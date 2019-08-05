Activist Investor Elliott Holds Scout24 Stake, Demands Strategy Review

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a stake of more than 7% in Scout24 AG and said it’s demanding a strategic review of the German classified advertising company to boost the share price.

Elliott called on Scout24’s board and management to pursue a more ambitious buyback program and the full separation of the AutoScout24 car classifieds business -- to push the stock to more than 65 euros a share, in a letter to Hans-Holger Albrecht, the chairman of Scout24’s supervisory board.

Scout24 has been vulnerable to an activist since its shareholders rejected a 46-euro-per-share offer from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Hellman & Friedman in May. The company disclosed a 6% stake held by Elliott’s founder, billionaire Paul Singer, that month.

Elliott said it’s outlined its views in meetings with managers of Scout24, whom it said should never have recommended the Blackstone-Hellman & Friedman offer. A spokesman for Scout24 didn’t immediately reply to a call and an email seeking comment.

The stock is now trading near its record high, closing Friday at 50.25 euros in Frankfurt, and is up about 25% this year. It fell 0.3% in early trading on Monday.

Distinct Businesses

Scout24 is made up of two distinct businesses -- the AutoScout24 car business and the Immobilienscout24 real estate unit -- which “do not have any material synergies sitting under one roof,” Elliott said. There is rumored or confirmed interest from potential buyers in AutoScout24, and Immobilienscout24 is worth more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) alone, almost as much as the entire company, Elliott said.

“We believe there is a growing demand among a wide array of stakeholders for Scout24’s leadership to demonstrate a level of urgency that has thus far been lacking,” Elliott said.

The car classifieds market in Germany, Europe’s biggest auto market, is a competitive space. EBay Inc.’s Mobile.de and Scout24’s AutoScout24 dominate the market with 1.5 million and 1.1 million listings, respectively, on its platforms.

They’re now challenged by Softbank Group Corp.-backed Auto1 Group GmbH, which has been building a classifieds car product that allows car dealerships in Germany to sell vehicles on the platform in return for a fee.

