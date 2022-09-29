U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,640.47
    -78.57 (-2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,225.61
    -458.13 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,737.51
    -314.13 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    -0.54 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.90
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9807
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1097
    +0.0211 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4520
    +0.3300 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,447.21
    -114.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.40
    -1.58 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividends

Acuity Brands, Inc.
·1 min read
Acuity Brands, Inc.
Acuity Brands, Inc.

Atlanta, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, September 29, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2022.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

# # # #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nike quarterly profit falls as costs soar

    Elevated freight costs due to a global supply chain crunch are weighing on the company's bottom line although it expects these supply snags to ease in the coming months. Nike said costs rose 10% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter. Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp and Coca-Cola , have warned of a knock from the strength of the U.S. currency.

  • Micron stock dips after a first-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Micron's stock following its first-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Stocks plunged on Thursday as Wall Street continues to worry about a potential recession in the U.S., the expanding impact of a war in Europe, and tensions between China and the West. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of the companies most closely tied to international trade, fell more than the broader markets, down as much as 5% on Thursday morning. Boeing's core business is providing the airplanes that connect the globe, but it is getting harder to make the case there will be a lot of demand for those airplanes in the quarters to come.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • 'Don't try to be a hero': The stock market will — eventually — roar back, history shows

    On the bright side of what has increasingly been a terrible year for stocks is that over time, history is filled with self-corrections and comebacks.

  • CarMax earnings fall short as vehicle sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CarMax.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Porsche stock falls after Frankfurt IPO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Porsche.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • Why Apple Plunged Today

    Apple has held up better than most tech stocks this year, but does it need to fall for the bear market to be over?

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.

  • September sell-offs: ‘Worst week in the worst month of the year,’ strategist says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook in the last week of September, the Fed's interest rate hike strategy, and how investors should respond to the inflation-fighting tactics.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.