carbon51-YEAR-OLD PROJECT OLHO VERDE WORKER, SEBASTIANA DO NASCIMIENTO, SAYING:"For a long time I've been feeling happy because I am taking care of nature for my children and their descendants so they can see the mangrove later."

  • Giants are joining the Marvel Universe … kind of

    The New York Giants have announced an official collaboration with Marvel Entertainment.

  • Record-smashing heat extremes may become much more likely with climate change - study

    In the next three decades, "record-shattering" heat waves could become two to seven times more frequent in the world than in the last 30 years, scientists report in a study published Monday https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01092-9 in the journal Nature Climate Change. Beyond 2050, if current greenhouse gas emissions trends continue, such record-breaking heat waves could be three to 21 times more frequent, the study found. Even with the records seen in 2021, "we haven't seen anything close to the most intense heat waves possible under today's climate, let alone the ones we expect to see in the coming decades," said co-author Erich Fischer, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich.

  • What Does It Mean That Carrie Bradshaw Is Wearing Her Flower Pin Again?

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 24: Sarah Jessica Parker films scenes for ‘And Just Like That’ on July 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) Over the weekend, the cast of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That, was spotted in full fashion form at the Manhattan School of Music in Morningside Heights. During their rendezvous uptown, we caught a glimpse of who many believe to be Brady Hobbes all grown up, Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) in a very Stanford Blatchy blue-and-yellow

  • New York City Takes the Lead as Rents Grow Rapidly Nationwide

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City rent growth is outpacing the rest of the nation as the city’s apartment market roars back from the depths of the pandemic.Rents in New York rose 5.7% in July from June, the biggest gain among the country’s 100 biggest cities, according to Apartment List. That compares with a 2.5% increase across the U.S.Costs to lease a home in New York are still down from pre-pandemic levels, but demand is improving rapidly as tenants take advantage of bargains and workers plot a re

  • One for the road: Glenfiddich uses whisky waste to fuel trucks

    Scotch whisky maker Glenfiddich has begun converting its delivery trucks to run on low-emission biogas made from waste products from its own whisky distilling process as part of a "closed loop" sustainability initiative, it said on Tuesday. Glenfiddich said it has installed fueling stations at its Dufftown distillery in north-eastern Scotland that use technology developed by its parent company William Grant & Sons to convert its production waste and residues into an Ultra-Low Carbon Fuel (ULCF) gas that produces minimal carbon dioxide and other harmful emissions.

  • Column: An anthem for the next GOP convention? Country music's latest lyric controversy

    Aaron Lewis' recent hit "Am I the Only One" is driving liberals nuts. Should it?

  • This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is 'miles ahead' of the Roomba — and it's 50% off with this promo code

    This robot vacuum cleaner is also voice-controlled and is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Roomba.

  • A Fed-issued digital dollar could print money — for the people

    More and more informed observers are asking why, after 13+ years of the Federal Reserve’s increasingly aggressive monetary interventions, the benefits remain so skewed toward Wall Street over Main Street. A digital dollar could level the playing field.

  • Why Activision Blizzard Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) were tumbling 7.7% in midday trading Tuesday as allegations of a hostile work environment embroil the video game company. Work on updates to the massively popular World of Warcraft franchise was also reportedly put on hold as the company responds to a lawsuit over the charges of misconduct. Activision was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing over a reported "pervasive frat boy workplace culture" that led to charges of harassment and unequal pay.