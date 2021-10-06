ACTV8me Expands Board of Directors, Appointing Industry Leaders in Media, Advertising, Software and Sports

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTV8me, the full funnel ad monetization, consumer engagement, and media attribution platform, announced appointees to its expanded Board of Directors.

Randy Lowry serves as ACTV8me Executive Chairman; David Schreff, CEO, Brian Shuster, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, and veteran software executive Rick Crandall serve alongside media network and sports leader Keith Turner, and ad agency leader Tom Harrison. Veteran venture capital investor Steve Kirby serves as a Board Observer.

At the intersection of media, data and commerce, ACTV8me has built and deployed an integrated cloud-based marketing tech platform, offering a transactional media and ad monetization solution for linear TV, streaming platforms, digital out of home media publishers, brand advertisers, ad agencies, retailers and e-com sites, sports and music venue owners. Designed to drive interactive ad engagement, shoppable content, and attribution, ACTV8me adds a full funnel transactional layer to any media source, enabling advertisers to better reach their audiences, and inspiring consumers to receive digital offers that are relevant to them, directly on their mobile devices.

ACTV8me deploys a suite of proprietary marketing tech products, with a combination of Sequential QR, audio, time based and geolocation triggers. It has developed and deployed the new breakthrough product innovation, SQR Code™, a Sequential QR™ code that enables brands to drive multiple promotional offers from a single QR code placed on any video screen, signage, store shelves, venue seatbacks, and on any product packaging, all without changing any front end brand creative. Such offers can be saved in native iOS and Android mobile wallets with location proximity reminders, so consumers can redeem immediately, or when convenient. SQR Code™ simplifies brands' creative processes, reduces campaign management expenses, and offers real-time dashboard visibility as consumers scan save, remind, and redeem offers.

The ACTV8me platform partners with broadcasters, cable networks, streaming platforms, digital out-of-home publishers, retailers, and venue operators. ACTV8me pushes contextual personalized digital ads and offers to users' mobile devices, enabling any ad to become instantly actionable, shoppable and measurable across multiple ad formats. Without changing ad load or ad creative, brands can now deliver promotional offers, loyalty offers, special merchandise and ticketing offers to consumer iOS and Android mobile devices, for immediate or later redemption online, in-store, or at venue.

The company has worked with leading US and international companies, including AT&T/Warner Media, NBC, Fox, Fremantle, Captivate, Screenvision, GSTV, Adomni, Diebold Nixdorf, Reach TV and others. The ACTV8me solution is GDPR and CCPA compliant for consumer privacy.

As ACTV8me has scaled worldwide, it has attracted top leaders and experts in enterprise software, marketing tech, ad agency management, television, mobile media, sports, and finance. On its newly-expanded Board, led by Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Randy Lowry, ACTV8me has assembled a team of world-class innovators.

Randall K. (Randy) Lowry, Executive Chairman – A successful company founder and serial entrepreneur for over 40 years, Randy is a longtime investor in diversified industries, spanning marketing tech and media technologies, energy exploration and production, and technology-based commercial and consumer products. Randy is Founder and CEO of Union Gas, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. "ACTV8me's interactive advertising and shoppable content platform has already revolutionized media and advertising. Our success has proven the marketplace is ready, and we have the ideal Board and management team in place," Lowry said. "With our new expanded Board, we've assembled top visionaries and All-Stars in their fields. I'm incredibly optimistic about what the future holds and know that our shareholders are as well."





David Schreff, CEO and Board Director -- Prior to ACTV8me, for over 35 years, David held senior executive and/or Board roles across iconic global media, tech and entertainment brands, including the National Basketball Association (NBA), Marvel Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, Viacom and the Olympics (USA Volleyball). His expertise spans media, marketing tech, sports and entertainment. "Our management and investor team, led by Randy Lowry, is very fortunate at this time to combine the visionary software architecture created by our Founder Brian Shuster, with an exceptionally accomplished Board, comprised of industry titans in enterprise software, media networks, ad agency leadership, sports, and finance," said Schreff. "Randy Lowry is a proven serial entrepreneur and a successful longtime investor across many complex industries. Tom Harrison and Keith Turner are pillars of the media, advertising and sports world. Tom built and managed hundreds of premier agencies at Omnicom, guiding billions of dollars of leading brand advertising and promotional expenditures. Keith has sold and managed billions of dollars of premium ad inventory and sponsor packages at NBC, Univision and the NFL, and has aligned hundreds of brands across new and emerging broadcast and digital platforms. Rick Crandall is a titan in enterprise software, having created, built, and served on boards of multibillion-dollar enterprises. Steve Kirby has skillfully financed and guided numerous tech companies to achieve leading market positions. We are thrilled to welcome each of these industry luminaries to provide their wisdom and guidance as ACTV8me scales globally."





