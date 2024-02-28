Will there actually be a 'spring housing market' this year? Realtors weigh in

Ryan Hukill, a real estate agent with ERA Courtyard OKC, has this home under contract to sell at 13828 Korbyn Drive in the Yukon area of Oklahoma City. Home sales are picking up, agents say.

The dead of winter was dead, as usual, for home sales in OKC — not that summer and fall were that great — but real estate agents see some signs of life in the market. Whether it will blossom into the usual spring homebuying season remains to be seen.

But maybe. Here's what a few Realtors see in the Oklahoma City market.

Denise Schroder, Keller Williams Elite Realty: "There will be a buying season, however, our buyers are still struggling to find a home they love with lower inventory. We are on a mission to work aggressively with our buyers to get in the ring with them."

Doug Eckert, Wise Oak Realty: "We've gone through our normal December/January swoon. Data shows that every year during those months, fewer houses will be listed and fewer homes will sell. It's just the seasonality of it. We are already seeing signs of an uptick in activity leading into the spring. National advisers are telling us that this summer's market will be good, but to be prepared for an even more active 2025 season."

Ryan Hukill, ERA Courtyard OKC: "I can't say whether 'we're back' for good, but things are trending upward in a big way lately and the spring buying market looks like it's going to get wild. Maybe not COVID-wild, but wild for sure."

Low home sales, firm home prices in the Oklahoma City area

Just 878 houses changed hands with the aid of agents last month, down 1.5% compared with January 2023, and down 19.7% compared with December, according to MLSOK Inc., the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. The figure doesn't count for-sale-by-owner transactions or new homes sold directly by builders.

The average sale price, $307,781, was nearly unchanged from a year ago, up 0.2%, and up 2% over December, the Realtors reported.

The median price, considered a better gauge because it ignores extremes, was $269,707, up 5.8% compared with January 2023, and up 3.4% compared with December, the Realtors said.

Low supply of homes keeps sellers driving, but slowly, in OKC

This 1,827-square-foot, three-bed, two-bath home at 1701 Harvest Lane in Edmond is listed for sale for $295,000 with King Real Estate Group.

January ended with 2,954 single-family homes on the OKC market, 21.2% more than a year ago, but down 5.7% from the month before.

That amounted to a 2.2-month supply, which is regarded as a sellers' market. A six-month supply is seen as balanced, with neither buyers nor sellers having any particular advantage in price negotiations.

“Compared to last January, closings increased this year,” said Angelena Harris, MLSOK board president and co-founder and managing broker of Spearhead Realty. “The average price of homes sold stayed the same year-over-year, which shows us home prices are stabilizing."

She added, "People are feeling more comfortable with current interest rates and valuations, and they’re more likely to buy or sell.”

Freddie Mac: Hot economy throws cold water on housing affordability

Doug Eckert, a real estate agent with Wise Oak Realty, has this four-bedroom, two-bath home at 708 N Pheasant Way in Mustang listed for sale for $265,000. The home has a three-car garage, storm shelter and stand-by Generac generator.

Mortgage rates dipped earlier this year, but have picked up again recently, averaging 6.9% last week for the traditional, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, according to Freddie Mac.

Usually, a "vibrant economy" and "modestly higher rates" together don't hit the housing market too hard, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“The current cycle is different than historical norms, as housing affordability is so low that good economic news equates to bad news for home buyers, who are sensitive to even minor shifts in affordability,” Khater said.

What Realtors are telling would-be home sellers in OKC

Denise Schroder, Keller Williams Elite Realty: 'We are telling our sellers that the buyers are coming out of hiding. This beautiful weather may also trick the buyers into an early spring fever. We are still low on inventory ... and prices are still high to sell, so we are heading into peak selling season. We are still in a favorable sellers' market."

Doug Eckert, Wise Oak Realty: "Sellers need to be prepared for more buyers asking for closing cost help. Between first-time buyers and those finally taking the plunge to move away from a lower-rate mortgage, they want to make sure that they are getting the best deal possible. Also, the average days on market is increasing across the metro, so they may need to be prepared to see their house listed for a couple of months before finding the right buyer."

Ryan Hukill, ERA Courtyard OKC: "My advice to our sellers right now: It's still a beauty contest and a price war. We have to prepare, price, and present better than everyone else to maximize your bottom line. No shortcuts!"

What are home shoppers thinking in Oklahoma City?

Schroder: "We have had a surge in buyers the last month. I believe some are finally getting tired of waiting and paying expensive rent, and (are) accepting the rates are higher. We encourage them to 'date the rate,' not marry it. With no crystal ball, the word on the street is interest rates will have a few more improvements in 2024."

Eckert: "Some buyers are still waiting for interest rates to come down to COVID-level numbers, and we have to educate them that the days of 3% (or under) interest rates just aren't likely to be seen again for a very long time. We anticipate small decreases over the year, and if they do take a big dip during that time, it will likely set off a little bit of a buying frenzy. That may mean less house for their money six months from now. They have to be reminded that they can always refinance if rates take a significant dip, but those home prices are likely going to continue increasing."

Hukill: "The spring buying season is already blooming. Our phones are ringing again after a pretty quiet winter, and folks are clearly more motivated than they have been. ... Every week ... shows more homes going pending (under contract) than are coming on the market. Demand is consistently outpacing supply again. My advice to our buyers right now: Get your financing in order and be prepared to act fast and aggressively when we find 'the one'."

What happened with home sales, prices, and inventory in the OKC metro area in January

In January, according to the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service, MLSOK:

Sales were down 19.7% compared with December, and down 1.5% year over year, with 878 transactions.

Inventory fell 5.7% month to month, but was up 21.2% year over year, to 2,954, a supply to last 67 days if no more were listed. That's 2.2 months. A supply of five to seven months is regarded as a balanced market, with neither buyers nor sellers having the upper hand in negotiations.

The average price gained 2% month over month with a tiny gain of 0.2% year over year, to $307,781.

The median price, considered a better gauge because it discounts extremes, was up up 3.4% month over month and 5.8% year over year, to $269,707.

What happened with home prices in January in central and western Oklahoma

The OKC-area numbers prepared for The Oklahoman reflect sales in Arcadia, Bethany, Blanchard, Choctaw, Deer Creek, Edmond, Harrah, Luther, Midwest City, Moore, Mustang, Newcastle, Nicoma Park, Norman, Oklahoma City, Piedmont, Tuttle, Warr Acres and Yukon.

MLSOK, covers a wide swath of central Oklahoma plus the Altus area.

In that combined area, the average price fell 2.1% month to month to $282,651, which was up 0.2% compared with January 2023.

The median price in January in the wider area was $240,000, down 1.5% month to month and up 1.3% year over year.

Percentage of asking price received: January, 97%, the same as in December, down from 98% in January 2023.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999.

