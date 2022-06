Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results on June 30, 2022

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Atlanta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings results on Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 a.m. (EDT), followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). Neil Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.



On that day, the webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com after 6:00 a.m. (EDT). The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.



To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a distribution channel for material Company information. In addition, financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.





