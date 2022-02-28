U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Activity results of twelve months of year 2021 of company AB “Linas” Group of companies. AB “Linas” not audited consolidated interim information of twelve months of year 2021

Linas
·1 min read
Linas
Linas

On February 28, 2022 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of twelve months of year 2021 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc.to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.

Linas AB group of companies sold linen textile goods and services for 16,746 thousand Eur during the 12 months of 2021. Comparing to the 12 months of 2020 the volume of sales increased by 2,739 thousand Eur or about 16,36 %.

During twelve months of 2021 the Group received 1,244 thousand Eur profit before taxation, the result of the same period of 2020 was 613 thousand Eur profit.

During twelve month of year 2021 the Group’s operating results compared to 2020 during the same period was due to increased volumes of sales.

Presenting confirmation of the responsible persons of AB “Linas” and interim consolidated not audited financial information of twelve months of year 2021.

AB “Linas” chief of finance
Egidijus Mikeliūnas
+370 45 506100


Attachment


