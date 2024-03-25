Activist Politan Seeks Two More Board Seats at Masimo
(Bloomberg) -- Politan Capital Management is seeking two more seats on the board of Masimo Corp., marking its second proxy battle at the health-care technology company in as many years.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Trump Vows to Pay Fraud Trial Bond Cut By 68% to $175 Million
Trump Facing Moment of Truth for Finances in Manhattan Court
After Exposing Realtors, Eliminate the Mortgage Interest Deduction
Boeing CEO to Step Down in Overhaul Sparked by Safety Crisis
The activist investor has put forward Darlene Solomon, former chief technology officer at Agilent Technologies Inc., and William Jellison, ex-chief financial officer of Stryker Corp., for election, according to a statement on Monday.
Politan holds an 8.9% stake in Irvine, California-based Masimo. It said it supports a strategic review to separate Masimo’s consumer business but has concerns about “broken governance and lack of independent oversight” at the company.
Politan’s move to boost its influence comes less than year after it succeeded it having its Chief Investment Officer Quentin Koffey and former Johnson & Johnson executive Michelle Brennan elected to Masimo’s board. Politan said on Monday that its efforts to engage with Masimo CEO Joe Kiani since have been unproductive.
“Joe Kiani refused to give us basic information, denied us access to management, repeatedly held board meetings excluding us, and refused to even consider allowing any review of capital allocation or strategy,” Koffey said.
Shares in Masimo have fallen almost 20% over the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of roughly $7.4 billion.
“Mr. Koffey and Ms. Brennan have never been excluded from a board meeting and have been provided an enormous amount of information and data,” a spokesperson for Masimo said in a statement. “As a member of the audit committee, Mr. Koffey attends regular meetings with Masimo’s CFO, chief accounting officer, internal auditor, and external auditors.”
(Updates shares in sixth paragraph, Masimo response in final paragraph.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Weight-Loss-Drug Users Pay Up for Help Ditching the Pricey Meds
Magnificent Seven? It’s More Like the Blazing Two and Tepid Five
Wall Street and Silicon Valley Elites Are Warming Up to Trump
Business Schools Still Lag on Diversity, Despite Stated Goals
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.