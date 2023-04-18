What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in 30 Major Cities

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

The idea of making a six figure salary is many people's career dream. And while $200,000 sounds like a sizable income, that number can whittle down significantly after you pay taxes -- especially depending on where you live. It turns out that $200,000 goes a lot further in a city like Atlanta, for example, than it does in Los Angeles.

In order to find what a $200K salary really pays in major cities, GOBankingRates found 30 of the largest U.S. cities in terms of total households from the 2021 American Community Survey. We then drew tax info, for both federal and state tax brackets, from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data.

Calculations were made for people filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. We found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes. Check it out.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Albuquerque

Take-home pay single filer : $140,700

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

The tax burden in Albuquerque for a single filer is 29.65%, which translates to $59,300. Married filers pay less, at 20.27%.

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Atlanta

Take-home pay single filer : $138,569

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,608

Joint filers take home a net biweekly paycheck of $5,411.54 in Atlanta, while married filers take home $6,133.27.

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Austin, Texas

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Single filers in Austin will net $5,753.31 biweekly, after $1,939.00 has been taken out in taxes each check.

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

Take-home pay single filer : $139,705

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,077

In Baltimore, the total tax burden for single filers is 30.15% and 24.96% for married filers.

RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Boston

Take-home pay single filer : $139,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,465

Boston folks who are married and filing jointly take home $5,748.65 biweekly, after taxes, out of a $200,000 salary.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte

Take-home pay single filer : $140,692

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,176

The total tax burden for single filers in Charlotte is 29.66%, or $59,308 out of their $200,000 salary. Married filers pay a little less, 24.41%, or $48,824.

Pgiam / Getty Images

Chicago

Take-home pay single filer : $139,686

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,565

Single filers earn a net of $5,411.23 biweekly in Chicago, after paying $2,281.08 out of each paycheck.

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland

Take-home pay single filer : $143,241

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,120

Married filers who earn a gross $7,692.31 biweekly in Cleveland will pay $1,803.08 in taxes out of each paycheck.

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

In Dallas, you'll keep a bit more of your money, since the tax burden on joint filers is 25.21% and only 20.27% for married filers.

ScottBoylan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

Take-home pay single filer : $141,075

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,543

Denver residents filing singly pay over $8,000 more than Dallas residents in annual taxes out of a $200,000 salary, at $58,925 per year.

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Detroit

Take-home pay single filer : $141,086

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,965

The net biweekly pay for joint filers in Detroit is $5,426.38, and for married filers, $5,806.35.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Houston

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Single filers pay 25.21% of their salary in taxes in Houston, and married individuals filing jointly pay 20.27%.

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indianapolis

Take-home pay single filer : $143,286

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,165

Indiana residents who file singly take home $5,511.00 biweekly after taxes. Married individuals filing jointly receive $5,890.96 per paycheck.

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Out of the $7,692.31 biweekly gross paycheck that single filers earn in Kansas City, they pay a sizeable $2,313.15 in taxes out of each check.

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

While you might lose a lot of money visiting Las Vegas at the casinos, residents filing singly pay fewer taxes each year here than in other states, at $50,414. Married individuals filing jointly pay even less, $40,535.

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

Take-home pay single filer : $134,430

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754

LA residents are also paying those high California taxes. For every biweekly gross paycheck of $7,692.31, single filers only take home $5,170.38. Married individuals filing jointly receive $5,682.85 per paycheck.

THEPALMER / Getty Images

Miami

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Single filers will pay $50,414 in taxes out of $200,000, and married individuals filing jointly will pay $40,535.

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Take-home pay single filer : $139,918

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,431

Single filers in Milwaukee who earn $7,692.31 in their biweekly paycheck only take home $5,381.46. Married individuals filing jointly take home a wee bit more, $5,785.81.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

Take-home pay single filer : $135,957

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,098

Minneapolis residents filing singly pay a significant $64,043 in taxes each year out of a $200,000 salary. Married individuals filing jointly pay $51,902.

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nashville, Tennessee

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Nashville residents filing singly take home $5,753.31 out of their $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly take home $6,133.27 per paycheck.

benedek / Getty Images

New Orleans

New Orleans residents filing singly take home $5,753.31 out of their $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly take home $6,133.27 per paycheck.

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York City

Take-home pay single filer : $138,122

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,675

Single filers in New York pay a juicy $61,878 in taxes annually, and married individuals filing jointly pay quite a bit less, just $50,325.

peeterv / Getty Images

Oklahoma City

Take-home pay single filer : $140,576

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,923

Out of the $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck that single filers earn on a $200,000 salary, they'll take home only $5,406.77 after taxes. Married individuals filing jointly will take home a bit more at $5,804.73.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia

Take-home pay single filer : $143,446

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,325

Philadelphia residents filing singly can expect to kiss 29.71% of their income goodbye to taxes. Married individuals filing jointly will pay 24.54%.

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phoenix

Take-home pay single filer : $147,381

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $155,112

Phoenix residents who file singly say goodbye to $2,023.81 out of each biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly pay $1,726.46.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

Take-home pay single filer : $131,720

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $142,902

Portland may not have sales tax but it has a hefty tax burden otherwise. Single filers pay a whopping $68,280 in taxes yearly on a $200K salary, the highest on this list. Married individuals filing jointly pay $57,098.

Art Wager / Getty Images

San Diego

Take-home pay single filer : $134,430

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754

California taxes are steep, no matter which city you live in. In San Diego, single filing residents pay 32.79% of their $200,000 to taxes. Married individuals filing jointly pay a bit less, at 26.13%.

Jorge Villalba / Getty Images

San Francisco

Take-home pay single filer : $134,430

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754

San Francisco pays the same taxes as San Diego, though cost of living is different in these two cities. Here single filing residents only see $5,170.38 of their biweekly paycheck. Married individuals take home $5,682.85 biweekly.

benedek / iStock.com

Seattle

Take-home pay single filer : $149,586

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465

Though the cost of living is fairly high in Seattle, you get to keep more of your $200,000 salary here than in many states. Single filers pay 25.21% of their salary to taxes and married individuals filing jointly pay 20.27%.

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach

Take-home pay single filer : $138,602

Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,740

Virginia Beach taxes are also quite sizable. Here, single filing residents pay $61,398 in taxes out of $200,000. Married individuals filing jointly pay about $10,000 less, or $51,260.

Methodology: In order to find what a $200k salary really looks like in major cities, GOBankingRates first found the 50 largest US cities in terms of total households as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $200,000 in the qualified cities. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Constributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up top date as of March 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in 30 Major Cities