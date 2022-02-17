U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.74
    -64.27 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,521.21
    -413.06 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,839.60
    -284.50 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,043.11
    -36.21 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.60
    -2.06 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.50
    +32.00 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.31 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9810
    -0.0660 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0290
    -0.4230 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,960.62
    -2,810.40 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.24
    -58.93 (-5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Actual, which renders company ESG data in a SimCity-like platform, raises $5M Seed

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Trying to deal with the huge amount of data associated with how companies are going to transition to a ‘net zero’ economy is an uphill task. The interface of numbers would tax even the geekiest of CEOs. What if it could all be rendered visually, but also accurately?

That’s the germ of the idea behind Actual a SimCity-like platform designed to render all this data in a manageable interface, but still accurately.

It’s now raised $5M in seed funding from Buckley Ventures, Hyper, Wndrco, Sequoia Scout, Signalfire Scout, and Craft Scout. It also says it has companies like Allbirds, Giga, and VF Corp (a global apparel and footwear co.), New Zealand Merino and ZQRX using it to figure out their ESG mandates.

Founded by LinkedIn and Airbus alums, the San Francisco-based platform says it combines urban planning, game design, data visualization, and scientific planning to model and execute on their environmental, social and governance plans.

“We are at a point where companies who do not mobilize their pledges of corporate and social responsibility are falling behind,” said Actual co-founder and President Karthik Balakrishnan said in a statement. “Investors are already favoring companies with higher ESG scores, leaving ‘less clean’ companies with limited access to capital. Actual is designed to help enterprises rapidly model and implement the various ESG scenarios that will update their existing operations to meet regulations, without delay.”

“Actual figured out a way to apply accessible game-like mechanics to ESG planning that’s helped our team and partners move beyond conceptualizing to action,” said XYZ at Allbirds. “It saved us from having to slog through insurmountable data that often hampered our transition toward more efficient climate models.”

Actual is co-founded by ex-CEO of Heighten (acquired by Microsoft/LinkedIn), Rajesh Chandran, former co-founder of Coin (acquired by Fitbit) and Altiscope (now known as Airbus UTM) Karthik Balakrishnan, Ph.D., and former LinkedIn software engineer and Rhodes Scholar, Derek Lyons, Ph.D.

Speaking to me over a call CTO Derek Lyons told me: “If you look at the space of ESG tools that exist today, a lot of them are very what we would call ‘data first’. So they're really focused on gathering a lot of data, populating things like carbon API's, and using all of that information to try and give organizations a very precise picture of where they are today, in terms of their ESG footprint.”

He said Actual takes a different approach: “Our approach is what we call model first. And we're very focused on building models that allow customers to take the data that they have today, even if it's really low resolution, even if it's just estimates, and plug that into actual models that strap that together with business logic, with the underlying science and engineering that's important for many of these transformations. And then use that to be able to model out into the future, likely to change scenario.”

Recommended Stories

  • You’re as mentally sharp at 60 as you are at 30 - but you may be a bit more cautious

    A person’s mind is as sharp as ever until the age of 60, a new study suggests, and there is no drop-off in mental acuity until this point.

  • Cryptocurrency is a hard sell

    Since last fall, 10% of Americans have invested in cryptocurrency. Some believe it is the money of the future, but I'm still trying to understand it.

  • PayPal and Venmo to Begin Charging a Flat Fee for Crypto Trades Under $200

    The payments providers will start charging a flat fee for cryptocurrency trades under $200, instead of a percentage. The new pricing begins March 21.

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • These KU rugby players wanted a fun sports bar. Now they have 12 in Kansas City area

    “We’ve evolved into a family sports bar. A place to share drinks, share a meal. Top-quality food at a very fair price.”

  • Semi-truck gets caught on power line, knocks out power in Shell Beach

    The incident closed Shell Beach Road from Spyglass Drive to Coburn Lane.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Google to Purge Its Privacy Settings From Facebook, Others

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms should brace for impact from another potential privacy related ad tracking change that could prove to be much more costlier than Apple just by virtue of the sheer reach of Android devices. Search giant Google owned by Alphabet is working to limit the distribution of its user data with third parties over the next few years. Third-party apps and services are created by companies or developers that aren't Google and include apps like Facebook, Roblox , Slack among others.

  • New Relic launches its new infrastructure monitoring experience

    In 2020, New Relic launched its New Relic One platform, its attempt to bring together the many point solutions the company had built over the course of the years under a single umbrella with a modern infrastructure stack and a refreshed user experience. Last year, New Relic built on top of this -- and its NRDB data storage system -- with improved network monitoring, an ML model performance monitoring and error tracking tool and more (in addition to its acquisition of CodeStream, which brought the New Relic user experience to the IDE). Today, the company is putting one of the last pieces of this project in place with the general availability of its new infrastructure monitoring experience.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • AppLovin stock drops nearly 20% after 2022 outlook disappoints

    AppLovin Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company's forecast revenue range for the year fell mostly below Wall Street expectations.

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Paycom Software's (NYSE:PAYC) Returns On Capital

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically...

  • Tel-Aviv based quantum computer software startup Classiq raises $33 million

    Quantum computer software startup Classiq based in Tel-Aviv said on Thursday it raised $33 million from the investment arms of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and other investors. While the promise of a world-changing quantum computer is still years away, the last year has seen several quantum computer companies go public on the stock market, and many new players, hardware and software, have been coming out of the research labs and getting venture capital funding. Quantum computers use the phenomena of quantum mechanics and hope to eventually operate millions of times faster than today’s advanced supercomputers.

  • Google privacy measures to curb data tracking across apps: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how&nbsp; Google is curbing cross-app data tracking.

  • Google Drive's improved search filters are rolling out to all Workspace users

    Google Drive's "search chips" designed to making it easier to find files are rolling out to all Workspace users.

  • Do You Play Wordle? Here's Why Your Answers Might Have Been Different Than Your Friends' in Recent Days

    Since its recent sale to The New York Times, certain solutions have been eliminated from the creator's original list of words.

  • Spoke launches music therapy app for Gen Z, raises $1.5M round led by Ada Ventures

    Calm and others are doing it in the meditation and sleep space, while Endel, which has raised $7.5 million, creates "functional sound" to enhance working or other activities. Spoke is a new app that generates music with what it dubs "mindfulness benefits". The app is based on 18 months of R&D with modern musical artists and scientific advisors (a clinical trial is planned) and combines music with the mindfulness prompts aimed largely at a Gen Z, or under 25 age group, who are often put off by more "middle-aged" mindfulness apps and movements.

  • Wordle app creator talks about donating unexpected earnings to charity

    A game app created 5 years ago for fun by then 18-year-old developer blew up in downloads recently, thanks to its namesake of the viral browser game Wordle. And as a result, children in Oakland are benefitting. Meet developer Steven Cravotta.

  • Microsoft shuts down AltspaceVR's social hubs to combat harassment

    Microsoft is making a handful of changes to AltspaceVR to combat harassment within the virtual reality app. As of today, the company has removed the Campfire, News and Entertainment Commons social spaces. It creates a barrier to prevent other people from entering your avatar’s personal space.

  • Google Will Bring Ad-Friendly Privacy Sandbox to Android

    (Bloomberg) -- Google said it would bring its Privacy Sandbox initiative to Android phones, vowing to chart a less “blunt” path than rival Apple Inc., whose push to protect users’ personal information has dinged the digital advertising market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Hom