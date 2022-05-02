U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,956.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,057.25
    -15.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.40
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0760
    -0.1050 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,550.40
    -7.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.34
    -1.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Activist investor Ancora has stake in Hasbro, urges sale of Entertainment One unit - WSJ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE PHOTO: The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAS
    Watchlist

(Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro Inc and wants the toymaker to explore a full or partial sale of its unit Entertainment One, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ancora also wants Hasbro to replace longstanding directors on its board, the report said, citing a letter the activist sent to the company's board.

Ancora and Hasbro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Spirit rejects JetBlue takeover bid, Redbox stock soars, Blue Apron shares up

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to today's trending business stories.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Analyst weighs in on Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s comments on bitcoin

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss takeaways from the annual Berkshire Hathaway sharesholders' meeting, CEO Warren Buffett and Vice-Chair Charles Munger's opinions on crypto, and China's ban on bitcoin.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

    In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. That's exactly what Federal Reserve policymakers hope to see more of as they raise interest rates to bring down 40-year high inflation. One leg of their effort is taking the heat out of the housing market, where low borrowing costs introduced to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 35% rise in home prices over the past two years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Coinbase Jumped Today

    After a rough week, cryptocurrency assets are on the mend on Monday morning. The calendar has turned over to a new month and the stock market is up slightly with crypto assets climbing as well. Investors seem to be moving back into riskier assets and that's broadly helping the cryptocurrency market slightly.

  • Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

    When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM.

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    This morning, we issued two press releases, our earnings press release, providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and the release relating to the FDA's action on the AXS07 NDA. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Jeff Bezos Is Worried About Tech Valuations, and It’s Weighing on Amazon Stock

    Shares of Amazon underperformed the market on Monday, after founder Jeff Bezos tweeted that once a bull market ends "the lessons can be painful."

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Health-Care Stock

    Ark did more selling than buying on April 29, including sale of a South African financial services company's stock.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Registry?

    Every investor in AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Devon Energy, Diamondback Earnings Soar; Shale Oil Stocks Hike Payouts, Not Production

    Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy earnings boomed late Monday. The shale oil stocks hiked payouts but won't up production despite $100 oil.