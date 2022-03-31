U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.49
    -49.96 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,817.03
    -411.78 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,300.85
    -141.43 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.73
    -14.34 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.87
    -6.95 (-6.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.70
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1067
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6780
    -0.1820 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,757.74
    -1,223.62 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.07
    -33.19 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acuity Brands, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AYI
    Watchlist
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc.

Atlanta, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # # #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Stock Crashed on Thursday

    What happened For the second day running, shares of semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell in Thursday trading as selling accelerated. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, AMD shares are down 6.

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • UiPath tops earnings estimates, stock plunges on forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses fourth quarter earnings for UiPath.&nbsp;

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    This might not be the "mother of all implosions," but shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are trading down 6.8% at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, the second consecutive day the stock is heading lower. Yesterday, AMC shares tumbled 12.7%. The movie theater operator began an amazing run higher a little over two weeks ago, more than doubling in value after AMC said it was buying into a gold and silver miner.

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Earlier today, Nano-X Imaging Limited released financial results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2021. Erez Meltzer, chief executive officer; and Ran Daniel, chief financial officer, will host this afternoon's call.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Thursday

    What happened Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have bounced around in March as investors balanced geopolitical risks with near-term catalysts for its growing business. In the first half of the month, shares dropped more than 20%.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Is Getting Battered Today

    A softer-than-expected outlook overshadowed a better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter performance.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After the technology sector's recent meltdown that saw the Nasdaq 100 index plummet by more than 20% and cross the bear market threshold at its nadir, tech stocks have been racing higher. Between March 14 (the Nasdaq's low point) and March 28, the tech-laden index has gained 14%, while the S&P 500 is up almost 9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 5.3%.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • AMD Stock Alert: Buy the Dip or Stay Clear?

    AMD stock is beginning to unravel. Here are the must-hold support areas before shares go on to retest the lows.

  • UiPath Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    Quarterly beats are of scant use these days if the outlook is unfavorable. It’s a story which has repeated itself regularly in recent times and so it proved again when UiPath (PATH) released F4Q22’s results after Wednesday’s bell. The automation software specialist delivered revenue of $289.7 million, amounting to ~39% year-over-year increase and beating the Street’s $283 million estimate. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 also came in ahead of the analysts’ forecast of $0.03. ARR (annual recurring revenue)

  • Disney Stock: After Bounce Off the Lows, Buy or Sell? Check the Chart.

    It has not been the typical ride that long-term Disney bulls have seen in the stock price over the past few years. Shares of Disney traded sideways from 2015 until April 2019. The company has had tremendous success with these platforms, boasting 129.8 million subscribers as of Disney's most recent quarterly update.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Could Twilio Become the Next Nvidia?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a top performer on the stock market over the past decade, with share prices of the graphics card specialist rising more than 7,500% and easily crushing the S&P 500's gains of 223%. After all, Nvidia controls more than 80% of the market for discrete graphics cards used in personal computers and data centers and are increasingly being deployed in more applications such as automotive and the metaverse.