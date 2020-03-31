Activus Connect Expands into Caribbean Market

Launching Remote Customer Experience Sector in Puerto Rico with Innovative SmartVirtual™ Model





ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Activus Connect , a global customer experience provider, is pleased to announce its formal expansion into Puerto Rico and the Caribbean market with the creation of wholly-owned subsidiary Activus Connect PR.

The company headquartered in Orlando, Florida is bringing new innovative work from home model and opportunities for both the residents of Puerto Rico and businesses in the Caribbean Market. Puerto Rico with its strategic location remains the perfect bridge between the Americas and the Caribbean.

"The quality of experience, the depth of talent, and the commitment and work ethic of the labor force are just a few of the reasons why Puerto Rico is the next step in our global expansion," said Felix Serrano, CEO of Activus Connect. "From Puerto Rico, we are able to provide a level of customer experience unmatched in the region, providing local businesses with the chance to benefit from the value proposition of outsourcing while equally giving mainland brands access to in-culture language support and expertise."

By launching this new subsidiary, Activus Connect makes a substantial mark into the customer experience sector with its innovative SmartVirtual™ Model. Designed to revolutionize how remote-based, work from home, Customer Experience is achieved, SmartVirtual™ has the perfect combination of people, technology and methodologies, unlocking the power of remote-based Customer Experience.

"Over the past few years Puerto Rico has developed several projects to position the island as a center of innovation and technology in the Caribbean. Today, we are facing a historic moment that transforms the operation of thousands of workers who perform their tasks remotely from their offices. The arrival of Activus Connect in Puerto Rico adds value to our business market and new opportunities for the workforce. We appreciate your trust in investing in Puerto Rico," said the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel A. Laboy Rivera.

Aside from bringing their revolutionary model into the Caribbean Market, their goal for this new subsidiary is to bring better work opportunities to residents of the island. There are various benefits from working at Activus Connect, such as, but not limited to work flexibility, no commuting costs, working from the comfort of your home, great pay, and amazing co-workers that will make you feel right at home. At Activus Connect, they aim to maintain a healthy and harmonious environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and appreciated while also providing meaningful opportunities for further growth and development.

The new subsidiary, Activus Connect PR, specializes in work-from-home customer experience delivery and has launched with 40 remote Puerto Rican Ambassadors, supporting North American clients in the healthcare, retail, insurance, and government services industries. Before the end of 2020, Activus Connect plans to hire an additional 60 Ambassadors to serve the telecommunications, travel and leisure, and food and beverage sectors.

Puerto Rico has long been a premier "CX-as-a-service" destination for mega industries such as travel and leisure, medical, government services, and others, due to its strong cultural alignment to the United States and its pool of well-educated, bilingual human resources. Remote working, however, is an entirely new concept for the island.