Brian Shuster, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Board Director -- A media and tech entrepreneur whose award-winning career spans technology, film, television, and music, Shuster is the lead architect of the company's proprietary software and creative vision. "When I founded the company, our technology was ahead of the marketplace, and we are fortunate to have a board and investors who have believed in ACTV8me, deeply, from the very beginning," Shuster stated. "We've stayed true to our vision, continuing to expand and perfect our product suite over the years, and the technology platform we've built has led to some hugely powerful tools for brands and networks. I am incredibly grateful to David Schreff, as his leadership allows me to focus on my role as the architect for our patented technology, and I have all the confidence in him to carry the vision forward. Now, with our new Board of best-in-class innovators across all of the areas that are key to expansion, both of our product suite and of the company itself, we are primed for further success as ACTV8me continues to scale globally."





Tom Harrison, Board Director -- Chairman Emeritus of Omnicom's Diversified Agency Services (DAS), and Bestselling Author of INSTINCT - Tapping Your Entrepreneurial DNA to Achieve Your Business Goals . Renowned for the combination of scientific expertise and creative ingenuity he brings to each of his endeavors, Harrison is currently helping to advance the cannabis industry in his role as Senior Operating Partner at Merida Capital Partners. Harrison stated, "As a leader in the media and advertising industry, I immediately saw the genius in ACTV8me and the solution it offers; here, finally, is a way to showcase proof with attribution. Many in the industry operate on instinct—ACTV8me operates on proof. The technology seamlessly bridges the gap between the DNA of the brand and the DNA of the consumer: Providing brands and advertisers with the 'who, what, where, and how' data of their sales in real time not only allows them to make more of those sales — but to do it more efficiently and effectively."





Keith Turner, Board Director -- A Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame inductee, an AdWeek 50 honoree, and a pioneer in media, sports, and advertising, Keith Turner's executive career spans four decades across top television and digital networks and brands, including NBC, Univision and the NFL. At NBC, he led a multi-billion dollar ad sales team for NBC prime, daytime, late night, news, sports, Olympics, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, Bravo, E, USA, SYFY, and Oxygen. At Univision, he activated over 600 brands while leading advertising sales and marketing for UCI's suite of media offerings, including Univision Network, UniMás Network, cable networks: Galavisión, UDN (Univision Deportes Network), FOROtv as well as Univision Local Media, Digital, and El Rey Network, a English-language network founded by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez. At the NFL, Turner led the NFL sponsorship and advertising sales for all NFL media platforms, including NFL Network, NFL.com and NFL Mobile. Turner stated, "ACTV8me offers a powerful way to differentiate from the rest of the marketplace. This is a first-of-its-kind and only of-its-kind technology, a data driven platform for brands and advertisers that's actionable, shoppable, and trackable — moreover, it doesn't require them to change ad load or ad creative. Having sold and managed billions of dollars of ad inventory across broadcast and digital platforms throughout my career, I believe that this proprietary technology will give any advertiser a real lead—and it's an absolute game-changer, driving immediate results and measurable ROI for brands."





Rick Crandall, Board Director- Software CEO and an independent director for a number of companies ranging from large to small, public and private. Dubbed one of the "5 Leading Pioneers of the Computer Industry" by ICP Business Software Review, Crandall is in his 27th year leading the Enterprise Software CEO Roundtable, comprised of the CEOs at the 50 largest software companies. According to Crandall, "ACTV8me is the first platform that gives retailers the opportunity to compete with Amazon. By offering retailers the technology to know who their customer is and what they are interested in, ACTV8me makes it possible for brands to build a 1-1 relationship with their consumers, in a way that can truly level the playing field."





Steve Kirby, Investor and Board Observer-Founding Partner of Bluestem Capital, with more than four decades of experience in finance and venture capital. "My guiding principle for investments is that the integrity of the people is just as important as the integrity of the product — and ACTV8me absolutely excels on both counts," Kirby said. "David Schreff is an outstanding leader and CEO with a firm process, and he has brought together a world-class team of thought-leaders, innovators, and executives beside him."

