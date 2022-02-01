U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.75
    -23.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,845.00
    -152.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,826.25
    -78.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.10
    -16.30 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3436
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0640
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,285.32
    +1,538.00 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.75
    +40.57 (+4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,282.47
    +280.49 (+1.04%)
     

Activity Report for the Quarter ended December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lithium Power International Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LTHHF

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (‘LPI’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2021 (‘Quarter’, ‘Reporting Period’), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 December 2021 and the date of issuance of this Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Positive results delivered by the updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Stage One Maricunga Lithium Brine Project

    • Maricunga Stage One DFS delivers US$1.4bn NPV (after tax) at an 8% discount rate, providing an IRR of 39.6% and a 2-year payback. Average annual EBITDA of US$324m

    • 15,200 tonnes per annum production of lithium carbonate (LCE) for 20 years with an exceptional ESG profile

    • Operating cost (OPEX) of US$3,718 per tonne of LCE produced, placing the Stage One project in the lower quartile of LCE producers.

    • Project direct development cost estimated at US$419m, indirect costs at US$145m and contingency costs at US$62m to provide a total project CAPEX of US$626m.

  • Revised DFS completed by Tier-1 engineering consultancy Worley to international standards, with cost inputs from EPC contractors to provide greater certainty on cost estimates.

  • Preliminary indications of interest received from international and Chilean financial institutions and private funds for debt financing and future equity financing of the project, with engaged financial advisers, Canaccord and Treadstone assisting the Company with this process.

  • Updating of the EPC proposals will commence during Q1. Final Investment Decision expected for 2022, with construction to start immediately after.

  • Completion of the Share Purchase Agreement with Vertex Lithium Corporation, to acquire 70% of LPI’s lithium exploration properties on the Centenario Salar in Argentina.

  • Exploration activities in Western Australia continues. Completion of a high-definition drone magnetic survey at the Blackwood Prospect over a significant structural anomaly on the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone, along strike from the world-class Greenbushes lithium pegmatite deposit in SW Western Australia.

  • Soil sampling commenced at Blackwood Prospect based on the results of the survey. Phase 1 of detailed baseline flora assessment completed, while fauna component also completed in November.

  • LPI to spin-out its Western Australian Greenbushes and Pilgangoora lithium assets in the next six months. WA interests are held by a wholly owned subsidiary of LPI (DemergeCo), which will seek to list on the ASX, subject to ASX, ATO and Shareholder approval.

  • LPI shareholders to receive DemergeCo shares on a pro rata basis via a capital reduction and in-specie distribution, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

To read the company’s full ASX release with the results of its Activity Report for the Quarter ended December 2021, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, CEO or Andrew Phillips, CFO

Lithium Power International
info@lithiumpowerinternational.com
www.lithiumpowerinternational.com
@LithiumPowerLPI

For Australasian investor relations enquiries:

Jane Morgan, Investor and Media Relations

Jane Morgan Management
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

For U.S. and other international investor relations enquiries:

Thomas Renaud, Managing Director

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC
42 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004
Office: +1 212 619 6889
enquire@arrowheadbid.com


Recommended Stories

  • MISSISSAUGA RESIDENT ONE STEP CLOSER TO COLLECTING LOTTERY PRIZE

    Alka Jogee of Mississauga is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $10,000 with LOTTARIO on August 28, 2021.

  • Tom Brady sidesteps retirement questions on weekly radio show

    Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady insists he's still evaluating his options on whether to retire or come back for a 23rd NFL season.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    On Monday, Boeing (NYSE: BA) secured a massive new order, including a key win for a troubled new program. Boeing has had its troubles in recent years, including issues related to its 737 MAX and a broader aviation slowdown due to the pandemic. One customer accounts for about one-third of the order book for the new version of the 777, and that customer has voiced concerns about the plane due to development delays.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Chipmaker NXP Beats Fourth-Quarter Goals, Hikes Dividend 50%

    NXP Semiconductors late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend 50%.

  • Exxon to Move HQ to Houston, Merge Refining and Chemicals

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will relocate its corporate headquarters to the Houston area from suburban Dallas and combine its chemical and refining divisions in a major shake-up aimed at reducing costs. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire

  • Graphite Could Be The Biggest Winner In The $3 Trillion EV Boom

    The electric vehicle market has grown substantially over the past year, and it’s driving major demand for some key battery materials, and most are controlled by China

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • Stocks close higher, Nasdaq avoids worst January on record

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how the market performed in January 2022.