U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,417.35
    +17.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.28
    -4.41 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,607.71
    +81.79 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,137.23
    -21.54 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.19
    -2.27 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2400
    -0.0330 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7650
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,891.02
    +159.27 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.20
    +45.15 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Actuator: Stop making sense

Brian Heater
·6 min read

First of all, we’ve got a fancy new name. While “Robotics Roundup” was nothing if not very technically accurate, it lacked the kind of panache one ought to strive for when rounding up robotics. Actuator, on the other hand -- that’s a mover and shaker.

It’s a name you can take to the bank (or at least run by the legal department for clearance). To mark this momentous occasion, we employed our resident graphic design genius Bryce to sketch up something befitting our rebrand.

We’re also using the opportunity to announce that Actuator will be coming soon to an inbox near you as a free TechCrunch newsletter. All of this fun change seems extra fitting, given that this happens to be the 25th edition of the roundup. You can find all of the older updates under our Actuator tag if you want to catch up.

If you’ve been following for a while, you’ve got the gist of what the newsletter is about: a digestible look into the week’s robotics news. We cover all of the startups making waves and the big companies impacting the industry, along with the most fascinating updates in the world of robotic research, as well as dives into labor concerns and various ethical issues stemming from automation and AI.

If all of that sounds good, you can sign up here to get Actuator in your inbox as soon as the first issue hits. I’m told you may have to prove you're not a robot, so apologies in advance to all of the robots reading this. But hey, if you’ve gotten this far, you’ll figure it out.

Image Credits: Intel

Following an earlier report from CRN, Intel has since confirmed with TechCrunch that it will be winding down its 3D imaging platform, RealSense. It’s always a shame to see these sorts of forward-looking initiatives go away. And certainly Intel has been leaning pretty heavily on the division as a leading indicator of its efforts to remain relevant as the industry evolves.

Over the years, we’ve covered RealSense’s involvement in drones, robotics and AR/VR. In June of last year, we covered the platform’s embrace of 5G connectivity.

Image Credits: Intel

“We are winding down our RealSense business and transitioning our computer vision talent, technology and products to focus on advancing innovative technologies that better support our core businesses and IDM 2.0 strategy,” the company said in a statement offered to TechCrunch. “We will continue to meet our commitments to our current customers and are working with our employees and customers to ensure a smooth transition.

Translation: The company is choosing to focus its core competency. IDM 2.0 refers specifically to the new chipmaking strategy into which the company is pumping $20 billion. Understandable, but it’s always hopeful to see big companies like Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm really go all in on such forward-facing technologies.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tF4DML7FIWk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Boston Dynamics, meanwhile, made news this week, ostensibly for another slick viral video, this one featuring the Hyundai-owned company’s humanoid Atlas robot. By now we’re all well aware of the fact that the company makes impressive robots and highly effective YouTube videos that launch a million Black Mirror and Terminator jokes on Twitter.

I’ve seen Atlas do some really impressive stuff in person at BD’s headquarters, and I’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’s currently capable of. So, while Atlas is extremely cool, I didn’t find the recent parkour video especially shocking. What did catch me off guard, however, was the fact that the company also used the opportunity to essentially publish some outtakes from the film.

Image Credits: Boston Dynamics

A six-minute, behind-the-scenes video featured a montage of Atlas falling on its face. Like any great skateboarding video, there are a few gratuitous shots included that demonstrate that, regardless of how advanced the system is, there are still going to be some face-planting, gasket-blowing falls that leave its chest scuffed in a pool of its own fluid. The company notes:

During filming, Atlas gets the vault right about half of the time. On the other runs, Atlas makes it over the barrier, but loses its balance and falls backward, and the engineers look to the logs to see if they can find opportunities for on-the-fly adjustments.

That’s probably enough news of shuttered divisions and bodily robot harm for this week. A couple of fundraising rounds are worth noting.

First is Rapid Robotics, which has been on a fundraising tear of late. The new $36.7 million Series B values the manufacturing robotics company at $192.5 million and marks its third(!) fundraising round in a year that started with a seed raise.

Image Credits: Rapid Robotics

CEO Jordan Kretchmer cites pandemic-fueled manufacturing bottlenecks as a big source of interest in the company:

We hear a lot about the semiconductor shortage, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Contract manufacturers can’t produce gaskets, vials, labels — you name it. I’ve seen cases where the inability to produce a single piece of U-shaped black plastic brought an entire auto line to a halt

Image Credits: Diamond Age

Rapid will be making its robotic systems available through the increasingly popular RaaS (robotics as a service) model also being employed by Diamond Age. The fellow Bay Area-based firm announced its own $8 million seed round this morning for an intriguing mix of robotics and 3D printing designed at speeding up house construction. The company is still in its early stages, but it claims its technology can dramatically reduce the need for manual labor and shrink house construction time from nine months to 30 days.

