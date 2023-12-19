Activist investor places big bet on UBS share surge after Credit Suisse rescue

The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS

Europe’s biggest activist investor Cevian Capital has bought a €1.2bn (£1bn) stake in UBS, as it bets shares in the Swiss bank will double after the Credit Suisse takeover.

The activist, which also owns a large stake in publisher Pearson, has become a top 10 shareholder in UBS.

The move puts pressure on the bank to use Credit Suisse’s wealth management division to boost profits.

Cevian said UBS was similar to Wall Street titan Morgan Stanley in stature but was undervalued by investors.

If UBS shares were priced in line with Morgan Stanley, they would double to 50 Swiss francs, Cevian said. The current UBS share price is around 25 Swiss francs.

Lars Förberg co-founder Lars Förberg said the firm saw “significant value potential” in UBS, while also praising chief executive Sergio Ermotti and chairman Colm Kelleher.

He said: “The board and management team are doing an excellent job integrating Credit Suisse and we have been impressed by their commitment to further improve UBS.

“Strengthened by the acquisition, UBS is the largest global wealth manager with unique market positions and financial strength.”

UBS, which declined to comment, rescued Credit Suisse in an emergency deal brokered by the Swiss Government earlier this year.

Unlike aggressive US activists, Cevian dubs itself as a friendlier force and is more likely to work with management to achieve its aims.

However, the fund often puts representatives on the boards of target companies. It is not yet clear whether it will pursue this strategy at UBS.

Cevian has previously invested in lenders like Danske Bank, Swedbank and Nordea Bank.

In the UK, the fund has backed Vodafone and currently owns positions in Aviva and Pearson.

Cevian has called for Pearson to quit the London stock market for America, recently saying it was only listed in Britain for “historical reasons”.

Cevian also backed CRH moving its London listing to the US.

Separately, Swiss regulator Finma today called for tougher powers to intervene in the bank sector after the collapse of Credit Suisse.

The regulator said in a report that the lender’s downfall was due to “repeated scandals and management errors”.

Finma has demanded stronger sanction powers to prevent a repeat, including the power to issue fines and stronger oversight of senior bank leaders.

