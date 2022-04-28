U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.50
    +33.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,302.00
    +76.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,186.25
    +177.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.10
    +7.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.63
    -1.39 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.36 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2505
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8670
    +1.4230 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,328.27
    +899.74 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    911.43
    +18.51 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,778.64
    +392.01 (+1.49%)
     

Activity results of the 1 quarter of the year 2022

Kauno energija
·2 min read
Kauno energija
Kauno energija

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 and financial state as at March 31, 2022 and approved on April 27, 2022 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2022.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 4,570 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 4,371 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 32,997 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2021 it was EUR 20,364 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) and, to March 2, 2022, UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė (code – 304217723, amounts to EUR 4,645 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 amounts to EUR 4,281 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 32,979 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 amounted to EUR 20,360 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities as at the end of reporting period (March 31, 2022), increased from 1.27 to 1.72 during the period from the end of 2021 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.23 to 1.67). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 is EUR 6,211 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 6,181 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 6,370 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 6,244 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for attending today's Teladoc 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. During this call, we will also provide our second quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Qualcomm stock rallies more than 6% as handset sales drive record results, strong outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's record quarterly results and strong outlook blew past Wall Street estimates and the company assured analysts that demand continues to outstrip supply.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Under $10 With Strong Upside Potential

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that electric vehicle (EV) market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.