U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.27
    -45.38 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,660.32
    -398.43 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,620.99
    -73.63 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.36
    -4.57 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.89
    +4.30 (+4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    +9.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.36 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1206
    -0.0066 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    -0.1140 (-5.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    -0.4800 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,939.77
    +1,892.29 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.97
    +64.23 (+7.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Actym Therapeutics and Wacker Biotech Sign Manufacturing Contract for Actym's Lead Candidate for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

·4 min read

BERKELEY, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies intended to transform the treatment of cancer, and Wacker Biotech announced today that they have signed a contract for the manufacturing of Actym's lead clinical candidate, ACTM-838, for the treatment of solid tumors.

(PRNewsfoto/Actym Therapeutics Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Actym Therapeutics Inc.)

Actym Therapeutics and Wacker Biotech Sign Manufacturing Contract for Actym's Lead Solid Tumor Candidate

Under the terms of the agreement, Wacker Biotech will initiate GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) production of Phase 1 clinical material of Actym's therapeutic candidate at its site in Amsterdam using its LIBATEC® technology. Both companies announced today that they are already working closely together on technology transfer and initiation of scale-up production of ACTM-838.

ACTM-838 is Actym's lead clinical development candidate for the treatment of solid tumors. The therapeutic candidate is based on the company's immunotherapy platform called STACT (S. Typhimurium-Attenuated Cancer Therapy), which delivers active compounds directly to tumor-resident immune cells. "Manufacturing of ACTM-838 is an important milestone for our company. We are excited to work with Wacker Biotech given their significant experience manufacturing GMP-compliant, live microbial products in a closed production system," said Christopher Thanos, PhD, Actym's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Wacker Biotech's expertise in large-scale, high-quality microbial manufacturing is a perfect fit for production of therapeutic candidates for clinical testing from Actym's state-of-the-art STACT platform."

Wacker Biotech is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) pooling the biopharmaceuticals activities of the WACKER Group. Wacker Biotech will use its LIBATEC® technology platform for live microbial products (LMPs) in the project. "We are pioneers in the field of LMP production, having begun LMP contract manufacturing at our Amsterdam site in 2006," said Jörg Lindemann, Managing Director of Wacker Biotech B.V. "Our LIBATEC® platform can be used for a wide range of LMPs. It is perfectly suited to supporting Actym with their STACT platform." Besides GMP-compliant process development and manufacturing, LIBATEC® will be used for the development of analytical methods.

About Actym
Actym Therapeutics, Inc., based in Berkeley, CA, USA, is a privately-held biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapies to treat cancer. The company has developed an attenuated, microbial-based, immunotherapeutic technology platform called STACT (S. Typhimurium-Attenuated Cancer Therapy). In preclinical studies, STACT specifically enriches in many types of solid tumors and not in healthy tissue. Once there, STACT delivers multiplexed immuno-modulatory payloads directly to tumor-resident immune cells. Many of these payload targets are of significant interest to the biopharmaceutical community but are intractable using conventional approaches due to systemic toxicities after intravenous dosing. Furthermore, STACT has been engineered to deliver payload combinations, which facilitates engagement of multiple biological pathways from a single therapy. In April 2020, Actym raised $34 million in a Series A financing, co-led by Boehringer-Ingelheim Venture Fund and Panacea Venture Healthcare, with participation from Illumina Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, and JLO Ventures. For more information, please visit: www.actymthera.com.

About Wacker Biotech
Wacker Biotech GmbH, Wacker Biotech B.V. and Wacker Biotech US Inc. are full-service contract manufacturers of therapeutic proteins, live microbial products (LMPs), vaccines based on microbial systems, and of plasmid DNA. Wacker Biotech's portfolio extends from strain/process development and analytical testing through to production for clinical and commercial applications. Wacker Biotech maintains three GMP-compliant (Good Manufacturing Practice), FDA- and EMA-certified production plants at its Jena and Halle sites in Germany and in Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The company's most recent acquisition is its San Diego site (Wacker Biotech US Inc.), added in February 2021. Wacker Biotech GmbH, Wacker Biotech B.V. and Wacker Biotech US Inc. are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Munich-based WACKER Group. For more information, visit: www.wacker.com/biologics

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact
Wacker Chemie AG Actym Therapeutics
Media Relations and Information Seismic Media Relations Manuela Dollinger Valerie Enes
Tel.: +49 89 6279-1629 valerie@teamseismic.com
manuela.dollinger@wacker.com

Corporate Contact
 Sheriese Rush, MBA
Head of Operations, Actym Therapeutics
srush@actymthera.com

Wacker
Wacker
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actym-therapeutics-and-wacker-biotech-sign-manufacturing-contract-for-actyms-lead-candidate-for-the-treatment-of-solid-tumors-301491770.html

SOURCE Actym Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro slips, ruble slumps as Russia-Ukraine tensions boil

    The Russian ruble sank and the euro nursed sharp losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies. Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting some of its banks off the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. "The initial knee-jerk reaction is fading from the real extreme flight to safety that we saw at the open yesterday," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

  • Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's manager said on Sunday. The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7 showed, fuelled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of $98.7 million.

