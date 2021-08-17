Activision drops 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' teaser ahead of official reveal

Images for the next Call of Duty game have recently surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect for the future of the franchise. Now, Activision has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming installment called Call of Duty: Vanguard, featuring elements clearly indicating that the game is set during World War II. It shows old weapons, beach littered with the remains of planes from the era, a forest that's located in Germany, among other things.

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Vanguard was developed by Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind several other COD titles that include Call of Duty: WWII. The studio and publisher Activision will officially launch Vanguard during an in-game event within Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale that's part of Modern Warfare and is connected to Black Ops: Cold War. It will happen during the Battle of Verdansk, which starts at 10:30AM PT/1:30PM ET on August 19th. We'll likely hear more about the event before then.

Activision, the game's publisher, is launching Vanguard in the midst of a sexual harassment lawsuit against parent company Activision Blizzard. California's fair employment agency sued the gaming giant, accusing it of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a "frat boy" culture that's described as a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women."