ActZero Announces Launch of Summit Partnership Program

·3 min read

New partnership program will accelerate democratization of security for small and mid-size businesses

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) startup, today announced the launch of Summit, a new partnership program that will accelerate the democratization of security for small and mid-size businesses.

"Our objective is to help SMBs achieve exceptional security outcomes, so this is the natural next step — through Summit, we can help our partners deliver those outcomes across their client base," said Chris Finan, COO at ActZero. "Our MSP and VAR partners want stronger security offerings for their clients. This program not only meets that need, but gives our partners flexibility to integrate the service with their existing offerings."

The ActZero platform combines its purpose-built AI engine with expert threat hunters that together are more quickly and accurately able to detect, learn from, and prevent emerging threats. This combination is especially impactful for SMBs, which are increasingly vulnerable to attacks, but typically less equipped to confront them.

This dynamic helped inspire the development of Summit. Through the program, partners can leverage ActZero's security platform to help bolster the cybersecurity of their customers. In turn, those partners receive crucial benefits, ranging from early access to ActZero security tools, enhancements to bespoke marketing, and lead generation support. ActZero currently works with a select group of like-minded partners, spanning from traditional resellers to specialized partners in specific verticals. The program is currently open to solution providers, resellers, MSPs and MSSPs, incident responders & consultants, as well as strategic technology partners.

"We're thrilled to partner with ActZero to deepen the value we are able to deliver to clients," said Judith Breen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Insight. "The need for best-in-class cybersecurity is more acute than ever in today's distributed IT landscape, which has been compounded by the effects of the pandemic. ActZero's holistic approach enables us to offer superior security to a historically underserved market and deliver meaningfully better outcomes."

For more information or to enroll, prospective partners can visit https://www.actzero.ai/partners/become-a-partner/ to learn more.

ABOUT ACTZERO
ActZero is a cybersecurity startup that makes small- and mid-size businesses more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. Our intelligent managed detection and response service provides 24/7 monitoring, protection and response support that goes well beyond other third-party software solutions. Our teams of data scientists leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML to scale resources, identify vulnerabilities and eliminate more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy or serving as the primary line of defense, ActZero enables business growth by empowering customers to cover more ground. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Chelsea Allison
310783@email4pr.com
312.775.2856

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actzero-announces-launch-of-summit-partnership-program-301299419.html

SOURCE ActZero