  • Business world gets fresh prod to prepare for physical climate risk

    As investors and businesses increasingly pledge to cut their carbon emissions, scientists on Monday offered a fresh warning about the need to better understand and plan for the physical damage caused by global warming. Rising sea levels, water and food scarcity, as well as the impacts of hurricanes, floods and drought are likely to become more frequent and severe, leaving companies and their investors exposed to mounting losses that are poorly understood. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a "dire warning" of the consequences of failing to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and adapting properly to the impacts of climate change.

  • Cigna board adds $6 billion to company's share buyback authorization, boosting it to $10 billion

    Health care company Cigna Corp. said Monday its board has approved a series of capital deployment moves for 2022, including new share buybacks and strategic investments. The board has approved an additional $6 billion in share buybacks, boosting the company's authorization to $10 billion. The company expects to spend more than $7 billion on share buybacks this year. "Our plans for significant share repurchase coupled with our recently increased dividend, reinforces the confidence we have in our

  • 6 things you need to know before taking out a personal loan

    Millions of Americans borrow personal loans to consolidate debt, cover unforeseen expenses, tackle home improvement projects and even start businesses. Here are six things experts say you should know before taking out a personal loan. To get a personal loan, you will fill out a loan application and show proof of your identity, address and income.

  • TD expands in U.S. with $13.4 billion First Horizon purchase in its biggest-ever deal

    (Reuters) -Toronto-Dominion Bank Group said on Monday it will buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion in cash to expand its footprint in the southeastern United States, as the Canadian lender bets on rapid population growth in the region with its record acquisition. The deal is the culmination of a concerted hunt for U.S. acquisitions by TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, and follows unsuccessful bids for other U.S. assets in recent months. TD will pay $25 for each First Horizon share, a 37% premium to the target's last close, funding the deal entirely with its excess capital, it said.

  • Bank of Russia Resumes Gold Buying After Two-Year Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia said it will start purchasing gold again, just under two years after it ended a long-running buying spree that helped prop up bullion prices last decade.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to S

  • Russian central bank lifts interest rates to 20% as ruble plunges over Western sanctions

    The Central Bank of Russia on Monday hiked interest rates to 20%, as the country faces increased global sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Markets pare rate hike bets again as West gets tougher on Russia

    Investors further scaled back bets on Monday for interest rate hikes from major central banks this year as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, unleashing fresh uncertainty about the world economic outlook. Aggressive rate-hike bets priced in by markets from the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank had already come off in the past week. But they eased further on Monday, with money markets increasingly confident that the ECB will move later rather than sooner since tougher Russia sanctions which include blocking some banks from the SWIFT global payments system and an oil price surge will hurt the euro zone economy.

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can contribute to both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the IRS limit for the year.

  • BMO Capital Upgrades This Discount Store Chain - Read Why

    BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $170, up from $155, suggesting a 21% upside. The analyst sees a favorable risk/reward at current share levels and believes consensus expectations are too low for the gross margin impact of the shift to $1.25 at Dollar Tree. Related: Is Dollar Tree Becoming The .25 Store? Here's What Investors And Shoppers Should Know Bania added that if BMO is wrong and the company's 2

  • Call Traders Blast Teladoc Stock on Amazon Partnership

    Teladoc Health is teaming up with Amazon to provide voice-activated customer care

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Central Bank Squeeze Lacks Energy to Cripple Russia’s Economy

    While blocking Russia’s official currency reserves puts the ruble and the economy under heavy pressure, they are still underpinned by commodity exports.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, regained the key psychological threshold of $40,000 even as the situation with respect to Ukraine continued to deteriorate. "The move to isolate and cripple Russia's economy seems to be reacted positively by the market at the moment," said Lennard Neo, analyst at Stack Funds. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $37,000 over the weekend as Russian President Putin put his country's nuclear forces on alert, and the West amped up what it hopes will be crippling financial sanctions.

  • Bonds Gain as Safety Trumps Inflation Fears Amid Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rose as investors piled into haven assets to ride out the market fallout from unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Ban

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Gazprom, Rosneft Shares Tumble, but the Energy Giants Are Putin’s Safety Net

    Russia is still pumping and exporting vast amounts of oil and natural gas to the rest of the world in the face of Western sanctions. At the heart of it lie London-listed energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft.

  • These are the most important S&P 500 and Nasdaq levels to watch right now, says this strategist

    A tense day looms for Wall Street as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth day. Our call of the day has some key levels on stocks you should be watching.