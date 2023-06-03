‘I do actually work’: This 21-year-old TikToker star was harassed to tears after buying a house with no mortgage — here are 3 ways to save for a home if you're not a millionaire influencer

‘I do actually work’: This 21-year-old TikToker star was harassed to tears after buying a house with no mortgage — here are 3 ways to save for a home if you're not a millionaire influencer

Katylee Bailey recently celebrated purchasing her first home outright at the age of 21 — popping a confetti cannon shaped like a champagne bottle in a TikTok video that has since garnered over 4.4 million views.

"Mortgage free and a [homeowner] at 21 baby!!!" reads the caption.

Some viewers, however, criticized the British social media influencer, calling her celebration insensitive to those who don’t have the means to afford housing.

“Meanwhile everyone else has real jobs and struggle to make ends meet,” one commenter wrote.

Bailey later posted another video with a tearful apology.

"I'm sorry to anyone who feels like I'm bragging about the house thing," she said. "I do actually work, and let me tell you something, social media is so mentally draining.”

High prices and soaring mortgage rates have made it difficult for many would-be buyers to purchase a home, but it’s not impossible. For those who are on the more traditional 9-to-5 grind and aren’t lucky enough to earn as much as influencers like Bailey, there are other ways to work toward homeownership.

Boost your credit score

If you don’t have the funds to buy your dream home with an all-cash offer, you’re going to need a mortgage. But with average rates still well over 6% right now, you’ll likely get hit with higher monthly payments.

Still, you can get a more affordable interest rate with a higher credit score — applicants with scores of 740 or higher typically enjoy the lowest rates.

So check your score, make sure you’re paying all your bills in full and on time and work toward clearing any lingering debts you still owe. Having a lower debt-to-income ratio will help boost your credit.

Park your cash in a high-yield savings account

It’s a good idea to set some cash aside each month, whether you’re saving for a down payment or for the entire home price. So, consider stashing it in a savings account that offers higher returns.

A high-yield savings account could come with an APY of around 4%, compared to more traditional savings accounts, which will offer an interest rate of around 0.3%.

Just keep in mind that with high-yield savings accounts you may need to make a certain minimum deposit, maintain a minimum balance or pay regular fees — so compare offers first before deciding on which account to apply for.

Compare mortgage rates

Don’t be afraid to shop around for mortgage rate offers from different lenders rather than settling on the first one you see.

Freddie Mac says its research has found that borrowers save an average of $3,000 when they compare quotes from at least five different lenders.

So pay close attention to interest rates, APRs, closing costs and discount points, as well as any penalties, terms and conditions that each offer includes — and pick the one that works best for you.

Don’t forget to get pre-approval from your lender to outline what you can afford and what rate you can secure. It could also get you more negotiating power with real estate agents and sellers when you’re actually in the process of buying a home.