Image Credits: Picnic

Following its own recent funding back in May, Picnic this week announced that it’s finally selling its modular robotic pizza maker. Pizza is, of course, a popular target for food robotics companies, because Americans eat a ton of it -- reportedly 100 acres a day, as of 2015. It’s also relatively uniformly constructed as far as self-contained meals go, and is therefore easier to automate.

Nuro-validation test
Nuro-validation test

Nuro team on test track during early validation in Arizona, before first-ever public road deployment in Arizona. Image Credits: Nuro

And speaking of pizza robots, before we leave you this week, a note to check out the EC-1 on Nuro. Here’s a fun anecdote from Domino’s chief innovation officer that seems to ring true across the robotic spectrum:

One of the things we laugh about is how customers constantly talk to the bot. It’s almost like they think it’s ‘Knight Rider.’ It’s very common for customers to thank it or say goodbye, which is great because that indicates we’re creating an engaging experience that they’re not frustrated by.

Here’s what the inevitable friendly neighborhood robot invasion looks like

Recommended Stories

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: 3 Top Global Growth Stocks Near Buy Points

    Investors looking for hot stocks near buy points should check out IBD Screen Of The Day. Today we feature top global stocks.

  • Stock Picks: Nvidia, Facebook Reveal 7 Telltale Traits Of Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Looking for the best stocks to buy and watch? Follow a simple three-step routine and buy rules to make sure you zero in on the best potential stock picks.

  • Insiders Are Not (legally) Buying Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

    Netflix ( NasdaqGS:NFLX ) just came under scrutiny as the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) announced insider trading charges against former employees. It seems that the company's policy about data transparency ahead of the earnings release is starting to backfire. Today we will examine the current state of the ownership structure as well as legal insider transactions.

  • Intel details mixed-source chip strategy and TSMC partnerships

    Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC). Intel is one of the few remaining semiconductor firms that still designs and manufactures its own chips. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company's strategy https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-build-qualcomm-chips-aims-catch-foundry-rivals-by-2025-2021-07-26 to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers

    Over the weekend, a hacker claimed to have stolen personal data from upwards of 100 million T-Mobile customers. Motherboard reported that the hacker was attempting to sell a chunk of that data for 6 bitcoin (~$270,000). The next day, the carrier confirmed the report, but didn’t offer any details. But in a news release on … The post Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers appeared first on BGR.

  • Japan’s Liquid Global Exchange Hacked; $90M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken could be upward of $90 million.

  • Apple iPhone Sales In China Picking Up Pace, Expect Continued Strength With iPhone 13 Launch, Says Analyst

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeing huge demand for iPhones in China, ahead of the expected launch of a newer version sometime next month, Barron’s reported on Wednesday, citing a Morgan Stanley analyst. What Happened: Apple’s iPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, as per estimates by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models in China, iPhone 11 sales remain “resilient,” the analyst said. The jump in Ju

  • Snap Engages Users And Advertisers With Their Push Into Augmented Reality

    The app was introduced in 2011. It enables users to send photos and videos to other Snapchat users, with various gimmicks that employ augmented reality.

  • More than 90 policy groups call for Apple to abandon plan to scan images on iPhones

    Apple has been urged to drop its plans to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse material, in a new open letter signed by more than 90 policy and rights groups. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would add a feature to the iPhone that scanned images for known child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, when they were uploaded to its servers, and alert the company if it was found. It also said that phones would use artificial intelligence to spot when children were exchanging pictures that appeared to feature nudity, and alert their parents.

  • Why Apple Is A 'Top Tech Name' To Own Right Now

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares raced back to all-time highs Monday amid optimism concerning its imminent hardware releases. The Apple Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $185 price target on Apple shares. The Apple Thesis: Wedbush's Asia supply chain checks for the second half indicates iPhone builds between 130 million and 150 million, with the iPhone 13 accounting for 35%-45% of iPhone builds in the third quarter, analyst Ives said in a note. The positive

  • There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it

    A somewhat quirky aspect of iOS 14 is that there are some hidden apps lurking beneath the surface. They are impossible to access, however, unless you know where to look. One representative example is an app called “Code Scanner.” You can access it by activating the Search menu (swipe down from the middle of the … The post There’s a hidden iPhone app that doesn’t appear on your home screen – here’s how to find it appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $45,500 Would Bring sub-$44,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to revisit $45,500 levels else face the prospect of a 5th consecutive daily loss…

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $17

    Save up to 50 percent on fan-favorite products like a bestselling TV and a handy robovac.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.