U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.50
    +2.24 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.20
    +23.50 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.43 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0094 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8400
    -0.2940 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,259.10
    +602.40 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AYI
    Watchlist
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc.

Atlanta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 a.m. (EDT), followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).  Neil Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.   

On that day, the webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com after 6:00 a.m. (EDT). The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.   

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a distribution channel for material Company information. In addition, financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.  


About Acuity Brands 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. 

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us atwww.acuitybrands.com


# # # # #

Investor Contact: 
Charlotte McLaughlin 
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com



Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Why Shares in Boeing Flew Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up by almost 7% as of 1 p.m. ET Thursday. First, the German government announced it would buy 60 Chinook helicopters from Boeing as part of its plan to increase military spending. The deal is rumored to be potentially worth more than $4 billion for Boeing.

  • Lululemon stock jumps after hours on Q1 earnings, Crowdstrike stock dips on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lululemon and CrowdStrike's Q1 earnings reports posted after hours today.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • CrowdStrike Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Jump But Shares Fall

    CrowdStrike reported profit and revenue that topped estimates while annual recurring revenue, a key financial metric, edged by views.

  • Why Chewy Stock Was Surging After Earnings Today

    Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) were trading up 24% as of 1:08 p.m. ET on Thursday. Slowing sales growth over the last year can be blamed for the steep slide in the share price. Tight supply chains present all kinds of challenges for retailers, but Chewy's latest sales results show it's on solid footing.

  • Why Rivian Stock Bounced Back on Thursday

    No sooner had the news broke that electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has suffered another fire at its Illinois factory, than the second shoe dropped: Investment bank D.A. Davidson just started coverage of Rivian stock with an underperform rating and a $24 price target that implies it could fall as much as 24%. In announcing its reasoning for not rating Rivian a buy, Davidson explained that "there have been bumps in the road" (like a fire!) as Rivian gets its operations ramped up. For this reason, the analyst hesitates to recommend buying Rivian until all the kinks have been worked out.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • GameStop reports net earnings loss, hints at NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for GameStop as well as details surrounding the electronic retail company’s NFT marketplace launch.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • RH post huge earnings beat, guidance weighs on stock

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at RH's after hours Q1 earnings report.

  • 2 Green Flags for Roblox's Future

    The past two years have been eventful for Roblox, but the company has characteristics that point to an even better future.

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Soared Today

    This far outpaced its previous revenue guidance of $223 million to $225 million. Ironically, the analyst community is lowering its price targets for UiPath stock today. According to The Fly, Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne lowered his price target by almost 18% to $23 per share, cautioning investors "as the macro environment weighs on fundamentals."

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Crowdstrike beats on earnings and raises forecast, but it isn’t helping the stock

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. executives reported earnings, sales and a forecast that beat expectations Thursday, and increased their annual guidance, but shares still declined in late trading.