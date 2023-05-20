New activist calls for break-up of Wagamama owner as pressure builds

People sit in a Wagamama restaurant in London - Hannah Mckay/REUTERS

The owner of Wagamama is facing mounting pressure to break itself up after a new activist investor took a stake in the business and called for change.

TMR Capital has in recent weeks presented The Restaurant Group’s chairman and chief executive with proposals to sell-off all its brands bar Wagamama, the Sunday Telegraph can reveal.

The Florida-based investment company, which has bought a stake in the restaurant group has also argued the business can no longer survive as a public company. The Restaurant Group is one of Britain’s biggest restaurant chain owners.

TMR has approached The Restaurant Group’s chief executive Andy Hornby and chairman Ken Hanna with proposals to sell-off all the company’s brands, apart from Wagamama.

Derek Vago, strategic adviser at TMR Capital, said: “We want to acknowledge that the future is not as a PLC. It’s impossible to turn around.”



TMR’s campaign adds to already intense pressure on management and the board from investors. Mr Hornby and Mr Hanna are already embroiled in a row with Hong Kong-based hedge fund Oasis Capital over the director of the company and executive pay. Oasis stepped up its campaign on Friday with a letter to Mr Hanna expressing “deep concern” over management of the business.



New York-based investors Coltrane Asset Management and Irenic Capital have also publicly called for a change in strategy.

Activists are circling as the casual dining sector battles the surging cost of ingredients, energy and wages. Many chains are still struggling to recover from the shock of closing during lockdowns.



The Restaurant Group announced plans to sell off more than 30 Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito sites earlier this year, after revealing its losses had more than doubled to £86.8m in 2022.



Rival chain Prezzo recently shut 46 branches in April, putting around 800 jobs at risk.



Mr Hornby told The Telegraph in March he did not expect the casual dining sector to recover to its previous highs, although he said people were still “prepared to spend money on good quality food and drink” despite the cost-of-living crisis.



Despite the downturn in the sector, Wagamama has performed well. Sales were up 9pc in the first quarter of 2023 if adjusted to take account of VAT relief last year.



Mr Vago said TMR wanted The Restaurant Group to implement a three-year strategy beginning with the sale of all its brands except Wagamama, and leading to an eventual sale of the Japanese chain as a standalone entity.



Irenic Capital has already urged the board to adopt this strategy. A spokesman said in April: “Ultimately, The Restaurant Group should own just Wagamama and focus its efforts on growing that business.”



The stage is now set for a combative AGM at The Restaurant Group’s London headquarters on Tuesday.

Oasis, which owns a 12pc stake, has accused the board of mismanagement that has led to “one of the worst performing share prices of any UK leisure company”. Shares have risen as much as 45pc over the year to date but are down 80pc over the last five years.



Oasis has criticised Mr Hornby’s pay deal and called on shareholders to reject the company’s remuneration policy for the year. Mr Hornby was awarded £792,000 last year and also received 1.4 million shares, worth roughly £700,000.



It criticised a scheme that allows management to take home as much as 125pc of their salary in shares. Oasis argued it was “even more unpalatable” in the case of Mr Hornby, “who already receives a highly generous base salary which is disproportionate compared to the size” of the company.

Mr Hornby is best known for having been the chief executive of Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) when it collapsed during the financial crisis in 2008 and required a £20bn taxpayer-funded rescue by Lloyds Banking Group.



Despite the growing investor rebellion, some of The Restaurant’s largest shareholders have publicly given Mr Hornby their support.



Columbia Threadneedle, which owns 19pc of the company, and Royal London, which owns 5pc of the company, have both backed the board and management.



A Columbia Threadneedle spokesman said: “We remain supportive of TRG’s Board and management team, who have successfully navigated the exceptionally tough industry backdrop.”



TMR did not disclose the size of TMR’s investment. However, it is understood to be small.



Mr Vago said: “Historically, we’ve invested several million in companies. Once we agree on a strategy we invest very significantly.”

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group said: “As you will have seen from our recent trading update, the market’s reaction and upgrades from the analysts, we will continue to let our numbers do the talking.”

